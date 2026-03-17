Social Media News: The 5 Biggest Stories of the Week

We get it! You're busy scheduling content and engaging with your followers, so it can be difficult to make time to sit down and read about the latest Facebook algorithm update or how brands are leveraging TikTok. But, hey, it's also important to carve out time to learn about new ways to improve your social media strategy. So, put down your phone (we know: it's a big ask!) and indulge in reading about recent social media updates.

Top Social Media and PR News Stories This Week

If you work in social media marketing, these are the stories you need to read this week!

It's true, Instagram is testing links in post captions https://t.co/wOvpzfxHlJ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) March 16, 2026

You heard right. Instagram is in the early stages of testing the option for certain users to add a link to post captions. From Instagram: “The ability to add links in Instagram posts is one of the top requested features from our subscriber community. We’re excited to test what new value this benefit brings.”

The latest AI-powered addition to LinkedIn https://t.co/a2swrmICTK — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) March 13, 2026

AI could soon be helping recruiters screen more candidates for positions. LinkedIn is reportedly testing an AI interview option for Hiring Pro users which screens applicants based on AI recommended questions and answers.

New Reddit Report Highlights B2B Marketing Opportunities

A new Reddit report, in partnership with Survey Monkey, is aimed at B2B marketers and showcases ways that the platform can help develop leads for B2B services. Included in the report how various communities are leveraged to answer questions, types of content that influence decisions, and much more.

New Snapchat Reports Showcase How the App Influences Consumer Behavior

Two recent Snapchat reports highlight the power of the platform in influencing consumer behavior and purchase decisions. The first details how creators steer users toward certain streaming services through ads for new shows while the second looks specifically at how social drives telco purchases.

Thumbnail Editing Now Available on Instagram

soft-launching a new grid layout like… pic.twitter.com/bfbmvOfEOt — Instagram (@instagram) February 26, 2026

Instagram is now enabling its users with the ability to edit their thumbnail images for photos and videos. This new feature gives even more control over your profile appearance, and presents an intriguing opportunity for brands as they look for new ways to maintain user attention.

New Awards to Highlight Creators on Snapchat

The awards will recognize top Snapchat creators in various categories https://t.co/0SewdPYdn2 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 26, 2026

Snapchat is introducing the Snappy Awards, as a way to highlight innovative and culturally impactful creators on the platform. It’s another way to highlight the important role creators play in shaping online spaces and communities. The awards will cover both blanket achievements as well as niche-specific achievements in various categories like food, fashion, and music.

New Parenting Trend Report from Pinterest

A growing number of parents are using Pinterest for inspiration and guidance https://t.co/6FrPCWNxfy — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 25, 2026

Pinterest has launched another trend report, this time focused on parenting trends. The insights can help brands with their marketing messaging and inspire parents to use the platform more intentionally. A major trend to pay attention to is the interest in “screen-free activities”. Parents are increasingly searching for ways to reduce phone time for more tech-free experiences.

Threads Experiments With Streamlined DM Flow

This is an interesting one. Threads is experimenting with a direct link within feed posts that will open up a DM messaging chat. It provides a great way to streamline direct messaging, which could provide another opportunity for brands to connect with users or influencers.

New “Catch-up” Functionality in WhatsApp

Group chat members can now re-send older messages to new members https://t.co/MdVaeHEXqL — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 23, 2026

WhatsApp is adding a feature allowing group chat members and admins to “send recent messages to new members, so they can catch up quickly” (WhatsApp). It’s a useful way to welcome new group members without interrupting the flow of the chat for current members.

YouTube Tests Conversational AI for CTV

excited for these new features 👏 https://t.co/xpsFICM9dY — YouTube (@YouTube) February 20, 2026

YouTube is currently testing applying its conversational AI bot for CTV. The addition would allow users to ask questions about what they’re viewing, and get in-stream responses in real time. With CTV, this functionality would be expanded to include those who prefer watching YouTube videos on their televisions rather than mobile or desktop.

TikTok Expands MLB Partnership

We’re expanding our partnership with @MLB to bring fans closer to the game through exclusive content, creator access, and a new player engagement initiative ⚾ This Spring Training, we hosted a lounge in the MLB Player House, where players co-created content to help connect Major… pic.twitter.com/t3gJGYlg2p — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) February 24, 2026

TikTok is expanding their MLB partnership to include more exciting content initiatives throughout the baseball season. From TikTok: “As part of the expanded partnership, select creators will gain access to MLB's current and archival content, enabling them to tell baseball stories in fresh, creative ways that resonate with the TikTok community.”

IG may be looking to put more emphasis on short-form video https://t.co/F73DC3Ur6C — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 24, 2026

Instagram is testing a design update that brings short form video even more front and center on the platform: opening the app onto the Reels feed rather than the standard feed. That said, it would also give users more control over their experience with the ability to select which types of Reels they want to see.

Manus AI Integration for Meta Ads

Improved AI reporting and insight for your Meta ads https://t.co/E74XmDYO21 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 17, 2026

Meta is encouraging marketers to use Manus AI, which it acquired in January, in their advertising workflows with a new integration. Using Manus, marketers can build AI agents to assist with tasks such as audience research and building reports.

New SMB-focused LinkedIn Platform

LinkedIn is adding an SMB-focused all-in-one platform to help small and medium sized businesses optimize their LinkedIn presence and marketing activities. The platform is part of the LinkedIn Premium program and includes tips and profile suggestions as well as the ability to manage hiring, marketing, and sales from one place.

More Ad Options on TikTok for Entertainment Brands

TikTok plays a significant role in driving entertainment trends https://t.co/01uqyh8aOw — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 13, 2026

TikTok is introducing ad options for the Europe market specifically geared towards entertainment brands. New ad types available in Europe include: Streaming Ads and New Title Launch. These will help with ad relevancy as well as help marketers tap into key trending topics on the platform.

Creator Subscriptions on Snapchat

We’re introducing Creator Subscriptions on Snapchat 👻



Launching in alpha on Feb 23, U.S. creators can offer exclusive content, priority replies, and ad-free Stories, unlocking deeper fan connections + recurring revenue.



Learn more: https://t.co/z2uzejXGFF pic.twitter.com/4XKOHbLIgJ — Snap Inc. (@Snap) February 17, 2026

Snapchat is introducing creator subscriptions, helping creators forge deeper connections with their audiences. From Snapchat: “Expanding on existing monetization offerings…Creator Subscriptions introduce a premium layer of connection directly into how Snapchatters already engage with creators across Stories, Chat, and replies.”

