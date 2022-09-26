45 TikTok Stats You Need To Know [2026]

TikTok may have come late to the social media game, but it’s proven time and time again that there’s always room for more. This short-form video platform has captured the attention of young audiences around the world, making it a place businesses and brands want to be. In our previous blog, we talked about the rise of TikTok and what it is about.

What exactly does TikTok have to offer marketers that other platforms don’t? And more importantly, is TikTok here to stay?

After looking at some generic social media statistics it's time to dive into some of the most essential TikTok stats, facts, and details that will help you craft a winning social media strategy.

Table of Contents:

Facts & Numbers About TikTok

Before we dive into the specific TikTok numbers and statistics, it’s important for you to know more about the platform itself. Here’s what you need to know about TikTok:

TikTok is a Chinese-based social media app that specializes in short-form videos.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance .

. ByteDance purchased and merged the lip-syncing app Musical.ly with TikTok in 2018.

with TikTok in 2018. The original app was called Douyin and was released in China in 2016.

and was released in China in 2016. The app has been called the “ world’s most valuable startup. ”

” TikTok is available in 75 different languages and more than 155 countries .

and more than . More than 90% of TikTok downloads are made on Android devices.

General TikTok Stats

How many accounts are on TikTok? What makes TikTok the seventh-most used social media network? How can you use TikTok for brand awareness and public relations? How many people have TikTok? Marketers' quest for information on TikTok is growing deeper.

TikTok’s status as the fastest-growing app is impressive. While some users may have deemed the app a passing fad, its sustained growth, usage, and revenue have declared it anything but temporary.

These TikTok numbers paint a compelling picture:

TikTok earned over 500 million users during its first year. (Business of Apps)

during its first year. (Business of Apps) How many people use TikTok? The app currently boasts more than 136 million TikTok monthly active users in the United States. (Wallaroo Media)

The app currently boasts in the United States. (Wallaroo Media) How many people have TikTok? Globally, there are more than 1 billion TikTok accounts . By comparison, there are 2.9 billion Facebook accounts, 2.2 billion YouTube accounts, and 1.4 billion Instagram accounts. (Wallaroo Media)

Globally, there are . By comparison, there are 2.9 billion Facebook accounts, 2.2 billion YouTube accounts, and 1.4 billion Instagram accounts. (Wallaroo Media) The app has been downloaded more than 200 million times in the United States. Worldwide, that figure jumps to over 2.6 billion downloads. (Business of Apps)

in the United States. Worldwide, that figure jumps to over 2.6 billion downloads. (Business of Apps) TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world in 2020 , earning over 850 million downloads. (Business of Apps)

, earning over 850 million downloads. (Business of Apps) TikTok is free to download and use, and it's the top-ranking app in the Entertainment category of Apple’s App Store. (Wallaroo Media)

TikTok Statistics on Revenue

TikTok’s rapid growth is backed by a surge of revenue that continues to grow year over year. Here’s a snapshot of TikTok revenue, its valuation, and where its revenue comes from.

TikTok ad revenue is expected to account for about 2.4% of all digital marketing spending . (eMarketer/Insider Intelligence)

is expected to account for of all digital marketing . (eMarketer/Insider Intelligence) In 2021, 80% of TikTok’s revenue came from China , about 8% from the United States . (Fortunly)

of TikTok’s revenue came from , about from the . (Fortunly) ByteDance noted a year-over-year revenue growth of 70% in 2021 to reach more than $58 billion . Its valuation in October 2021 was nearly $400 billion . (Fortunly)

in 2021 to reach more than . Its in October 2021 was nearly . (Fortunly) Globally, internet users are spending more than $535 million per quarter via the TikTok app. Spending has surpassed $2 billion annually, a feat achieved by only a handful of other apps. (Influencer Marketing Hub)

TikTok Demographics & User Stats

TikTok demographics help brands learn more about who is using TikTok. What’s the typical TikTok age range? Where are the most TikTok active users?

We've rounded up some key TikTok user statistics to help you find your TikTok target audience. See how much time they’re spending on the platform and discover effective ways to connect with them.

TikTok Age Demographics

TikTok average age: 52.3% of TikTok users worldwide are between the ages of 18 and 24 . (Statista)

52.3% of TikTok users worldwide are between the ages of . (Statista) In the United States , 62% of TikTokers are between the ages of 10 and 29 . (Oberlo)

, 62% of TikTokers are between the ages of . (Oberlo) It’s hard to calculate the average age of TikTok users, but 80% of all users are between the ages of 16 and 34. (Wallaroo Media)

TikTok Users in the World

How many users are on TikTok? By last count, there are more than 1 billion TikTok monthly active users (MAU). (Statista)

By last count, there are TikTok monthly active users (MAU). (Statista) How many people use TikTok 2022? As of January 2022, there were more than 15.54 million daily active users (DAU) — a jump of more than 2 million from December 2021. (Statista)

As of January 2022, there were (DAU) — a jump of more than 2 million from December 2021. (Statista) How many US TikTok users? The United States has the most active TikTok audience, with more than 131 million monthly users. Indonesia has more than 92 million, followed by Brazil with more than 74 million users. (Oberlo)

TikTok Audience Demographics

67% of teens use TikTok. (Pew Research Center)

use TikTok. (Pew Research Center) TikTok is used more by women (57%) than men (40%) . (Business of Apps)

. (Business of Apps) TikTok is the fifth most popular app by user base. (Business of Apps)

Stats on TikTok Behaviors

TikTok users are among the most engaged social media users. They’re leveraging the app to create and share videos, discover new products, make purchases, cross-promote content, and find a never-ending source of content.

