45 TikTok Stats You Need To Know [2026]

TikTok has captured the attention of social media users around the world, making it a place businesses and brands want to be. What exactly does TikTok have to offer marketers that other platforms don’t? After looking at some general social media statistics it's time to dive into some of the most essential TikTok stats, facts, and details that will help you craft a winning social media strategy.

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TikTok Facts

Before we dive into the specific TikTok numbers and statistics, it’s important for you to know more about the platform itself. Here’s what you need to know about TikTok:

TikTok is a Chinese-based social media app that specializes in short-form videos.

In 2026, TikTok in the U.S. became U.S. owned, avoiding an outright ban.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance .

. ByteDance purchased and merged the lip-syncing app Musical.ly with TikTok in 2018.

with TikTok in 2018. In China, where the original app was released in 2016, TikTok is known as Douyin .

. TikTok is available in over 75 different languages and more than 155 countries.

General TikTok Stats

As more and more companies use TikTok for marketing and brand awareness, it's important to always have up-to-date information on TikTok usage stats, demographics, and more.

Though some may have once deemed the app a passing fad, its sustained growth, usage, and revenue have declared it anything but temporary.

These TikTok numbers present a compelling picture:

TikTok earned over 500 million users during its first year. (Business of Apps)

during its first year. (Business of Apps) TikTok is the fifth most-popular social network by active users, but takes second place by total time spent using the app . (Global Digital Report)

. (Global Digital Report) How many people use TikTok? The app currently boasts more than 955 million active users worldwide. (Statista)

The app currently boasts worldwide. (Statista) 15.5% of active social media users between the ages of 16-24 say TikTok is their favorite social platform. (Global Digital Report)

(Global Digital Report) TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world in 2022 , earning over 850 million downloads. (Business of Apps)

, earning over 850 million downloads. (Business of Apps) TikTok was the first non-Meta-owned app to surpass 3 billion downloads globally. (Sensor Tower)

TikTok Revenue Statistics

TikTok’s rapid growth is backed by a surge of revenue that continues to grow year over year. Here’s a snapshot of TikTok revenue, its valuation, and where its revenue comes from.

TikTok earned 6 billion from in-app purchases in Q4 2024 (Sensor Tower)

from in-app purchases in Q4 2024 (Sensor Tower) ByteDance saw revenue growth of about 30% in 2023 to reach more than $110 billion . (Bloomberg)

in 2023 to reach more than . (Bloomberg) In December of 2025, ByteDance was valued at $500 billion . (Yahoo Finance)

. (Yahoo Finance) TikTok is expected to generate about $58 billion in global ad revenue by 2027. (DemandSage)

TikTok Demographics & User Stats

TikTok demographics help brands learn more about who is using TikTok. What’s the typical TikTok user age range? Where are the most active TikTok users located?

We've rounded up some key TikTok user statistics to help you find your TikTok target audience. See how much time they’re spending on the platform and discover effective ways to connect with them.

TikTok Age Demographics

TikTok average age: over 88% of TikTok users and creators worldwide are between the ages of 16 and 24 . (Global Digital Report)

over 88% of TikTok users and creators worldwide are between the ages of . (Global Digital Report) The largest age-group of TikTok users are women aged 16 to 24 years (47%). (Global Digital Report)

The largest ad audience on TikTok is men between the ages of 25-34 (Global Digital Report)

on TikTok is men between the ages of 25-34 (Global Digital Report) TikTok even has users in the 65+ age range: 16.4% women and 16.3% men (Global Digital Report)

TikTok Users in the World

How many users will there be on TikTok by 2027? By 2027, there are expected to be more than 1.7 billion TikTok users worldwide. (Statista)

By 2027, there are expected to be TikTok users worldwide. (Statista) How many TikTok users are there in the US? The United States has one of the most active TikTok audience, with more than 150 million users . (TikTok)

The United States has one of the most active TikTok audience, with . (TikTok) Users in Nigeria spend the most time per month on TikTok (Global Digital Report)

spend the most time per month on TikTok (Global Digital Report) The highest advertising audience (22.3%) can be found in Southeast Asia (Global Digital Report)

TikTok Audience Demographics

63% of U.S. teens use TikTok. (Pew Research Center)

use TikTok. (Pew Research Center) TikTok is used slightly more by men (55%) than women (44%) . (Statista)

. (Statista) Marketers can reach an ad audience of 1.5 billion on TikTok as of February 2025. (Global Digital Report)

Stats on TikTok Behaviors

TikTok users are among the most engaged social media users. They’re leveraging the app to create and share videos, get news, discover new products, make purchases, and of course find a never-ending source of entertainment.