Snapchat Extends Arrival Notifications

Arrival Notifications on Snap Map are expanding. Now Snapchatters can set flexible alerts for everyday places to let trusted friends know when they arrive. Simple, automatic, and built with privacy in mind.



Read more: https://t.co/lWtedlmJtW pic.twitter.com/hb6L8GJ2AX — Snap Inc. (@Snap) February 9, 2026

Snapchat is broadening the scope of its “safe alerts” to include more destinations, enabling users to mark themselves as arrived to friends or family. Alerts can be customized to be one-time, or recurring for more routine locations such as classes or appointments.

YouTube Adds New TV Subscription Options

.@YouTubeTV Plans launch this week — discover over 10 new options, including 📺⬇️



- Sports: Includes major broadcasters, FS1, NBC Sports Network, and all ESPN networks



- Sports + News: Adds national news (CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, CNN) plus CSPAN, Bloomberg & Fox Business



-… pic.twitter.com/DChnkx4xEu — Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) February 9, 2026

YouTubeTV is introducing 10 new subscriptions in hopes of attracting more paying users to CTV viewing. These new plans serve as topic-focused alternatives to the main YouTubeTV subscription and include a sports plan, movies plan, news plan, and kids programming plan.

New Guide to Help SMBs Create Engaging Content for TikTok

Tips for your TikTok marketing approach https://t.co/swqjpk0CE6 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 9, 2026

A new guide from TikTok aimed at SMBs strives to help companies improve their presence and inspire more engagement on the app. The guide includes examples of high performing content, how to appeal to the TikTok audience, and tips for working with TikTok creators.

Meta Tests Their Own AI Video App

Meta tests a standalone app for its AI-generated ‘Vibes’ videos https://t.co/517rCjM0NC — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) February 5, 2026

Meta is reportedly testing an AI-only video app. From Meta: “Following the strong early traction of vibes in Meta AI, we are testing a standalone app to build on that momentum. We’ve seen that users are increasingly leaning into the format to create, discover and share AI generated video with friends. This standalone app provides a dedicated home for that experience, offering people a more focused and immersive environment.”

Some big updates for Meta's Creator Marketplace https://t.co/B2uMJ6VhL2 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 2, 2026

Meta is making some discovery improvements to their creator marketplace, to help brands find relevant influencer and ambassador partners. New features include: creator recommendations based on those already following or engaging with your brand, similar creators based on past partners you’ve worked with, and those creators who have a strong track record of driving engagement.

Snapchat Creates Separate Company for AR Specs

Introducing Specs Inc. Today, we’re establishing Specs Inc. as a distinct subsidiary within Snap Inc. Built to make computing more human, Specs blend digital experiences with the real world. Want to help build what’s next? We’re hiring.



Learn more: https://t.co/QL00b769HN pic.twitter.com/qCR3gSTy9v — Snap Inc. (@Snap) January 28, 2026

Snapchat has announced that they are forming a separate business for their AR Specs. From Snapchat: “Establishing Specs Inc. as a wholly-owned subsidiary provides greater operational focus and alignment, enables new partnerships and capital flexibility including the potential for minority investment, allows us to grow a distinct brand, and supports clearer valuation of the business as we work towards the public launch of Specs later this year.”

New AI Qualifications on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is adding a new field to make it easier for candidates to demonstrate various AI skills and certifications. It could be a very useful way to stand out to prospective employers who are looking for specific AI knowledge.

Google Launches New Podcast “Ads Decoded”

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲. 📢



Introducing Ads Decoded – a new newsletter and podcast series by @adsliaison.



Issue #1: A candid reset on Google Analytics. We’re moving past migration headaches to talk… pic.twitter.com/dVVbITzUb1 — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) January 29, 2026

This is an interesting one. A new podcast from Google plans to “bridge the gap” between marketers who use the tool and the product team behind it. It’s a way for marketers to learn the latest trends in AI and SEO through the lens of Google Ads, providing unique insight that could help with skill development and campaign optimization.

New Media Planner on Pinterest

Pinterest is introducing a new campaign planner to help marketers, offering a way for more comprehensive and streamlined media planning. From Pinterest: “The Pinterest Media Planner is built directly into the Ads Manager, giving you a single place to plan upper-funnel campaigns without needing any additional tools or manual modeling on spreadsheets.”

Animated Stickers in Testing on Threads

#Threads is working on the ability to add stickers to posts 👀 pic.twitter.com/qmapQnaX9R — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 22, 2026

Threads is reportedly testing the ability to add animated stickers to your feed. It could be a shrewd move for the platform to encourage more engagement and make the feed more lively.

More Ad Features From Google

🚨𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆’𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝗻 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗽 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲! Get the latest details below on new GA launches including Shoppable CTV, Attributed Branded Searches, and Travel Feeds to reach new customers in 2026.



Read more: https://t.co/PtEPzlRQkI pic.twitter.com/HuJRAbQL1z — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) January 22, 2026

More ad features are now available on Google, to help marketers drive better results. These include: brand search data for demand gen campaigns, providing more insight into how your ads influence high intent actions. Google is also introducing improved QR code integration for CTV ads.

New AI-ad Guide from TikTok

How to set up TikTok's Smart+ campaigns https://t.co/6WgJFzWDPo — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) January 26, 2026

TikTok has released a new guide for marketers using AI-powered campaigns. The guide covers running Smart+ campaigns, which provides information on where users are most likely to interact. This helps marketers get better ROI by placing their ads in front of the most relevant audiences. The guide walks through setting up a Smart+ campaign, with tips for success.

2026 Marketing Guide from Pinterest

Pinterest has released a new guide for marketers going into 2026, detailing key moments and ways that brands can tap into Pinterest to reach consumers. Key moments in the guide are separated into three categories: Calendar Moments (ie: holidays), Life Moments (ie: weddings), and Big Moments (ie: major sporting events).

New additions for TikTok merchants https://t.co/5KzM6XMNXq — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) January 16, 2026

TikTok is introducing a few new AI tools for merchants using TikTok Shop. These include: seamlessly transforming product photos into a video, AI dubbing, and “List with AI” which automatically converts basic product info into a high-quality listing.

