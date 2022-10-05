Known around the world for leading beauty brands like NARS, Clé de Peau Beauté, and Shiseido, the company had a constant deluge of social media mentions and conversations that it struggled to monitor and extract insights from in a unified manner. “We were interested in acquiring a partner that would span the multitude of countries we operate in, be able to scan billions of conversations that are happening on a daily basis, in the languages and platforms of our customer's needs,” explains Amit Naik, SVP, Global Head of Analytics at Shiseido. The Meltwater suite gave the company the ability to leverage consistent intelligence solutions that brought its worldwide team.

Creating globally consistent KPI frameworks for a world of brands

When Amit Naik first took the reins as Shiseido’s Global Head of Analytics in 2016, more than a dozen of the company’s brands — operating across 20 markets and in multiple languages — managed their social media listening, marketing, and management efforts using a variety of standalone, incompatible tools. Shiseido used the Meltwater suite to unify and continue to build the company’s global social media capabilities.

“We really had no consistent way of evaluating what that brand meant in multiple regions,” says Amit. Meltwater helped Shiseido create a custom analytics dashboard using Explore, its media monitoring and social listening platform. Integrating a wealth of social data and metrics into a unified, consistent tool, let Amit and his team understand the company’s global presence at a glance. With an overarching evaluation and tracking framework in place, they can easily customize their dashboards and benchmarks for the nuances of each brand’s regional markets.

Meanwhile, Shiseido consolidates its social publishing and engagement with Engage, Meltwater’s social media management and analytics platform. A unified interface gives team members a place where they can interact with Shiseido’s community on different social media platforms. That and other features like content scheduling, publishing, and easy reporting build the engagement capacity of Shiseido’s leading brands like NARS Cosmetics — which boasts nearly 10 million followers across its English-language YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok accounts alone. With an all-in-one platform, the company can offer the kind of integrated, multi-channel brand experiences modern consumers have come to expect.

Today, Shiseido leverages the Meltwater suite across all of its brands and markets. “We were able to create a globally consistent KPI framework that then made the shift from return on marketing objectives, all the way linking it to return on investment. It's an evolutionary journey and Meltwater has been part of it with us.”