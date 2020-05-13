Challenge

Apply KPIs to Act and Communicate More Efficiently

Fast fashion is characterized by speed and efficiency, as greater affordability requires smaller margins. Metrics and measurements hold great meaning within this clothing conglomerate and comprised a large part of what H&M Mexico wanted from their media communications platform. They needed a way to monitor and measure the progress of the campaigns they were creating in support of the various collections the company was launching. They wanted to use specific key performance indicators to refine their strategy and tweak their implementation along the way.

They were also shopping for accurate competitive intel delivered firsthand, within a user-friendly platform, and the ability to act in times of crisis with the benefit of crisis reports containing real-time metrics

Digital Marketing Strategist Javier Ruiz says, "We'd been using Google Alerts and Google Trends, but these didn't give us the level of granularity we needed. The results were very basic and we wanted very specific metrics. We saw that Meltwater would allow us to access information in real time and obtain reports without having to migrate data, unlike Google. We could have the information 24/ 7 in real time, firsthand, and it would all be organized and complete."