45 TikTok Stats You Need To Know [2026]

TikTok has captured the attention of social media users around the world, making it a place businesses and brands want to be. What exactly does TikTok have to offer marketers that other platforms don’t? After looking at some general social media statistics it's time to dive into some of the most essential TikTok stats, facts, and details that will help you craft a winning social media strategy.
Contents
TikTok Facts
General TikTok Stats
TikTok Revenue Statistics
TikTok Demographics & User Stats
Stats on TikTok Behaviors
TikTok Advertising Stats
TikTok Influencer Stats
TikTok Shopping Stats
Where To Find More TikTok Stats
FAQs: TikTok Stats
TikTok Facts
Before we dive into the specific TikTok numbers and statistics, it’s important for you to know more about the platform itself. Here’s what you need to know about TikTok:
- TikTok is a Chinese-based social media app that specializes in short-form videos.
- In 2026, TikTok in the U.S. became U.S. owned, avoiding an outright ban.
- TikTok is owned by ByteDance.
- ByteDance purchased and merged the lip-syncing app Musical.ly with TikTok in 2018.
- In China, where the original app was released in 2016, TikTok is known as Douyin.
- TikTok is available in over 75 different languages and more than 155 countries.
General TikTok Stats
As more and more companies use TikTok for marketing and brand awareness, it's important to always have up-to-date information on TikTok usage stats, demographics, and more.
Though some may have once deemed the app a passing fad, its sustained growth, usage, and revenue have declared it anything but temporary.
These TikTok numbers present a compelling picture:
- TikTok earned over 500 million users during its first year. (Business of Apps)
- TikTok is the fifth most-popular social network by active users, but takes second place by total time spent using the app. (Global Digital Report)
- How many people use TikTok? The app currently boasts more than 955 million active users worldwide. (Statista)
- 15.5% of active social media users between the ages of 16-24 say TikTok is their favorite social platform. (Global Digital Report)
- TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world in 2022, earning over 850 million downloads. (Business of Apps)
- TikTok was the first non-Meta-owned app to surpass 3 billion downloads globally. (Sensor Tower)
TikTok Revenue Statistics
TikTok’s rapid growth is backed by a surge of revenue that continues to grow year over year. Here’s a snapshot of TikTok revenue, its valuation, and where its revenue comes from.
- TikTok earned 6 billion from in-app purchases in Q4 2024 (Sensor Tower)
- ByteDance saw revenue growth of about 30% in 2023 to reach more than $110 billion. (Bloomberg)
- In December of 2025, ByteDance was valued at $500 billion. (Yahoo Finance)
- TikTok is expected to generate about $58 billion in global ad revenue by 2027. (DemandSage)
TikTok Demographics & User Stats
TikTok demographics help brands learn more about who is using TikTok. What’s the typical TikTok user age range? Where are the most active TikTok users located?
We've rounded up some key TikTok user statistics to help you find your TikTok target audience. See how much time they’re spending on the platform and discover effective ways to connect with them.
TikTok Age Demographics
- TikTok average age: over 88% of TikTok users and creators worldwide are between the ages of 16 and 24. (Global Digital Report)
- The largest age-group of TikTok users are women aged 16 to 24 years (47%). (Global Digital Report)
- The largest ad audience on TikTok is men between the ages of 25-34 (Global Digital Report)
- TikTok even has users in the 65+ age range: 16.4% women and 16.3% men (Global Digital Report)
TikTok Users in the World
- How many users will there be on TikTok by 2027? By 2027, there are expected to be more than 1.7 billion TikTok users worldwide. (Statista)
- How many TikTok users are there in the US? The United States has one of the most active TikTok audience, with more than 150 million users. (TikTok)
- Users in Nigeria spend the most time per month on TikTok (Global Digital Report)
- The highest advertising audience (22.3%) can be found in Southeast Asia (Global Digital Report)
TikTok Audience Demographics
- 63% of U.S. teens use TikTok. (Pew Research Center)
- TikTok is used slightly more by men (55%) than women (44%). (Statista)
- Marketers can reach an ad audience of 1.5 billion on TikTok as of February 2025. (Global Digital Report)
Stats on TikTok Behaviors
TikTok users are among the most engaged social media users. They’re leveraging the app to create and share videos, get news, discover new products, make purchases, and of course find a never-ending source of entertainment.
How many videos are on TikTok? It's hard to say, but what we do know is that more than 1 million TikTok videos are viewed each day.
- TikTok is the second most popular platform for brand research, behind Facebook (Global Digital Report)
- #Capcut is the top used hashtag, used on more than 8.7 billion posts since the app launched. (Global Digital Report)
- #FYP is the second most popular hashtag on TikTok (7.7 billion posts) (Global Digital Report)
- 81% of TikTok users are also active Facebook users (Global Digital Report)
- TikTok is the most popular app for finding "funny or entertaining content" among 80% of social media users. (Global Digital Report)
- It is the least popular app for connecting with friends or family. (Global Digital Report)
TikTok Advertising Stats
TikTok marketing for businesses has only grown in popularity. With such a massive user base and a direct gateway to Gen-Z and millennial consumers, it’s no surprise that more companies and brands are focusing their video sharing and content marketing budgets here.
- Between 2024 and 2025 TikTok saw a 17.6% increase in potential ad reach (Global Digital Report)
- Brands can advertise themselves on TikTok using TikTok hashtags and via brand takeovers, hashtag challenges, video ads, influencer marketing, augmented reality lenses, branded filters, and more.
- A brand takeover can cost anywhere from $50K to $120K per day. (Influencer Marketing Hub)
- A hashtag challenge originally had a flat-fee of $150K for six days (Influencer Marketing Hub). In 2025 the starting price for an HTC was $50K (HeadsOnPillows).
- Videos on TikTok can be up to 30 minutes long, but the optimal time is between 3-10 minutes on average. (Buffer)
- TikTok ads start at $10 per 1000 views with a $500 minimum per campaign. (Influencer Marketing Hub)
- Despite the higher costs, engagement rate tends to be higher on TikTok. On average, brands are seeing an average engagement rate of 2.6% per follower — 4x higher than Instagram. (RivalIQ)
TikTok Influencer Stats
TikTok has become a major hot spot for mega-influencers and micro-influencers alike.
Here’s more on the platform’s influencer marketing statistics:
- Khabane Lame is TikTok’s most popular influencer as of 2025 and has more than 161.5 million followers. (Global Digital Report)
- TikTok created a $1 billion Creator Fund to support influencers and build stronger relationships with them. (Wallaroo Media)
- Influencer Charli D'Amelio is the highest-earning influencer on TikTok, making a reported $17.5 million per year. (Influencer Marketing Hub)
Tip: Take a look at these global TikTok accounts with the most followers. If you're looking for local TikTokers to partner with, take a look at the top TikTok influencers in Malaysia and the top South African TikTokers.
TikTok Shopping Stats
There’s a lot of truth to the “TikTok made me buy it” phrase.
Here’s what the platform brings to the world of eCommerce:
- 78% of users have purchased a product after watching creator content about it. (TikTok)
- Half of all TikTok users have made a purchase after watching a TikTok Live. (TikTok)
- TikTok is 150% better at convincing users to try a product or service. (Material and TikTok)
- Users are twice as likely to recommend a product or service they discovered on TikTok compared to other social media networks. (Material and TikTok)
Where To Find More TikTok Stats
TikTok is unlike any of the other social media networks, and that’s a good thing! The app gives brands new ways to build connections with their audiences, especially those in the Gen-Z age group, show a different side of their company, and build ongoing trust and brand loyalty. TikTok monitoring tools help you stay on top.
At Meltwater, we’re helping brands keep up with consumers in real-time and discover trending topics. Identify what users are into, see what they’re engaging with, and use real data-driven insights to grow your strategy.
FAQs: TikTok Stats
How many people use TikTok worldwide?
According to various sources, TikTok boasts roughly 1.5 billion monthly active users globally.
Is TikTok still dominated by Gen Z?
Yes, TikTok is largely dominated by Gen Z, however the user demographics are expanding to include older users and younger Gen Alpha users.
What percentage of users are male vs. female?
The percentage of male TikTok users (ad audience, age 18+) is 37.3%, and the percentage of female users (ad audience, age 18+) is 45.5%.
How influential is TikTok in purchase decisions?
TikTok plays a major role in influencing consumer purchases, significantly more so than many other platforms. Roughly 45% of TikTok users in the US report buying products on the platform — higher than purchase intent typically seen on other major social apps.
Which TikTok statistics matter most for decision-making?
When determining which TikTok stats matter most for strategic decision making, marketers should think about their current audience as well as the type of new customers they want to attract. Consider TikTok's user-base and the types of content that gets the most engagement to determine whether or not it makes sense to pursue creating brand content for TikTok.