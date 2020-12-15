Influencers hold significant referral power, no matter how large their audience is. The rise of the everyday social media influencer has pushed many brands in the GCC and MENA region to collaborate in order to deliver more effective messages. However, identifying the right influencers and measuring ROI remains a gray area for many brands, both regionally and globally.

To overcome this challenge, Meltwater hosted a one-off webinar to help brands learn what it takes to master the art of influencer marketing from both a marketer and an influencer’s perspective.

Listen to the on-demand webinar and learn from Alex Malouf, Corporate Communications and Reputation Manager at P&G, who will be revealing key research and fresh insights about influencer marketing. You’ll also have the chance to listen to an recorded Q&A session with the social phenomenon Max of Arabia. Max will help you to better understand influencer outreach from an influencer perspective.

The on-demand webinar covers: