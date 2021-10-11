While Arab men still outnumber females on social media, women users in the region are more engaged than ever. Arab females are using social networks to follow the news, get insightful advice and to shop online. The webinar aims to provide marketers with new insights and a deeper understanding of the Arab female consuming behaviour; join and learn how you can better connect with this audience on social media.

During the on-demand webinar, Amira Azzouz, Founder and Editor in Chief of fustany.com, will share her experience in developing Fustany.com which has since become one of the largest bilingual fashion and lifestyle platforms in the Middle East. You'll also hear a question and answer session with Amira who will be answering many questions raised by the live attendees about several topics and issues related to marketing, engaging and resonating with Arab female consumers on social media including:

The lifestyle, aspiration and ambition of the modern Arab woman

Online behavior of Arab female consumers

Most popular social networks used by Arab females

Top tips to interact with Arab women on social media

Content and messages that appeals to the Arab female consumer today

