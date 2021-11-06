How to get started with LinkedIn advertising

Are you looking to get started advertising on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn has been around as a social media platform well before the world was introduced to Facebook. However, LinkedIn differs by being a social media channel where people showcase their professional presence. This fact alone makes LinkedIn significantly different, but it also causes many companies to have a certain fear of inappropriate action on this platform - especially when it comes to advertising. Most companies have tried to post on LinkedIn and many see good results with organic content. The major question is now: Are you ready for advertising on LinkedIn, and if so, how does LinkedIn's advertising engine work? In this webinar, we will help you get a solid start so you can improve your company's professional presence!

The webinar brings you insight into topics such as:

What are the things to consider before jumping into LinkedIn advertisements?

When does it make sense to work with LinkedIn advertisements?

Is it good to combine with other channels?

What formats are available?

Recommended format for anyone eager to get started right away

About the speaker

In this webinar features Martin Sommer and Mads Søndberg, who have broad knowledge in digital marketing disciplines and social media. Martin and Mads work chiefly as client advisors for Green.Click A/S where they are front runners when it comes to LinkedIn strategy and advertising.