Marketing Trend Predictions From TikTok

The platform's latest TikTok Next report points to a cultural shift away from escapism and toward discipline and routine. https://t.co/VhJYdFQrwF — Mashable (@mashable) January 14, 2026

TikTok’s annual trend predictions report is now available to help brands and creators maximize their TikTok marketing strategy. Key trends of note include: a move away from digital escapism and more toward authentic shared experiences, and a focus on non-linear customer journeys.

New Features in Instagram’s Edits App

Instagram's video editing app Edits is getting some handy new features. These include linking to other Instagram accounts from a video, which will be useful for cross-promotions and collaborations. Creators will now also receive suggestion prompts based on previously shared Reels.

New AI-powered Features for Google Retailers

🛍️🚨𝗡𝗘𝗪: 𝟱 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀: pic.twitter.com/VBpMMIxgbP — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) January 13, 2026

More AI features are coming for Google retailers, including the ability to build AI agents for specific catalogs of products. From Google: “...Gemini Enterprise for CX introduces new pre-built and configurable agents that can be deployed in days, not months, capable of managing the entire customer lifecycle - from initial product discovery to autonomous post-purchase resolution.”

TikTok Partners With FIFA World Cup

Today, we announced TikTok will become FIFA's first-ever Preferred Platform, which will lead to an enhanced level of collaboration and integration, bringing millions of fans even closer to the action and excitement at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. ⚽️ 🏆 #FIFAWorldCup… pic.twitter.com/wZ4xGp5iR1 — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) January 8, 2026

TikTok has partnered with the FIFA World Cup and will be offering exclusive content throughout the event. From TikTok: “TikTok will become FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform, which will lead to an enhanced level of collaboration and integration, allowing TikTok to offer more comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, including increased original content, while becoming the go-to place for fans and creators throughout the tournament.”

New Features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features, including member tags https://t.co/7o1hyF6luN — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) January 7, 2026

WhatsApp is introducing some new features to make group chats more engaging. Firstly, participants will now be able to add a custom tag to their name, making it easier to quickly scan who everyone is — a bonus for busy chats! Secondly, text can now be turned into a sticker, adding some liveliness to chats. And finally group chats can now facilitate sending custom event reminders.

Soon, you'll need a verified profile to run TikTok ads https://t.co/dOkmgrnvZi — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) January 8, 2026

TikTok advertisers will soon be required to have a verified profile on the platform in order to keep up their advertising activity. Using the new FIRST framework, marketers will be instructed to confirm their identity and continue advertising with minimal interruption.

Threads May be Introducing Games in DMs

Following in the steps of LinkedIn and other social platforms, Threads is reportedly testing games for DMs. As DM communication continues to grow in popularity, it makes sense for Threads to try and make their messaging as entertaining as possible.

New Max Campaigns on Reddit

Reddit is adding Max Campaigns for AI-powered ads to optimize performance. Within Max Campaigns, “Top Audience Personas” will be also available. From Reddit: “With Top Audience Personas, AI clusters the campaign’s audience into relevant personas (think new parents or ambitious home cooks) and allows advertisers to see which personas are viewing and interacting with their campaign the most, as well as what those personas are interested in right now.”

New Features for Brands Connecting to Meta Creators

New opportunities for creator collaborations https://t.co/8xOAi4cSYC — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) December 12, 2025

Meta is introducing some new tools for brands looking to scale their creator partnerships. Going forward, marketers will be able to see when creators tag their brand from within the Meta Partnership Ads Hub, streamlining the ability to follow creator content. Creator metrics will also be available within the Hub, so advertisers can quickly track performance.

Pinterest Poised to Acquire tvScientific

Exclusive: Pinterest to acquire CTV ad company tvScientific https://t.co/80Axkl0qem — Axios (@axios) December 11, 2025

Pinterest is set to acquire CTV Ad platform, tvScientific. From Pinterest: “With this acquisition, Pinterest will bring high-intent audiences to CTV. tvScientific’s outcome-based CTV platform will be integrated directly into Pinterest’s performance products, including its automation and AI-powered advertising suite, Pinterest Performance+.”

More Ad Options for YouTube Shorts

YouTube is adding a few new features to Shorts Ads, giving marketers more ways to connect with audiences. Firstly, comments can now be added to a Shorts ad, making them more engaging. Secondly, more creators will be able to link to brand websites within Sponsored Shorts.

2026 Trend Predictions From Pinterest

Pinterest has released a new forward-looking trend report, with predictions for 2026 which could be useful for brands as they plan their first campaigns of the year. Some unique trends to pay attention to include: throwback products and aesthetics, “darecations”, and bold decor styles. Get the full report here.

TikTok Reports a Surge in Black Friday Shopping

More people are buying more things on TikTok https://t.co/2uSBHNKMLP — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) December 4, 2025

There is clearly an interest in social shopping from consumers, according to TikTok. The app reported that “With this year’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2025 campaign wrapped, we saw nearly 50% more shoppers who bought something on TikTok Shop in the U.S., compared to the BFCM campaign period last year.”

Getting help just got easier. We’re making it easier to access 24/7 account support on Facebook and Instagram with new tools like a centralized support hub. https://t.co/UiyMg1zHFk — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) December 4, 2025

A new AI powered help page is going live on Facebook, to give users a central place for receiving always-on account support. The AI assistance is designed to adapt to each individual situation, and guide users through troubleshooting.

More Control Over Your Threads Feed

This is an interesting one. Threads is experimenting introducing a “DearAlgo” functionality, which will allow users to better customize their home feed experience. Users can start a post by tagging “Dear Algo” and asking for posts related to a particular topic. It could be a super useful and easy way to quickly sort your feed and train the algorithm on what you want to see more or less of.

Wix Integration for Snapchat

Introducing our new @SnapForBusiness integration 🎉



Launch shoppable Snapchat campaigns directly from Wix with quick setup, auto synced catalogs, and better performance insights. A great way to reach Gen Z and Millennial shoppers. pic.twitter.com/1c9M5uK3Vn — Wix (@Wix) December 4, 2025

Wix has integrated with Snapchat, allowing Wix users to create Snap ads from within their dashboard. It could be a great asset for small businesses focused on building their online presence. From Wix: “The Snapchat Ads app is the fastest way for merchants to unlock Snapchat’s high-value audience and proven ad performance. With a simple, no-code setup, you can seamlessly connect your site to Snapchat Ads and start driving measurable results in minutes.”

Product Ad Tips from Reddit

Helpful, practical tips for your Reddit ads https://t.co/J8Hlu6wGmq — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) December 3, 2025

Reddit has released some new tips to help your Product ads perform at optimal levels. The guide includes what to do — keep headlines succinct, make sure your brand name is visible, use clear CTAs — as well as what not to do. Apparently emojis are a thing of the past for grabbing attention. Get all the insights here.

Q5 Shopping Habits Insights from Snapchat

Snapchat has released their second Snapchat Generation report which details the shopping habits of their users. The findings will help marketers appeal to this demographic, largely made up of Gen Z, in the post holiday season. Big takeaways include the fact that younger shoppers seek an engaging and communal shopping experience.

New Feed Customization Options from YouTube

YouTube is working on a feature that will fix the messy home feed https://t.co/ROTFK7k0U7 — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 25, 2025

A new AI-driven feed customization option is currently in testing on YouTube, to help users get the most out of their time spent in-app. The new feature would use prompts to update and personalize your Home Feed based on your input.

New Invite Option for Group Chats in Threads

Threads is introducing group-invite links for Group Chats in the app. The new option simplifies the process of creating group chats, which can include up to 50 people, and are an increasingly popular way to communicate on social media. Invite links can only be generated by Group admins and participants who try to join need to be approved (as the link can be shared by anyone).

Post Holiday Marketing Tips from Pinterest

Pin pointers for the post-Christmas period https://t.co/OT7NTB3zJu — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) December 1, 2025

Like Snapchat, Pinterest is also already looking ahead to the post-holiday period with a new Q5 trend report, to help marketers maximize their efforts during this period. Food, fashion, health, and beauty are top search categories on the platform, as consumers gear up for New Years activities.

Interactive Ads on Reddit

.@Reddit will begin allowing advertisers to create custom, interactive ads in lieu of traditional image, video, or text formats.



The offering is being piloted by @ParamountCo with a campaign promoting adventure film The Running Man, starring Glen Powell. https://t.co/s9YcmDP5Yk — ADWEEK (@Adweek) November 10, 2025

Reddit is launching interactive ads to give marketers more options outside of static ads to increase engagement. These ads invite users to participate in gamified in-stream ads that could include quizzes, polls, or exciting reveals.

More AI-powered Shopping Features from Google

With the new agentic checkout feature that’s rolling out, you can tell Google the exact item you want to track, in the right size and color, and set your budget. You’ll get a notification when the price falls within your budget with the option to let Google buy it on your behalf… pic.twitter.com/pooryHdRH6 — Google (@Google) November 14, 2025

Google is introducing some new AI shopping features ahead of the busy holiday season. Of note is conversational searching, which provides a wider range of more closely relevant products, and the ability to set up auto-purchase when a product becomes available at a lower price.

TikTok Releases “Bulletin Boards” Feature

We're excited to introduce bulletin board, a new in-app channel for TikTok creators to communicate with their fans and build community. Bulletin board makes it quick and easy for creators to post news and updates and share exclusive content with their followers on TikTok.… pic.twitter.com/JxwRrk2ZfC — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) November 13, 2025

TikTok is releasing a new Bulletin Boards feature, giving creators more ways to connect with their followers. Bulletin Boards operate as a “one-to-many” broadcast channel that can be used to send updates and announcements, or start a conversation. Currently Bulletin Boards are only available to TikTok accounts with 50K followers or more.

New @facebook Marketplace features like collections, collaborative buying, and Meta AI suggested questions make it easier to find what you’re looking for, whether it’s your first car, a vintage dress, or the perfect sofa for your new space.https://t.co/ora3iVu4EZ — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) November 13, 2025

Some AI updates are coming to Facebook Marketplace to facilitate greater transparency and help users find the best deals. Updates include AI-suggested questions to ask when inquiring about an item, collaborative buying which opens a chat with others involved in the purchase, and a more comprehensive cost breakdown for purchases.

Podcast Promotion Feature on Threads

Podcasters will soon have the ability to integrate their podcast details directly into their profile feed. This would help with keeping people notified of upcoming episodes and offers a useful new promotion avenue for growing an engaged listener base.

Holiday Shopping Trends from Reddit

Holiday engagement data from Reddit https://t.co/VxuuxvUnU6 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) November 6, 2025

Reddit has released a new guide covering holiday shopping trends, which could be very useful for marketers as they plan their campaigns. A big takeaway is that shoppers are starting earlier this year, not waiting for the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales.

New Time Management Feature on Threads

Threads is introducing a new feature to help manage time spent on the app. Other platforms have similar options available for their users, so this is in line with current social media trends. Users can access Time Management in Settings and set a desired activity limit.

More new tools for Meta's video editing app https://t.co/zGlHrQrzCl — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) November 5, 2025

Instagram is adding some useful new features to their video editing app Edits. These include: more ways to customize your captions, color correction options, and several new effects for videos such as super zoom, focus switch, and tunnel vision.

Additional Metrics and Features for YouTube Creators

YouTube is launching some new features to help marketers and creators make the most of the platform. Firstly, marketers will now be able to see a breakdown of paid vs organic metrics, meaning you’ll have a clearer picture of engagement from video uploads compared to boosted content. Additionally Edit with AI has now officially launched, promising more ways to optimize the video creation process.

New Pinterest Assistant Helps Find Product Matches Using AI

Pinterest is rolling out an AI assistant designed to help users find relevant product matches for their needs. For example you can ask it to locate decor items that match a particular color scheme, or apparel for an event that suits your style. Pinterest Assistant is currently in beta, currently available to U.S. users.

New Threads Features

Threads has launched a few new features to improve UX. These include: reply approvals, reply filtering, and new sorting options for your feed. By filtering your replies and approving before publishing, you can better control potential spam comments, and the feed sorting option allows you to view activity by different views like People you follow, or Mentions.

More Ways to Amplify Thought Leadership on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is adding a new way for businesses to amplify thought-leadership content with UGC. From LinkedIn: “With simplified content discovery in Campaign Manager, marketers can easily search and identify expert voices across 1st, 2nd, and now 3rd+ degree connections and sponsor organic posts mentioning their brand or event – expanding collaboration beyond their immediate network.”

