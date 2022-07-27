How do you fight misinformation?

When misinformation about brands spreads across the internet, much is at stake: corporate reputation, brand value, and even share price. Moments of crisis demand swift, well-informed action to mitigate damage and restore consumer trust.

In this webinar, misinformation experts at NewsGuard join Meltwater to outline why monitoring misinformation in the context of your brand mentions should be at the heart of your proactive media strategy, and how insights into your brand's proximity to misinformation sites can transform last-minute firefighting efforts into targeted, well-managed crisis responses.