In fact, it’s because of this endless feed that many users spend more time on the platform than they may have intended.

Here’s a glimpse of how others are using TikTok on a daily basis:

How many videos are on TikTok? It's hard to say, but more than 1 million videos are viewed here each day . (Oberlo)

It's hard to say, but are here . (Oberlo) The average user spends 89 minutes per day on TikTok. (Music Business Worldwide)

on TikTok. (Music Business Worldwide) The average TikTok user opens the app 10 times per day. (Music Business Worldwide)

per day. (Music Business Worldwide) 36% of users want to learn more about products through short video reels. (HubSpot)

of users want to learn more about through short video reels. (HubSpot) 88% of TikTok users say they use the app with the sound on and claim it’s critical to the platform’s experience. (TikTok)

of TikTok users say they use the app with the and claim it’s critical to the platform’s experience. (TikTok) 68% of users say that hearing popular songs with the video content helps them to better recall brands . (TikTok)

of users say that hearing popular with the video content helps them to better . (TikTok) 55% say they discover new TikTok trends , products, or services via the app. (Material)

say they discover , products, or services via the app. (Material) 55% also say they use the platform with the intention to discover new brands, products, or trends. (TikTok)

TikTok Advertising Stats

TikTok marketing for businesses has become a target in the marketer’s scope in recent years. With such a massive user base and a direct gateway to Gen Z and Millennial consumers, it’s no surprise that more companies and brands are focusing their video sharing and content marketing budgets here.

TikTok’s ad revenue is greater than Snapchat and Twitter combined. (Ad Age)

is greater than Snapchat and Twitter combined. (Ad Age) Brands can advertise themselves on TikTok via brand takeovers, hashtag challenges, video ads, influencer marketing, augmented reality lenses, branded filters, and more.

themselves on TikTok via brand takeovers, hashtag challenges, video ads, influencer marketing, augmented reality lenses, branded filters, and more. A brand takeover can cost anywhere from $50K to $100K per day . (Influencer Marketing Hub)

can cost anywhere from . (Influencer Marketing Hub) A hashtag challenge costs $150K for six days . (Influencer Marketing Hub)

costs . (Influencer Marketing Hub) TikTok videos can be as long as 10 minutes (originally, videos could only be up to a minute long).

can be as long as (originally, videos could only be up to a minute long). With TikTok video ads , you can send users to a landing page , an app page, or your website .

, you can send users to a , an page, or your . TikTok ads start at $10 per 1000 views with a $500 minimum per campaign. (Influencer Marketing Hub)

start at with a $500 minimum per campaign. (Influencer Marketing Hub) Overall, TikTok advertising is more expensive compared to advertising on Facebook or Instagram.

is more compared to advertising on Facebook or Instagram. Despite the higher costs, engagement rate tends to be higher on TikTok. On average, median brands are seeing an average engagement rate of 4.1% per follower — 6x higher than Instagram. (RivalIQ)

TikTok Influencer Stats

This social media platform has become a hot spot for mega-influencers and micro-influencers alike. In fact, TikTok is even paying content creators to join the social network as a way to foster growth.

Here’s more on the platform’s influencer marketing statistics:

The company is reportedly paying TikTok creators $500 to join the platform and create content. (Wallaroo Media)

and create content. (Wallaroo Media) Charli D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s high-performing influencers and has more than 92 million followers . (Facts.net)

is one of TikTok’s and has more than . (Facts.net) The Discover page makes it easy for users to see trending content from popular TikTok stars.

page makes it easy for users to see trending content from popular TikTok stars. TikTok created a $1 billion Creator Fund to support influencers and build stronger relationships with them. (Wallaroo Media)

to support influencers and build stronger relationships with them. (Wallaroo Media) Influencer Addison Rae is the highest-grossing influencer on TikTok , making a reported $5 million per year. (Wallaroo Media)

is the , making a reported $5 million per year. (Wallaroo Media) Brands leverage user-generated content by influencers to expand their reach.

TikTok Shopping Stats

There’s a lot of truth to the “TikTok made me buy it” phrase.

Here’s what the platform brings to the world of eCommerce:

2 out of 3 users are likely to make an in-app purchase while using the platform. (TikTok)

are likely to make an while using the platform. (TikTok) Half of all TikTok users have made a purchase after watching a TikTok Live . (TikTok)

of all TikTok users have made a after watching a . (TikTok) TikTok is 1 50% better at convincing users to try a product or service. (Material and TikTok)

or service. (Material and TikTok) Users are twice as likely to recommend a product or service they discovered on TikTok compared to other social media networks. (Material and TikTok)

Where To Find More TikTok Stats

TikTok is unlike any of the other social media networks, and that’s a good thing! The app gives brands new ways to build connections with their audiences in the Gen Z age group, show a different side of their company, and build ongoing trust and brand loyalty.