Reddit Partners With G2

This could help software firms get their brand mentioned in more AI search results https://t.co/giL2DdlOp4 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) October 29, 2025

Reddit has partnered with software review website G2 to help companies get exposure in various industry-related subreddits. Through the partnership, software companies can claim a personalized Reddit account, and use it to build a presence and engage with potential customers. It could be a huge asset for companies hoping to get in front of new and relevant audiences.

your content’s about to look REAL good on TV 📺 higher resolution, sharper thumbnails, smarter search, more immersive channel previews & timed shopping → https://t.co/uqMvcMtrFA — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) October 29, 2025

YouTube is continuing to make improvements to the CTV viewing experience, and help creators make the most of it as well. The platform is introducing some new features including: a larger thumbnail size more suitable to bigger screens, immersive previews which autoplays videos in the background on channel pages, more seamless shopping experiences, and automated upscaling for better video quality.

New Warning Feature from Meta to Protect the Elderly from Scams

This Cybersecurity Awareness month, we’re sharing tips to avoid elder fraud online and announcing new anti-scam tools on @WhatsApp and @Messenger.https://t.co/QfGayXcRyG — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) October 21, 2025

Meta is taking steps to protect older adult users of WhatsApp and Messenger from common scams such as fake customer service and debt release. These new warnings are designed to help educate, raise awareness, and prevent elderly social media users from being taken advantage of.

Google Launches New Skills Training Series

Google Skills is our new home for building skills in AI and other topics, like data analytics and security. With nearly 3,000 expert-led courses and labs, it’s meant to provide new tools for the entire workforce. Learn more: https://t.co/GF2Qy6xzcR — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) October 21, 2025

Looking to improve your skills in AI and digital literacy? Google is launching a new training series called “Google Skills” to help people gain proficiency in important areas. Through the program, users can take tech-forward classes and obtain various certification badges to demonstrate skill knowledge.

New Guide to Maximize Holiday Sales from Pinterest

Pinterest has come out with a new guide to help marketers maximize their sales this holiday season. The guide includes tips on making sure your ads return the best ROI, such as optimizing your product descriptions and placement, making discounts more visible, and leaning into automation.

Add Drawings to Instagram DMs

Instagram is introducing yet another feature for DM communications. Now users will be able to add drawings and place stickers in DM threads. It’s a small update, but could encourage more engagement and be a different way to emphasize certain parts of a conversation.

Group Chats Added to Threads

Threads now has group chats https://t.co/3DjaGkSoGl — The Verge (@verge) October 15, 2025

Threads is adding group chats as it continues to build out new functionality and lean into DM features. From Threads: “To create a group chat, start a new message and add handles for the people you want to DM in the “To” field. Once you create your chat, you can name it to give it some personality.”

YouTube UI Improvements

This week, we’re rolling out 10 visual updates and features to improve @youtube’s look & feel.



Soon you’ll be able to:



📺 Watch and navigate videos more easily with updated controls and icons on our video player



🌟 See a variety of fun animations on the like button based on… pic.twitter.com/B45VTmeFf8 — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) October 15, 2025

There are some key new UI improvements coming to YouTube to help creators and viewers make the most of their experience. These include custom “like” icons that relate to video topics, threaded comments, and a sleeker view for CTV viewing.

Google is rolling out updates to Search and Discover that introduce AI-powered features, improved navigation, and a new option to collapse ads. While users can now hide sponsored results, the “Sponsored” label will remain visible as they scroll — making... https://t.co/eFHcRx6Akk — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) October 14, 2025

Google is rolling out some interesting SERP page updates, including a fairly big change allowing users to collapse sponsored results from view. It’s also integrating AI images generation into search and AI trending topic summaries for your particular areas of interest.

New Courses in Pinterest Academy

New ways to up your Pinterest marketing knowledge https://t.co/E38IcNMKw8 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) October 17, 2025

A few new courses have been added to Pinterest Academy, a hub to help marketers optimize their Pinterest ads and increase engagement. These cover topics including: driving performance, creating more effective creative, and improving measurement accuracy.

New AI-powered Insights from YouTube

Unlock the full value of your YouTube strategy with the new brand pulse report 🔑



This new, unified view of your brand’s presence across all of YouTube – paid and organic – helps you better measure your brand's impact. Learn more 👇https://t.co/O9SUn76jmq pic.twitter.com/8rR6pCD7Mv — YouTube for Business (@YTforBusiness) October 9, 2025

YouTube is offering brand creators a useful new way to understand the impact of their videos, and share these insights. The new “Brand Pulse Report” offers a detailed AI-powered analysis of your brands organic and paid presence across YouTube, and provides actionable ways to optimize based on these metrics.

Control Your Algorithm on Instagram

Instagram is rolling out a new option that would allow users to better control the topics and types of videos they want to see. It could be a very valuable tool for further customizing your Instagram experience. When you select a category Instagram will display examples of videos that might show up, making it easier to feel confident in your choices.

Expanded Apparel Options for Google Virtual Try-on

Our AI-powered virtual try on technology, which lets you upload your photo to see how real clothes might look on you, is stepping into a new category: shoes. 👠🥿 It’s also expanding internationally to Australia, Canada and Japan in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/xnV7Ka2Wi8 — Google (@Google) October 8, 2025

Google is adding footwear to their virtual try on shopping experience. From Google: “Try on’s state-of-the-art AI accurately perceives shapes and depths, preserving those subtleties when showing you what something would look like on you. Finally, you can answer the age-old question: ‘Can I pull off these shoes?”

Disappearing Threads

Threads users may soon have the ability to send Snapchat-esque disappearing posts. The platform is experimenting with “Ghost Posts” which will disappear from your profile and the main feed after 24 hours. After this period, any replies to the posts will be visible in your Messages, but not public.

YouTube Partners with TED-Ed for Music Education Series

To celebrate #WorldTeachersDay, we’re partnering with @TED_ED in collaboration with @ETMonline & @sonymusic. A new Music Education series, “Think Like a Musician,” will bring music education resources to teachers globally. Get all the details ↓ 🍎✏️ https://t.co/7OLT3G6JhR — Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) October 6, 2025

YouTube has teamed up with TED-Ed to produce a music education series. The series, titled “Think Like a Musician”, features professional musicians in videos designed to empower teachers with “...comprehensive resources, such as a lesson plan and a rubric, enabling easy integration into classrooms. Every video will even include an interactive experience to encourage hands-on student engagement.” (YouTube)

Snapchat Integrates with WooCommerce

Introducing the new ads manager integration with @SnapForBusiness.



With this exciting new integration, merchants can create dynamic, shoppable ads, and reach 932M Snapchatters around the world.



Learn more: https://t.co/c1d34e1yvj pic.twitter.com/skp6Mb7Er5 — Woo (@WooCommerce) October 2, 2025

Snapchat and WooCommerce have announced a new integration to help marketers to create and optimize their ad campaigns. Now WooCommerce merchants can take advantage of more accurate data and various Snap ad formats to further improve conversions from their marketing efforts.

Google Partners with Sesame Street

With support from a new @GoogleOrg grant, @SesameWorkshop is developing resources to help children develop healthier relationships with technology. Learn more. https://t.co/ImLVep30XT — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) October 1, 2025

This is an interesting one. Google has partnered with Sesame Street to facilitate lessons for children on digital literacy and well-being. These lessons will include bite-size videos featuring your favorite Sesame Street characters, who will explain ways that kids and families can develop healthy digital habits and relationships to technology.

Holiday Marketing Guide from Reddit

Handy references for your Reddit campaigns https://t.co/V3SzCVgLsz — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) October 2, 2025

A new holiday marketing guide from Reddit details key ways for marketers to make the most of this platform during the holiday shopping season. The step-by-step approach gives practical tips for product promotions that will be engaging and drive conversions with the Reddit audience.

New Career Hub Launches on LinkedIn

LinkedIn has launched a new career hub with an emphasis on internal mobility and career progression. The hub offers training materials and resources including: trending skills in various industries, course suggestions for maximizing your qualifications for a particular role, and in-depth Role Guides to help employees upskill.

Top Creators Invited to Join Threads Communities

A new option to spark topical engagement https://t.co/I0cfuniP1X — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) September 29, 2025

Threads is looking to keep up momentum with Communities — themed spaces users can join to participate in topical discussion. The app is inviting top voices to join popular Communities, in hopes of generating interest and engagement from users.

Expanded Storage Available for Paying Snapchat Users

The social media giant announced that free access to the feature will be limited to 5GB. https://t.co/2nD9XrcpEX — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 29, 2025

Snapchat is now offering the option for users to expand their memory storage, for a price. If a user wants to free up space without deleting existing saved Snaps, they can choose from three different pricing tiers to get extra storage: a Memories Only plan, sign up for Snapchat+ or Snapchat+ Premium, where extra storage is already available.

Pinterest is introducing a new “Top of Search” ad option, currently in beta, which could be useful for marketers as we head into the holidays. From Pinterest: “To help brands win those high intent shoppers, we’re previewing Pinterest Top of Search ads...These ads appear directly within the top ten slots of search results and Related Pins, ensuring that a brand’s products are seen where shopping journeys most often begin, and ahead of competition.”

New AI Training Hub for SMBs from Google

The Louisiana Crawfish Company family didn't just sell crawfish—they built a dream. 🦞



See how they turned a local business into a national brand with tools like @GoogleAds.



What's one unexpected tool that helped your business grow? #ProudlyOwned 💡 pic.twitter.com/dPe9FaIBUo — Google Small Business (@GoogleSmallBiz) September 29, 2025

Google is launching a new training hub for SMBs with an emphasis on AI. The hub features success stories and various resources to help SMBs stay ahead of the game and take advantage of Google AI tools for scaling their marketing efforts even with small teams and small budgets.

New Related Topics Tool for TikTok Creators

A new content insights tool is coming to TikTok to help creators further hone and optimize their content. “So now, you’ll be able to see search trends for related topics, keywords for searches, related videos, and demographic insights, which could help to guide your content ideation process.” (Social Media Today)

This will make it easier to track down a specific users' posts https://t.co/4qek1lWGl4 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) September 22, 2025

Users can now search for specific profiles in Threads, making it easier to find specific users and search their posts more quickly. It’s a simple update, but a very useful one, as Threads continues to add features and functionality to encourage more engagement.

WhatsApp Adds Message Translation

Don’t let language get in the way 💬 New message translations on @WhatsApp help you break down language barriers and connect more deeply.https://t.co/roixOEtMYJ — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 23, 2025

WhatsApp is introducing a new translation feature. With the new update, users can simply press and hold on a message and translate it directly in-app. Currently only a small number of languages are available, with more to come. With a global usership of 3+ billion, it could be a game changer for communicating with groups and connections around the world.

LinkedIn Partners With Duolingo

This is an interesting one. Through a new partnership with Duolingo, LinkedIn users can now show their fluency score directly on their profile. It’s a particularly useful feature for those applying to jobs that have certain language requirements, or a clout signal for influencers and thought-leaders. The score dynamically updates as well, which means you’ll also be able to demonstrate skill improvement in real time.

New “Educators Fund” Available Through Pinterest

Pinterest is establishing an “Educators Fund” as part of their Pinterest for Teachers feature, which provides educators with resources they can use in their classrooms. The fund is intended to support creators who produce educational and inspirational content for students.

Pinterest Adds “Where to Buy” CTA

Where-to-buy links turn inspiration into action for CPG brands on Pinterest https://t.co/jAhZ8tmuLj — Trace Cohen (@Trace_Cohen) September 11, 2025

Also happening on Pinterest, the app has added a new way to make it easier for CPG brands to drive sales. Going forward, users will see a "Where to Buy” link which provides various options for purchasing products, in-stream. The links will also offer more insight into consumer behavior so retailers can optimize their marketing efforts.

More Publishing Features on Reddit Pro

Reddit is introducing new Publisher tools under Reddit Pro. https://t.co/Gi1p9UfUQe — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 10, 2025

Reddit is testing a few new publishing features that Reddit Pro users can take advantage of. These include a “media viewer” which opens an article reader, providing a better user experience for reading and engaging with longer pieces of content. The app is also introducing a Links tab in the metrics view, giving creators more insight into how the links they share are performing.

New Ways to Connect on Snapchat

Group streaks come to Snapchat https://t.co/WMUVF9BT5K — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) September 15, 2025

Snapchat is expanding their engagement options with “Infinite Retention” and “Group Streaks”. When enabled, Infinite Retention keeps a conversation saved forever, while Group Streaks work the same way as Snap Streaks, but with multiple participants.

