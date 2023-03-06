Ready to up your marketing game, advance your knowledge, and do all the networking? You’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of the best social, content, and digital marketing conferences to attend this year.

These invigorating events provide attendees with opportunities to hear from inspiring speakers, level up their skill sets, and learn what's happening from a forward looking perspective.

It can be very easy to remain heads down, just trying to get through the day-to-day, but this diverse list of marketing conferences is a chance to get out of the weeds, remember why we love what we do, and connect with other passionate colleagues about this exciting time in our industry. Read on!

List of 2023 Marketing Conferences

June 21-22 in New York NY

Meltwater Summit is back! 📣 Grab your tickets to this 2-day conference filled with:



🤓 Talks from industry insiders & top brands

🤝 Valuable networking opportunities

🎓 Onsite certifications



⏰ Don’t wait! Early bird pricing won't last: https://t.co/8R7Lrod0Xk pic.twitter.com/IupohpOdKa — Meltwater (@Meltwater) February 16, 2023

Meltwater invites you to attend Meltwater Summit, a special 2-day event in the heart of New York City!

For brands, breaking through the digital noise today presents a particular challenge: how do you avoid getting drowned out, while not simply adding to the chatter?

You have to figure out how to engage with impact and enrich the conversation.

Knowing when to talk and when to listen is the topic our speakers will illuminate on Day 1 of Meltwater Summit. Day 2 is all about practical application! Attend product demos and hear from Meltwater clients and product specialists on how using social listening and media monitoring tools helps create meaningful connections with consumers that build greater trust and loyalty.

March 10-19 in Austin TX

Break out your calendar and start working on your FOMO prevention plan to ensure you’re hitting all the must-see content on the official #SXSW Schedule. 👇 https://t.co/PSj9Kk2DxZ — SXSW (@sxsw) January 28, 2023

It’s more than a music festival!

In fact, SXSW is a place where tech, film, music, education, and culture converge for an exciting and illuminating conference to find out what’s new in the cultural zeitgeist.

Notable conference keynote speakers this year include: Tilda Swinton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia.

PS: Meltwater is attending SXSW this year! Come see us at Booth #527 at the Innovation Pavilion in the Creative Industries Expo.

September 5-8, Boston MA

There's no time like the present to invest in your future. 💥 #INBOUND23 passes are at their lowest of the year — get yours now before prices increase! ➡️ https://t.co/MOrupM0hkK pic.twitter.com/F1bgcEO4uC — INBOUND (@INBOUND) February 27, 2023

Hubspot's official marketing conference, Inbound, is a 4 day event: part incubator, part accelerator, with ample business building opportunities. It's a can’t-miss conference for networking and inspiration. President Barack Obama is among the list of past speakers so…they definitely pull out all the stops!

September 26-29, Washington D.C.

📢 Registration for #CMWorld 2023 is now open and we can’t wait to welcome you to an all-new location of Washington, D.C.! Get ready for a week packed with learning, inspiration, and connections – all in the backdrop of a new city. https://t.co/w57pEm0TpH pic.twitter.com/lnVLR7MsBs — Content Marketing Institute (@CMIContent) February 2, 2023

Content Marketing World is a much anticipated yearly event put on by the Content Marketing Institute. Attendees are treated to a packed 4 days of high profile speakers and innovators, mentorship opportunities, and tons of fun along the way! Past speakers have included: Tina Fey, Mindy Kaling, Hasan Minhaj, and Mark Hamill.

February 27-March 3, Scottsdale AZ

#B2BMX 2023 is finally here! 🙌



Don't miss a second of the action — follow along here and with the hashtag #B2BMX! pic.twitter.com/0rf8gED6x7 — B2B Marketing Exchange (@B2BMX) February 27, 2023

B2B Marketing Exchange is a marketing conference that aims to “take the boring out of B2B.” It features 5 different tracks where B2B professionals can learn visual storytelling, community-building, fresh sales enablement strategies, and much more.

SMX Master Classes | March 1-2, Online

SMX Advanced | June 13-14, Online

SMX Next | November 14-15, Online

Want to speak at #SMX Advanced? Now’s the time to submit your session ideas: https://t.co/t8LuBfqE6V — Search Engine Land (@sengineland) February 23, 2023

Search Marketing Expo, put on by Search Engine Land is the essential marketing conference for SEOs and content marketers. There are three main events held throughout the year, each catering to different skill levels and needs.

March 13-15, San Diego, CA

See you in San Diego! March 13-15, for Social Media Marketing World 2023! 🌴😎#SMMW23 https://t.co/JlDnt1lskv — Social Media Marketing World #SMMW23 (@SMMWConference) September 19, 2022

Social Media Marketing World is a social media manager's dream marketing conference, covering strategy, trends, paid social, content marketing, and much more, it’s become an essential event for your social media marketing arsenal. Put on by Social Media Examiner, this year's conference will be held in San Diego, California.

September 20-21, Cologne

🤔 Are you:

🔘 curious,

🔘 open to new things,

🔘 willing to learn?



🌪️ We talked with Jakob Huber, Education Marketing Lead @MicrosoftDE, about essential skills in a rapidly changing social & professional landscape 👉 https://t.co/dbV2fPwcyG #DMEXCO #education #transformation pic.twitter.com/LzT6O7yREW — DMEXCO (@dmexco) February 14, 2023

The Digital Marketing Exposition & Conference is the leading marketing conference in Europe. The conference covers a multitude of topics to help digital marketers put their best foot forward and stay on trend with their digital marketing strategies. This year, the conference will be held in Cologne, Germany.

May 9-10, Hamburg

Another European marketing conference, the OMR Festival boasts an eclectic mix of high profile speakers (past speakers include Quentin Tarantino, Ashton Kutcher, among others in the arts and sciences such as musicians and historians). Sessions during the 2 day event feature “inspirational and unique content on the most-relevant digital marketing trends and topics.”

November 13-16, Lisbon

Ready, set... GO! 🏃

Our 2 for 1 ticket sale is now live! Get your #WebSummit tickets for 50% off here 👇https://t.co/glx9N7W4v8 pic.twitter.com/50Mf5pbBMq — Web Summit (@WebSummit) February 23, 2023

Web Summit holds events around the world, in Rio, Lisbon, Toronto, and Hong Kong. They welcome “the people who are tackling the big challenges facing industry today” and have received numerous accolades for their tech-industry focused programming. Past speakers have included the Queen of Jordan, Noam Chomsky, and Naomi Gleit, head of product at Meta.