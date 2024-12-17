Customer sentiment and brand reputation are shaped long before the customer tests a product, makes a purchase, or connects to your contact center. They are informed by every direct and indirect message and moment of truth, and few moments are bigger than the Big Game.

Featuring an exclusive analysis of customer reactions and brand sentiment during the Rihanna and Usher's Big Game halftime shows, and real-world insights from STAUD’s Head of Growth & Marketing, the webinar will help you understand – and more meaningfully connect with – existing and potential customers. You’ll begin turning curious buyers into lasting advocates



We will cover: