How to Use an Influencer Marketing Hub

Influencer marketing is no longer a tactical addition to a digital marketing plan; it has evolved into a cornerstone of the global economy. Goldman Sachs estimates that the influencer marketing industry will be worth $480 billion by 2027 (Goldman Sachs, 2023). Global spend on social media advertising is on track to reach USD $277 billion for the year 2025, and with 72% of internet users relying on social media for brand research, influencer-led content has become an essential driver of purchase power (Meltwater, 2026).

In fact, 87.49% expect their influencer marketing budget to increase in 2026 (Influencer Marketing Hub, 2026). We don’t blame them; the data shows that that money gets results.

On the flip side, as more businesses are tapping into the industry, influencing has become a viable career for millions of people. With about 3.2 million and 37.8 million influencers around the world, it has become even harder for brands to find the best influencers to partner with to achieve their marketing goals. Luckily, tools like influencer marketing hubs, influencer marketing tools, and other influencer management platforms make it easier to get brand-influencer partnerships off the ground.

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What is an Influencer Marketing Hub?

Influencer marketing hubs are software platforms that make it easier for brands and influencers to connect. You may also hear them referred to as influencer marketing platforms, influencer marketing tools, or influencer marketing software solutions.

Get in touch below if you'd like to explore how Meltwater's influencer platform could help your business identify, partner with, and manage influencer marketing campaigns.

Tip: Download your free Influencer Marketing Platform Buyer’s Guide.

Should You Be Using an Influencer Marketing Hub?

If your brand is running influencer campaigns regularly, managing partnerships manually can quickly become time-consuming and difficult to scale. An influencer marketing hub helps streamline the process by centralizing creator discovery, campaign management, communication, and reporting in one place.

You may benefit from an influencer marketing hub if you:

Manage influencer campaigns in spreadsheets or across multiple tools

Work with multiple creators or campaigns at the same time

at the same time Need a faster discovery and vetting process

process Struggle to track campaign performance or ROI

campaign performance or ROI Want better visibility into audience demographics and engagement

into audience demographics and engagement Spend too much time on outreach, approvals, and follow-ups

on outreach, approvals, and follow-ups Need to scale your influencer marketing efforts more efficiently

See how leading brands use Meltwater's Influencer Marketing solution to find authentic creators, detect fake followers, and measure campaign ROI — all in one place. Take the self-guided tour to explore how our platform streamlines discovery, campaign management, and reporting.

What Features Should You Look for in an Influencer Marketing Hub?

Unlike influencer marketplaces, which simply let brands search for influencers, influencer marketing hubs see users through the entire partnership process, from first outreach to finished content. Features vary depending on which one you choose, but in general, influencer marketing hubs are lifesavers when it comes to vetting influencers, planning campaigns, and tracking results.

Feature Description Influencer Discovery Advanced search filters for niche, audience demographics, engagement rates, and social platforms Audience Analytics Insights into follower demographics, interests, locations, and brand affinity Fraud Detection Tools that identify suspicious activity like fake followers, engagement anomalies, and influencer authenticity issues Campaign Management Centralized workflows for outreach, approvals, content tracking, and collaboration Performance Analytics Real-time reporting on reach, engagement, impressions, clicks, and conversions ROI Measurement Attribution and reporting features that connect influencer activity to business outcomes Relationship Management CRM tools for organizing influencer partnerships and communication history Multi-platform Support Integrations across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and other social channels

Tip: When evaluating different influencer platforms, make sure to check that the software offers access to influencers on all the networks you care about most. Not all platforms will offer the same channels.

What is the Best Influencer Marketing Hub?

There are several hubs available, with more being created every day. The best one for you will depend on your marketing needs. However, Meltwater consistently ranks as one of the top influencer marketing hubs. Let's take a look at how it compares to a couple of other leading influencer marketing tools.

1. Meltwater

Meltwater's Influencer Marketing solution analyzes data from the top influencer channels like Instagram and YouTube. However, it also covers other channels that brands may use to reach target audiences, like Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, Pinterest, and blogs. With an easy-to-navigate user interface and advanced features like automated influencer marketing reporting and analytics, Meltwater is a top choice for businesses looking to plan robust but streamlined influencer campaigns.

2. Grin

Grin is another top influencer marketing platform that helps users navigate influencer marketing. But it covers fewer social media channels and does not currently offer collaboration or payment tools.﻿

Tip: Take a look at more Grin alternatives

3. Creator.co

Creator.co lets users sign on to automated influencer campaigns and affiliate programs. Like Meltwater, it analyzes a wide range of social media channels, including emerging ones like Shopify and WooCommerce.

Find out more about the best influencer marketing tools and the best influencer management platforms on the market.

How to Use an Influencer Marketing Hub to Find Influencers?

Finding the right influencer is critical to the success of any influencer marketing campaign. Brands are prioritizing nano- and micro-influencers over macro influencers and celebrities for their authenticity and stronger audience connections (Influencer Marketing Hub, 2026). However, identifying the right niche influencers can be more challenging, as it requires a highly targeted and specific approach. For many marketers, the peace of mind and convenience these influencer marketing tools offer mean it's not necessary to outsource the work to an agency. 77.8% of companies handle their social and creator programs fully in-house to ensure personal, direct communication and better budget control (Meltwater, 2026). Technology is making it easier for brands to manage their relationships directly with influencers across platforms.

The Audience platform was an important tool in precisely unearthing the influential users we wanted to use for our campaigns. It would be difficult to manually discover these niche profiles; however, using Audience made it a lot easier for us to hone in on the best profiles for us to work within each city.

Leslie Fines, Social & Content Strategy Manager, Digitas

Here are a few more ways adopting an in-house influencer marketing hub or another influencer platform can help you manage influencer marketing campaigns and analyze, contact, and build direct relationships with relevant influencers.

Let AI find the right influencer for you

Meltwater's influencer marketing platform has a database of over 500 million influencer profiles in 60,000 different categories across a range of social media platforms. Our AI-powered analytical tool simplifies the selection process by grading influencers according to their content performance, engagement, and reach. This makes it easier for brands to find the best influencers to partner with for their campaigns and goals.

Use demographic breakdowns to target the right audience

A good influencer marketing hub should let you take a deep dive into the demographics of an influencer's following. Consider details like interests, age group, and locations to make sure that you're honing in on an audience that will find your brand or campaign relevant and exciting.

Seamless communication between brands and their influencers is key to strong partnerships. Take advantage of an influencer marketing hub's built-in messaging functions to make sure workflows continue smoothly as you collaborate with influencers on campaigns.

How to Use an Influencer Marketing Hub Effectively

Once you know that an influencer marketing hub is right for you, there are a few more details you'll need to look out for when building that campaign.

Tap into the power of True Reach

Follower counts and other straightforward metrics are not enough when it comes to scouting influencers and predicting a campaign's performance. Too often, they can include the presence of bots and fake profiles, giving an unreliable impression of an influencer's, well, influence. True Reach helps brands get a more accurate picture of whether or not an influencer can deliver the kind of results they're looking for.

True Reach machine-learning algorithm predicts the number of real views an influencer gets per post. This helps brands weed out fake influencers who may not bring any value to their campaigns and identify star influencers who can help them tap into new niche markets.

Tip: Learn more about Instagram impressions and reach to more easily validate an influencer's authenticity.

Use social listening and analytics

Use social listening to analyze keywords, trending hashtags, and topics related to your market as you plan an influencer campaign. Getting timely social media insights — like a spike in conversations on Facebook or a Twitter trend — gives you an extra edge over your competitors. Meanwhile, social listening can also help you keep track of your competitors and how their influencer campaigns are performing. This information will come in handy as you build relationships with influencers, brainstorm content, and execute your own campaigns.

Using media intelligence to make informed decisions

Use a media intelligence tool to go beyond social media and research content creators in your market on mainstream media sites. Bloggers, analysts, and journalists aren't influencers, per se, but they can play a major part in shaping public narratives about your brand. Media intelligence tools make it easy to search across blogs, media sites, and even competitors’ news coverage to find storytellers to reach out to.

How Meltwater Can Help You Streamline Your Influencer Marketing Campaign Management

Managing influencer campaigns manually can make it difficult to identify the right creators, keep up with trends, and measure campaign impact effectively. Meltwater helps brands simplify the entire process with tools designed to support influencer discovery, audience analysis, campaign planning, social listening, and performance tracking in one platform.

With access to data from channels like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitch, blogs, and more, Meltwater helps marketers find creators whose audiences align with their brand goals. Features like AI-influencer discovery, audience demographics, engagement analytics, keyword monitoring, and influencer vetting tools make it easier to build authentic partnerships and make more informed campaign decisions. Brands can also use social listening and media intelligence capabilities to monitor trends, track competitors, identify emerging conversations, and uncover new creator opportunities across both social and traditional media.

FAQs About Influencer Marketing Hubs

What’s the difference between an influencer marketplace and an influencer marketing hub?

Influencer marketplaces mainly help brands search for creators and initiate partnerships. Influencer marketing hubs go further by supporting the full campaign lifecycle, including influencer vetting, communication, analytics, reporting, and ROI tracking.

Social listening tools can add valuable context to influencer campaigns by helping brands track conversations, monitor trends, and understand audience sentiment in real time. Many influencer marketing hubs now include social listening capabilities directly within the platform.

Can influencer marketing hubs help with competitor research?

Yes. Many platforms include social listening and media intelligence tools that let brands monitor competitor campaigns, trending topics, hashtags, and influencer activity. These insights can help marketers identify gaps, discover opportunities, and improve campaign strategy.

Are influencer marketing hubs only useful for large brands?

No. Small and mid-sized businesses can also benefit from influencer marketing platforms, especially if they manage multiple creators or want to scale campaigns more efficiently. Centralized tools can save time and make influencer outreach, reporting, and organization much easier.

What’s the biggest challenge brands face with influencer marketing?

One of the biggest challenges is finding creators whose audiences genuinely align with a brand’s goals while also measuring campaign performance accurately. As influencer marketing grows more competitive, brands increasingly rely on influencer marketing hubs to streamline discovery, vetting, reporting, and campaign management.

Now that you have guidelines for building a successful influencer marketing hub for your brand, get started with your search for the ideal influencer. Fill out the form below to learn how Meltwater’s influencer marketing platform can help.