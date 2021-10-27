Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Webinar

Facebook and Instagram PART 1: Strategy and investment guide for growth

Instagram Facebook Icons
Asset is in Danish

This webinar was held on 29.11.2018

A webinar for anyone looking to increase conversion through Facebook and Instagram

This is PART 1 in the webinar series "How to achieve conversion on Facebook & Instagram". In this webinar, you will gain insight into initial considerations, strategy, and a guide to investment on both media.

What you can expect from this webinar:

  • Learn how Facebook and Instagram can contribute to your channel mix
  • Learn the two different strategies that produce results on Facebook
  • Learn how to read the results of your campaigns

About the speaker

Nicklas Meyer is COO for PL & Partners and has been with the agency since it was only 4 members strong and based in Køge. In addition to the daily operations management, Niklas provides training in digital marketing both internally at PL & Partners and at Copenhagen Business School for graduate students in Online Marketing. See also part 2: "How to generate ROI through advertising on Facebook and Instagram" here.

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...