Meta Expands Ad Options

Meta is continuing to expand their ad options for marketers, introducing some Threads and Reels updates. These include Trending Reels Ads which “use AI to curate the most trending and culturally relevant Reels inventory, delivering advertisers access to highly engaging, brand-safe video content that puts their brand where culture happens” (Meta). On Threads, marketers can now take advantage of carousel ads and expanded images.

Post Expansion Option in Testing on Threads

More room for your Threads updates https://t.co/gmaBRrc2Ix — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) September 5, 2025

This is an interesting one. Threads is testing an option that would allow for expanded Threads, up to 10K characters. Essentially, the feature adds a “Read More” CTA to your Threads posts, which opens a blog-like page when clicked. It could be a useful way to provide additional context to Thread posts, and widens the app use-case quite significantly.

Open Prompt AI Lens Launches on Snapchat

AI that reimagines your world. ✨



The Imagine Lens lets you create & transform Snaps in ways only AI can.



Read more: https://t.co/HVKEkSIZ8s — Snap Inc. (@Snap) September 5, 2025

Snapchat has launched a new AI Lens called “Imagine”, which lets users express their creativity using text prompts. From Snap: “With the Imagine Lens, Snapchatters can create, edit, and recreate Snaps simply by entering their own prompts, then seamlessly share them with friends, post to their Story, or outside of Snapchat.”

More Sharing & Gifting Options for Communities on YouTube

YouTube is adding a few new ways that creators can take advantage of the Community space within their profile. Firstly, YouTube is making it easier to share Community links on other platforms, which will be useful for promoting your channel and providing updates. Fans of creators now also have more gifting opportunities, with interactive effects and gift goals.

TikTok Expands DM Features

TikTok is now letting everyone DM each other with voice memos and pictures https://t.co/uv2U9Wtqtk — The Verge (@verge) August 29, 2025

TikTok is expanding their DM features, offering users more variety with how they communicate in the app, in both one-on-one and group chats. New features include the ability to send voice notes, and the ability to send images and videos either from your camera roll, or using the TikTok camera.

YouTube Becomes the New Home of "Sesame Street”

The Sesame Street library is coming to YouTube!

Beginning in January 2026, YouTube will have the largest digital library of Sesame Street content, with hundreds of full episodes coming to the Sesame Street channels.

Join us as we help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger,… pic.twitter.com/xlee77DvzG — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 4, 2025

Coming in 2026, YouTube will become the official new home of Sesame Street, hosting the largest digital library of Sesame Street videos, along with new content being created and posted by the show. The show creators have also announced plans for future collaborations with other YouTube channels.

New Retention Insights on Instagram

Instagram is introducing some useful new metrics to help creators better understand their Reels retention rates. The retention line shows the most common drop-off moments during your Reel. A straighter line indicates a more engaging video. Instagram is also replacing “View Rate” with “Skip” as a metric, providing a clearer signal of which Reels capture attention.

Fall Shopping Trends from Pinterest

The latest trend notes from Pinterest https://t.co/ly2XyZkni2 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) August 21, 2025

Pinterest is turning their attention to the fall season with the release of a new shopping trends guide. Brands can use these insights to fuel their marketing campaigns for fall and the start of the holiday season. Some top trending themes include: thrifting, vintage style, preppy aesthetic, art deco, and English countryside travel.

Meta is also getting in the holiday headspace with a few new AI-powered ways to drive sales with your ads. These include advanced “product matching” for influencer partnerships, enhancing the relevancy of which products get shown to a particular audience, and a new shoppable ad format for Reels.

More YouTube Music Engagement Options

YouTube is celebrating 10 years of YouTube Music with some new ways for fans to support their favorite artists. Fans can now demonstrate their enthusiasm with badges from the new “First Watch Club” showcasing that they were among the first to watch a new music video. Additionally through a partnership with Bandsintown, YouTube Music users will see when an artist is performing in their area.

Create a Set of Linked Reels on Instagram

Now, if a creator is telling a story in a series of videos and follow-ups, they can now link them all together so that viewers don't have to scroll or search for different parts. https://t.co/CYs3i6wA5m — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) August 21, 2025

This is an interesting one. Reels creators now have the ability to create a series of Reels linked together, which could go a long way toward encouraging more creative storytelling. It’s also a helpful tool for organizing clips, making it easier for your followers to find the content their looking for.

Hashtag Limit Going Into Effect on TikTok

TikTok has announced that they will be implementing a max of five hashtags for all posts going forward. The app hopes the new rule will encourage users to keep the topics included in their hashtags relevant to their post, thereby improving the scrolling experience.

More Post Analytics on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is providing users with more metrics to track post performance. Now, users will get “rolling updates” so they can see how and when their posts are gaining traction or influencing new follows. It could be a useful new way to stay closely attuned to your content and make swifter strategy updates to reach new audiences.

New “Buddy Pass” on Snapchat

Snapchat's using Snapchat+ subscribers to promote the option https://t.co/FPzTZLvpTs — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) August 18, 2025

This is an interesting one. Snapchat is starting a new “Buddy Pass” program, allowing Snapchat+ users to grant others access to a free week-long Snapchat+ subscription. It could be an effective way for Snapchat to encourage new signups for Snapchat+, by allowing its users to tout the benefits to their connections as a trusted voice.

Meta’s video editing app “Edits” is introducing some UX improvements to make it easier for users to track the performance of their Reels. The new layout will allow for more comparative views so you can see which of your Reels performed better, and in which areas. Edits has also added a “safe-zone” feature for editing that shows you where parts of your video may be obstructed by other buttons.

Businesses on LinkedIn will now have the option to sponsor individual users’ posts when promoting events. From LinkedIn: “When a member - executive, employee, creator, or industry expert - shares an event Page, marketers can now promote that post with a Thought Leader Event Ad.”

New Monetization Option Within TikTok

A new way for TikTok creators to make money https://t.co/NO4ZrVohkJ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) August 11, 2025

TikTok has launched a new way for creators to monetize their content with a program called “TikTok Go”. This new activation helps creators earn commission when posting from various hotels, which can be found in the TikTok Go screen within TikTok. The program has potential to expand beyond hotels to include food, wellness, and various other travel verticals.

