The Top Topics and Brands of Football’s Big Game 2025

February 9, 2025 was a great day to be an Eagles fan — the Philadelphia NFL team claimed an easy victory 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl, generating plenty of buzz along the way. We used our social listening solution to analyze how conversation shaped up on the big day, across 21 channels and sources including X, Reddit, news, broadcast, Pinterest, comments, and more. Let’s make like an eagle and soar majestically into the data to learn more.

How much did everyone talk about Super Bowl LIX?

The day of the Super Bowl, there were more than 6.67 million mentions of the game across all channels around the world. Just under half of those mentions, 3.14 million, occurred as the 3.5 hour game aired. Overall, they peaked at around 7 p.m. CST, just before the Apple Music Halftime Show and around the time Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to AJ Brown. Though when we break mentions down by source, we can see how the conversation peaked at different times across channels.

Mentions peaked at 7 p.m. CST on X, however…

Mentions on Pinterest peaked at 10 a.m. CST, likely due to users swapping recipes and party ideas ahead of the big game.

Reddit mentions peaked at 8 p.m. CST, as Lamar performed his five-time, Grammy-award winning song (and Drake diss) “Not Like Us.”

Broadcast mentions peaked at 5 p.m. CST, just before the game began, while news mentions peaked at around 9 p.m. CST, as the Eagles won and the Chiefs lost.

Did people talk about the Eagles or the Chiefs more during the Super Bowl?

Along with dominating the Chiefs on the field, the Eagles also dominated the conversation, generating about 630,000 more mentions than the Kansas City team. Chiefs mentions were briefly higher than their opponents’ at 5 p.m. CST, as the game began, before peaking at 8 p.m. CST, during the halftime show. However, Eagles mentions outnumbered those of the Chiefs for the majority of the day, peaking at 9 p.m. CST with their victory.

How much did people talk about the Super Bowl halftime show?

The day of the Super Bowl, there were about 2.37 million mentions of the halftime show and performer Kendrick Lamar. About 1.64 million of those mentions occurred as the game aired, peaking at 7 p.m. EST just before the halftime show began.

As the star of the show, Lamar was understandably the most mentioned person in the halftime show conversation. However, singer SZA, tennis star Serena Williams, and actor Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam were also highly discussed for their appearances during the performance. President Donald Trump, who was in attendance, was also mentioned more than 41,000 times in relation to the halftime show as many speculated about what he thought of it. Meanwhile, Drake, the subject of Lamar’s hit song “Not Like Us”, and Lil Wayne, whom some thought should have been the halftime performer due to his being from New Orleans, were also highly mentioned names despite not being at the game.

What was the most talked about brand from the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

Using our consumer intelligence solution, we took a closer look at what the Super Bowl meant for NFL league sponsors and the brands that dressed Lamar for the halftime show.

As the presenters of the much-talked-about halftime show, Apple Music scored the most discussion, furthest reach, and most engagement of all of the league sponsors.

However, Celine, the luxury brand behind Lamar’s attention-grabbing bell-bottom jeans, was the most talked about and engaged one among the labels that dressed the rapper. Meanwhile, Martine Rose scored the furthest reach with the custom leather jacket Lamar wore.

How much did people talk about Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LIX?

Taylor Swift, who was in attendance supporting her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was once again a hot topic of the game. The pop star, whose 2020 song “gold rush” includes the line “With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door,” was mentioned about 562,000 times on February 9. Those mentions surged at 6 p.m. CST, around the time Swift was shown on the stadium’s Jumbotron and subsequently booed, presumably by Eagles fans. They peaked just before the halftime show starring Lamar, with whom she has collaborated in the past and whom she gave a standing ovation at the recent Grammy Awards ceremony.

Overall, Swift mentions on February 9, 2025 were about 60% lower than they were on February 11, 2024, when she first attended the Super Bowl to support Kelce. This decline is likely explained by the fact that this time last year Swift was on her record-breaking Eras tour.

What was the most talked about food and beverage commercial of Super Bowl LIX?

And now, for the real competition of the game: the most talked-about commercial. With dozens of brands making their mark on the Super Bowl, we decided to zero in on food and beverage, the sector perhaps most associated with watching the game, with commercials broken down into a handful of categories to highlight the night’s leaders.

Soft drinks

Mountain Dew’s commercial starring Gen-Z star Becky G and 90s superstar Seal was the runaway hit among the soft drink brands. This ad draws elements from the brainrot online trend, taking an absurdist turn when Seal (or rather a seal, like the animal, version of the singer) sings a wacky version of his hit song “Kiss from a Rose” as Becky G watches with others from a speedboat. The bizarre ad that declares it “makes no sense” got people talking much more than Cirkul’s more straight-ahead, meme-influenced spot starring actor Adam Devine, Poppi’s commercial featuring popular content creators, and Liquid Death’s nostalgic, beer-commercial-influenced “Drink on the Job” ad.

Beer

Speaking of beer ads, Bud Light’s was the most talked about from the Super Bowl, generating about 23,100 mentions. The 60-second spot featured singer Post Malone and comedian Shane Gillis as rowdy suburbanites hosting a cookout for their neighbors on the cul-de-sac (including former Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning). In second place, Stella Artois’s commercial starring Matt Damon and David Beckham as long lost twin brothers generated less than half the mentions of Bud Light.

Snacks

Doritos’ attempted alien abduction ad was the overwhelming winner in the snack brand lane of this year’s Super Bowl commercials. Its impressive share of voice may be due to the brand laying the groundwork for massive audience engagement ahead of the game with its Crash the Super Bowl contest. The 30-second spot that aired won the contest by public vote, earning the two best friend co-directors $1 million, a trip to the big game, and priceless international exposure.

Food service and delivery

Finally, in the food service category Uber Eats generated the most conversation, about 6,190 mentions, with its celebrity-packed commercial. The ad starred actor Matthew McConaughey explaining a conspiracy theory that spectator sports were invented to sell food, with appearances from Charli XCX, Martha Stewart, Greta Gerwig, Kevin Bacon, and more.

Between all of the food and beverage sector commercials, Dorito’s generated the most conversation even though it wasn’t brainrot-inspired and didn’t feature any celebrities.

Takeaways for marketers

The Eagles’ impressive win aside, the biggest lesson from this year’s Super Bowl was the importance of understanding the zeitgeist. From the halftime show starring one of the most talked about entertainers to the ads engaging digital communities, the brands that made a splash were those tapped into wider pop cultural conversations.

