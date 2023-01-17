Malaysian consumerism has been trending digitally

Nowadays, consumers have access to everything they need at their fingertips. Most Malaysians can get what they need without leaving their homes. This is strengthened by the Malaysian government pushing hard for projects that improve digital infrastructure.

It is more critical now than ever for businesses to increase social ad spending to capitalise on the ever-growing digital market.

Failure to adjust and adapt accordingly to this growing movement will lead to a steady decline, with traditional and online marketing trending in opposite directions.

Download this eBook, The Digitalisation of the Media Landscape in Malaysia, and learn about: