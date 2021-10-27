Customer Stories
Webinar

Create Budget-Friendly Corporate Communication and PR Strategies

Asset is in Arabic

Every business should have a PR strategy, whether you are seeking to attract new clients or looking to manage your reputation. The biggest challenge PR and corporate communications specialists face is how to create and manage a successful strategy with low-budget. 

What are the best ways to use the public relations budget to run a successful and effective campaign? We’ve partnered up with Mr. Fares Jadawi, corporate communication expert for non-profit organizations to find out.

In this on-demand webinar,  Mr. Fares Jadawi discusses some of the following points:

  • How to increase and measure the ROI of low-budget campaigns
  • The importance of building strong and lasting relationships with media professionals
  • The best way to promote your brand with a low budget 

