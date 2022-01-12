State of Influencer Marketing Report 2022

Our lives have dramatically changed in the last two years. We live in a dynamic and evolving society, but it’s evident that social media remains at the center of how we connect with each other and with brands.

Data & Findings of Influencer Marketing 2021

Sponsored Content Grew Dramatically in 2021

Micro Influencers Are Driving Industry Growth

Micro-Influencers Dominate TikTok

Instagram Remains Most Popular Platform, TikTok Surpases YouTube

Most Campaigns Incorporate Instagram Stories

Influencer Marketing Trends of 2021

Social Commerce: Leveraging Influencers To Drive Sales

FinTok: TikTok Influencers Giving Financial Advice

Conscious Messaging: Gender Neutrality and Influencer Marketing

Multi-Influencer Campaigns: Inclusivity and Diversity

Get access to this free report by filling out the form on this page.