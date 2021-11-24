Gaming in Southeast Asia

The global gaming industry is estimated to be worth US$314 billion by 2026 and Southeast Asia represents one of the largest piece of the gaming pie. With gaming the largest entertainment and media activity among Gen Zs, marketers cannot ignore this opportunity to tap into the gaming ecosystem to build your brand among younger audiences.

Leverage the next big marketing opportunity

In this guide, we explore the untapped opportunities for marketers to build your brand via engaging with gaming communities, creators and streamers, and key gaming consumer insights harnessed by media intelligence.

In this guide, you will: