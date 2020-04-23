Solution

Saving time

Fred Perry started using Meltwater's Social Media Engagement tool in early 2017 and last year has seen positive results with a 54% and 64% YoY increase for fan engagement in Malaysia and Indonesia respectively.

"By far, the biggest efficiency we have seen is having all social media channels in one place - "With Meltwater's image library and content calendar, it means that we have much better content planning across the different channels," Tan continued.

Being a fashion brand, Fred Perry's audience sits within the millennial bracket. The aim was to meet the audience where they spend most of their time. "Instagram has been a real game-changer for our brand. So many of our fans look to the channel for fashion inspiration and it's important that we have stellar content to match their expectations", Tan said. "We often look at our competitors' top engaged posts to see what content is working for them and see how we can weave that into our planning."

Using Meltwater's Social Media Engagement tool, Fred Perry have been able to schedule and publish content on Instagram well ahead of time to ensure that they keep their fans updated. Tan continued, "The tool saves us so much time, and is so valuable for a small team like us."