Ready to up your marketing game, advance your knowledge, and do all the networking? You’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of the best social, content, and digital marketing conferences to attend this year.

These invigorating events provide attendees with opportunities to hear from inspiring speakers, level up their skill sets, and learn what's happening from a forward looking perspective.

It can be very easy to remain heads down, just trying to get through the day-to-day, but this diverse list of marketing conferences is a chance to get out of the weeds, remember why we love what we do, and connect with other passionate colleagues about this exciting time in our industry. Read on!

Looking for PR events? Check out our list of 2026 PR conferences!

List of 2026 Marketing Conferences

1. Meltwater Summit

May 5-6 | New York, NY Register here!

Meltwater Summit is where creativity and innovation intersect for enriching professional growth and networking experiences. Elevate your expertise, be inspired and empowered as you chart the course for success in the ever-evolving landscape of marketing, PR, and communications.

What to expect

Thought leadership sessions : Gain a deeper understanding of emerging trends and future opportunities in inspiring talks led by industry visionaries.

: Gain a deeper understanding of emerging trends and future opportunities in inspiring talks led by industry visionaries. Future-proof your approach : Stay ahead in the fast-moving digital world with talks on AI, adapting to changing consumer behavior, industry-shaping trends, building effective influencer partnerships, and much more.

: Stay ahead in the fast-moving digital world with talks on AI, adapting to changing consumer behavior, industry-shaping trends, building effective influencer partnerships, and much more. Strategic insights : Uncover unique strategic insights from PR, marketing, & communications leaders at top brands and agencies, providing a roadmap to level up your martech stack.

: Uncover unique strategic insights from PR, marketing, & communications leaders at top brands and agencies, providing a roadmap to level up your martech stack. Hands-on workshops : Participate in expert-led product workshops and earn onsite certifications in important digital marketing skill sets.

: Participate in expert-led product workshops and earn onsite certifications in important digital marketing skill sets. Make meaningful business connections: Engage in impactful networking breakouts and happy hours with seasoned executives and rising stars.

Tickets are available now!

March 12-18 | Austin, TX

It’s more than a music festival!

In fact, SXSW is a place where tech, film, music, education, and culture converge for an exciting and illuminating conference to find out what’s new in the cultural zeitgeist.

September 16-18 | Boston, MA

Surprise👀INBOUND 2026 tickets go on sale 12/1 at 10 AM ET & prices won't get better than this! 👀



• Tier 1 GA tickets: $899.25 (25% off)

• Code: CYBERMONDAY

• 24-hours only, limited availability



Set your reminder. Tag your team. Get updates: https://t.co/Rp5CGrnFXC pic.twitter.com/ogjkZUwvgU — UNBOUND (@unboundevent) November 13, 2025

Hubspot's official marketing conference, Inbound, is a 4 day event: part incubator, part accelerator, with ample business building opportunities. It's a can’t-miss conference for networking and inspiration. President Barack Obama is among the list of past speakers so…they definitely pull out all the stops!

October 5-7 | Denver, CO

Content Marketing World is a much anticipated yearly event put on by the Content Marketing Institute. Attendees are treated to a packed 4 days of high profile speakers and innovators, mentorship opportunities, and tons of fun along the way! Past speakers have included: Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling, Hasan Minhaj, and Mark Hamill.

March 9-11 | Carlsbad, CA

Where will B2B marketing teams meet in 2026?

🌴 At the iconic Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA: your HQ for 3 immersive days of GTM strategy, ABM innovation, AI-powered insights, and next-level networking.



🔗Learn more & register early to save! https://t.co/e9a2rd0xfr pic.twitter.com/hiTSgF852f — B2B Marketing Exchange (@B2BMX) December 17, 2025

B2B Marketing Exchange is a marketing conference that aims to “take the boring out of B2B.” It features 5 different tracks where B2B professionals can learn visual storytelling, community-building, fresh sales enablement strategies, and much more.

SMX Advanced | June 3-5, Boston MA

SMX Master Classes | Dates for 2026 TBD

From complex SEO challenges to advanced paid search strategy, #SMX Advanced is built for marketers who need answers.⁰



Register now to save big before prices increase! See you in Boston in June!

👉 https://t.co/wrxO7siMTK pic.twitter.com/9B6NAfm1jq — Search Marketing Expo (@smx) January 20, 2026

Search Marketing Expo, put on by Search Engine Land is the essential marketing conference for SEOs and content marketers. There are three main events held throughout the year, each catering to different skill levels and needs.

April 28-30 | Anaheim, CA

Social Media Marketing World is a social media manager's dream marketing conference, covering strategy, trends, paid social, content marketing, and much more, it’s become an essential event for your social media marketing arsenal. Put on by Social Media Examiner, this year's conference will be held in Anaheim, California.

September 23-24 | Cologne

The Digital Marketing Exposition & Conference is the leading marketing conference in Europe. The conference covers a multitude of topics to help digital marketers put their best foot forward and stay on trend with their digital marketing strategies. This year, the conference will be held in Cologne, Germany.

May 5-6 | Hamburg

Another European marketing conference, the OMR Festival boasts an eclectic mix of high profile speakers (past speakers include Quentin Tarantino, Ashton Kutcher, among others in the arts and sciences such as musicians and historians). Sessions during the 2-day event feature “inspirational and unique content on the most-relevant digital marketing trends and topics.”

November 9-12 | Lisbon

Web Summit holds events around the world, in Rio, Lisbon, Toronto, and Hong Kong. They welcome “the people who are tackling the big challenges facing industry today” and have received numerous accolades for their tech-industry focused programming. Past speakers have included the Queen of Jordan, Noam Chomsky, and Naomi Gleit, head of product at Meta.

FAQ: Marketing Conferences

These are some of the frequently asked questions about PR conferences. Have specific questions about Meltwater Summit? Check out our Summit FAQ here.

1. How do I choose the right marketing conference for my goals?

To choose the right marketing conference for your goals, start by identifying the specific area you want to focus on (such as content marketing, demand generation, brand, SEO, social, or growth). Then review the agenda, speaker backgrounds, and attendee profiles to make sure the sessions align with your objectives and experience level. It can also be helpful to browse past years content to see if the conference content aligns with your needs.

2. Are marketing conferences worth attending?

Yes, marketing conferences can be a very worthwhile investment especially when they provide practical frameworks, real-world case studies, and opportunities to connect and commiserate with peers facing similar challenges. Many marketers see value in new strategies, tools, and ideas they can apply immediately.

3. What topics are marketing conferences focused on in 2026?

This year’s marketing conferences are spotlighting AI and automation, data-driven personalization, measuring content performance, community-led growth, creator partnerships, and the increasing overlap between marketing, sales, and customer experience.