How many videos are on TikTok? It's hard to say, but what we do know is that more than 1 million TikTok videos are viewed each day.

TikTok is the second most popular platform for brand research , behind Facebook (Global Digital Report)

, behind Facebook (Global Digital Report) #Capcut is the top used hashtag , used on more than 8.7 billion posts since the app launched. (Global Digital Report)

is the top used hashtag since the app launched. (Global Digital Report) #FYP is the second most popular hashtag on TikTok (7.7 billion posts ) (Global Digital Report)

) (Global Digital Report) 81% of TikTok users are also active Facebook users (Global Digital Report)

(Global Digital Report) TikTok is the most popular app for finding " funny or entertaining content " among 80% of social media users. (Global Digital Report)

" among 80% of social media users. (Global Digital Report) It is the least popular app for connecting with friends or family. (Global Digital Report)

TikTok Advertising Stats

TikTok marketing for businesses has only grown in popularity. With such a massive user base and a direct gateway to Gen-Z and millennial consumers, it’s no surprise that more companies and brands are focusing their video sharing and content marketing budgets here.

TikTok Influencer Stats

TikTok has become a major hot spot for mega-influencers and micro-influencers alike.

Here’s more on the platform’s influencer marketing statistics:

Khabane Lame is TikTok’s most popular influencer as of 2025 and has more than 161.5 million followers . (Global Digital Report)

is TikTok’s and has more than . (Global Digital Report) TikTok created a $1 billion Creator Fund to support influencers and build stronger relationships with them. (Wallaroo Media)

to support influencers and build stronger relationships with them. (Wallaroo Media) Influencer Charli D'Amelio is the highest-earning influencer on TikTok, making a reported $17.5 million per year. (Influencer Marketing Hub)

Tip: Take a look at these global TikTok accounts with the most followers. If you're looking for local TikTokers to partner with, take a look at the top TikTok influencers in Malaysia and the top South African TikTokers.

TikTok Shopping Stats

There’s a lot of truth to the “TikTok made me buy it” phrase.

Here’s what the platform brings to the world of eCommerce:

78% of users have purchased a product after watching creator content about it. (TikTok)

have purchased a product after watching creator content about it. (TikTok) Half of all TikTok users have made a purchase after watching a TikTok Live . (TikTok)

of all TikTok users have made a after watching a . (TikTok) TikTok is 150% better at convincing users to try a product or service. (Material and TikTok)

or service. (Material and TikTok) Users are twice as likely to recommend a product or service they discovered on TikTok compared to other social media networks. (Material and TikTok)

Where To Find More TikTok Stats

TikTok is unlike any of the other social media networks, and that’s a good thing! The app gives brands new ways to build connections with their audiences, especially those in the Gen-Z age group, show a different side of their company, and build ongoing trust and brand loyalty. TikTok monitoring tools help you stay on top.

At Meltwater, we’re helping brands keep up with consumers in real-time and discover trending topics. Identify what users are into, see what they’re engaging with, and use real data-driven insights to grow your strategy. Fill out the form below to learn more!

FAQs: TikTok Stats

How many people use TikTok worldwide?

According to various sources, TikTok boasts roughly 1.5 billion monthly active users globally.

Is TikTok still dominated by Gen Z?

Yes, TikTok is largely dominated by Gen Z, however the user demographics are expanding to include older users and younger Gen Alpha users.

What percentage of users are male vs. female?

The percentage of male TikTok users (ad audience, age 18+) is 37.3%, and the percentage of female users (ad audience, age 18+) is 45.5%.

How influential is TikTok in purchase decisions?

TikTok plays a major role in influencing consumer purchases, significantly more so than many other platforms. Roughly 45% of TikTok users in the US report buying products on the platform — higher than purchase intent typically seen on other major social apps.

Which TikTok statistics matter most for decision-making?

When determining which TikTok stats matter most for strategic decision making, marketers should think about their current audience as well as the type of new customers they want to attract. Consider TikTok's user-base and the types of content that gets the most engagement to determine whether or not it makes sense to pursue creating brand content for TikTok.