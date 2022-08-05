Report
The Rise of the Creator Economy: A New Opportunity for Brands in APAC
The creator economy is influencing how consumers make decisions
The rise of the creator economy signals a seismic shift in the way people become aware of, consider, and decide to purchase goods and services. The creator economy is now worth more than US$104 billion, a staggering trend showing no signs of letting up.
Is there an opportunity for brands in Asia-Pacific to leverage the influence of the creator economy?
The short answer is yes, but only if you know how to navigate the complexities of a massive influencer landscape to find and engage the right people for your brand.
Brands have an opportunity to leverage the APAC creator economy
In Meltwater’s new guide, we share insights about how the creator economy is changing the marketing and communications industry.
Download this exclusive guide to learn about:
- Trends in consumer behaviour making influencers an attractive marketing partner
- Insight and statistics about the APAC influencer market
- How brands in APAC are using creator communities to supercharge results
- How to harness the power of influencer marketing for your brand
- How influencers can help brands make the leap to social commerce.
