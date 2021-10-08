By using the right content, brands can strengthen their advertising, KPIs, and ultimately their conversion rate and ROI. In this webinar, PL & Partners share their experience regarding what types of content brands should be using to get more out of their advertising on Facebook and Instagram.
Marcin Gasienica is Senior Creative Product Specialist for PL & Partners and provides advice- and produces content for the agency's clients in conjunction with advertising on Facebook and Instagram.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...