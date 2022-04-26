Samantha Scott
Samantha Scott has 8+ years of experience in content marketing, social media, and SEO and has worked in industries from wine to travel to tech. She believes that strong storytelling is of the utmost importance in marketing, both in the B2B and B2C space. Bringing brand voice front and center is her favorite part of the mutli-faceted world of marketing. Samantha is an avid social media user, with a sharp eye for what’s trending and how people interact on platforms both old and new. In her free time she enjoys creating mixed-media collage art, cosplay, and hiking.
Marketing
Ultimate Social Media Marketing Guide
Marketing
Social Media News: The 5 Biggest Stories of the Week
Marketing
Ultimate Guide to Social Media Video Sizes in 2022
Marketing
The Most Important Influencer Marketing Statistics for 2022
Marketing
Tips & Tricks for Better B2B Content Marketing
Marketing
Creating a Twitter Marketing Strategy in 2022
Marketing
8 Content Marketing Trends You Need to Know For 2022
Marketing
What is Instagram Reels? The Complete Guide
Marketing
Twitter Management for Beginners
Marketing
Guide to Posting Videos on Twitter
Marketing
10 Tips to Grow Subscribers on YouTube (The Organic Way)
Marketing
How to Create & Manage a YouTube Channel
Marketing
A Starter Guide to Advertising on YouTube
Marketing
Ultimate Guide to YouTube Marketing
Marketing
How To Be Successful With Instagram Marketing
Company News
Celebrating International Women's Day, 2021
Marketing
How to Use Instagram for Business
Marketing
10 Easy Steps For a Social Media Audit
Marketing
How to Create a Successful Marketing Strategy for 2022
Marketing
Why is Word-of-Mouth Marketing so Important?
Marketing