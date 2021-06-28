Customer Stories
Demystifying China's Digital Media Landscape

The world’s largest digital media landscape is vastly different from its counterpart in the West. Yet the ingredients of a winning strategy are familiar - data. Understanding China’s completely different social media ecosystem is important for anyone trying to engage with Chinese consumers.

Charlene Ree, Founder & CEO of EternityX along with Melvin Chng, Area Director of Hong Kong, Meltwater will share some tips and tricks on how to target Chinese consumers through the use of data insights and high quality content.

During this on-demand webinar, Meltwater & EternityX will cover:

  • 2021 digital trends in China
  • Key differences in digital media landscape between the east and the west
  • The scientific approach to customize quality content
  • How to leverage data to precisely target the right Chinese audience

