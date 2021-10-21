Customer Stories
Build your Brand on Instagram

Instagram has gained huge popularity, especially in the MENA region where around 4 in 5 social media users in the Arab world access Instagram on a daily basis. And it's not just consumers who are excited about the picture and video sharing platform, since it rolled out a number of different opportunities for advertisers, brands are increasing their usage too.

During this on-demand webinar, Meltwater is delighted to host Sara Shabana, Social Media Manager at Souq.com, who will be teaching us how to use Instagram to build your brand.

Watch this exclusive on-demand webinar to learn:

  • How to create buzz for your brand with quality photos and videos
  • How to attract, connect and keep followers
  • How to benefit from Instagram ad possibilities
  • How to assign ROI to your content pieces and measure their success
  • Instagram trends