Instagram Now Has Location Sharing and Reposts

Instagram takes on Snapchat with new 'Instagram Map' | TechCrunch https://t.co/mIDZp6Ccox — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) August 6, 2025

Instagram introduced some new features last week, to mixed feelings from many. First, the app added a “Repost” button under feed posts, allowing users to share posts to a new tab on their profiles. Secondly, Instagram launched its version of “Snap Map”, meaning you can see where someone is posting from at any given time. The feature is opt-in, with controls in place for who you share with.

More CTAs Available for Promoted Campaigns in YouTube

This is a nice update. YouTube has expanded the available CTAs that creators have access to when posting promotions. From YouTube: “When a campaign is created with a goal of more website visits, creators can now identify a more granular desired outcome such as ‘Book Now,’ ‘Get Quote,’ ‘Contact Us,’ etc.”

Expanded LinkedIn Animations for Milestones

A small but fun update from LinkedIn. The site is making some changes to the graphics that users can select when posting about various career milestones. 16 new animations are now available to help people celebrate, providing more choices and diversifying the home feed a bit.

Meta’s video editing platform has added some new features. These include more audio options such as cutting out silences and extending audio beyond video tracks, which offers more creative freedom. Users will also now be able to access 100+ more text fonts, and save Edits drafts directly in Instagram.

New Partners Join TikTok’s “Out of Phone” Program

TikTok is expanding their “Out of Phone” program with some new partners, including: Curb, Westfield Malls, Rockbot, and Hope Hydration. From TikTok, this move “adds more screens across vehicles, shopping malls, retail locations, fitness centers, airports, and local businesses nationwide.”

New Brand Follow-up Messaging for Meta DMs

More ways to stay in touch with customers via Messenger https://t.co/uoU6QMqR3U — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) July 30, 2025

Brands using Meta now have a few new options for following up with customers through Messenger. New follow-up opportunities are available to help provide post-purchase order updates, event confirmations, and account alerts. These are only available through approved templates in order to avoid message overload.

TikTok Launches Singing Competition

Today, we're launching Next Up: LIVE Music, a singing competition hosted by TikTok and @iHeartRadio that puts emerging artists in the spotlight and fans in the driver's seat. 🎶 Learn more: https://t.co/EoRznTG70u — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) July 28, 2025

In partnership with iHeartRadio, TikTok has launched their very own version of an American Idol-esque singing competition, called Next Up. Contestants can participate through livestreams or in-app clips, and viewers can help their rise to stardom by engaging with their posts.

More Performance Analytics on Instagram

Including more specific insights into your Reels and Carousel post performance https://t.co/3ffpmRobFS — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) August 5, 2025

Instagram is adding some useful new metrics to help creators optimize their posts and Reels. These include the ability to see when specifically a user likes your Reel, meaning you can pinpoint the precise moments driving likes and engagement. They are also introducing post-level demographics, providing more information on which posts are more appealing to different audiences.

Our latest shopping features are here to help you explore your style and get the best price 👗



- Our try on experience launches today in the U.S., which means you can try on your “new semester, new me” outfits before you buy.

- Use our updated price alerts, which let you set… pic.twitter.com/GElo9nbtTO — Google (@Google) July 24, 2025

Consumers now have some useful new product discovery features from Google. First off, a new “track price” option alerts when a price has dropped, based on your specifications for a size, color, and desired cost. It could be a great way to stay within your budget without sacrificing important aspects of what you’re looking for. Google is also adding AI-driven descriptions, making it easier to find certain items.

Threads to Add More DM Features

#Threads is working on the ability to send stickers and GIFs in DMs 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DNUMsiDsS — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 23, 2025

Threads is getting further into the DM space, adding new features to make DMs more engaging to use. More and more social media users are gravitating to private messaging, so it could be a great way for Threads to increase their user-base. Updates include: an editing function, stickers and GIFs, and group chats.

More Analytics Now Available in Threads

In addition to expanding their DM features, Threads is also making it easier to understand your audience with some new audience insights. From Threads: “...tapping the Interactions section shows engagement by likes, replies, quotes and reposts, while tapping the Followers section shows follower growth with geographic data, including top cities and countries, and demographic information like age range and gender.”

New AI Features for YouTube Shorts

YouTube continues to entice users to use YouTube Shorts, with some new AI features. New additions include the ability to animate a drawing, turn a photo into a video, and an “AI Playground” where users can learn about these features, see examples, and get prompt suggestions.

Holiday Planning Guide from Pinterest

You read that correctly. It might be time to start planning your holiday marketing campaigns, and Pinterest has you covered with a new 2025 holiday marketing guide. The guide includes actionable tips to help brands prepare for the holidays and optimize their messaging, including brand success stories to inspire you and showcase how to use Pinterest marketing to the fullest.

Test YouTube Video Titles Before Publishing

The process will let you test how titles perform before deciding on the best option https://t.co/9x9bSoObLQ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) July 15, 2025

YouTube is currently testing a new feature to help creators test elements of their videos, for stronger viewership and engagement. From YouTube: “We’re starting to experiment with a feature that gives creators the ability to test titles as well as thumbnails using our ‘Test & compare’ feature in Studio.” Winners of the tests are currently based on watch-time.

More Instagram Carousel Analytics in Testing

This could be a very useful update. Instagram is testing a metric that would allow you to see which photos or videos in a carousel perform the best. It could be a great way to quickly test what your audience responds to and how many photos are optimal, and be able to iterate on your learnings for better engagement.

New Features to Support Songwriters on TikTok

We’re launching Songwriter Features in beta, a new set of features and tools, which have been designed to highlight and give due credit on TikTok to the amazing work of songwriters and the music they have created. 🎶 Learn more in our Newsroom: https://t.co/CuJUfljAEt pic.twitter.com/3cjvXO7Ab8 — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) July 17, 2025

As TikTok’s TikTok's popularity as a place for music discovery shows no signs of slowing down, the app is continuing to find ways to promote and bolster musicians in the app. TikTok is launching a few new features to help songwriters promote their work and get noticed. These include a special account label for songwriter profiles, and a Songwriter Music Tab which will spotlight other tracks that they have written or co-written.

New Trending Content Display from YouTube

YouTube's getting rid of its trending topic lists https://t.co/HSN529gHrd — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) July 11, 2025

YouTube is changing how trending content shows up in-stream. This update addresses the increased complexity surrounding identifying what’s trending, compared to the earlier days of the platform. From YouTube: “Moving forward, you’ll be able to find the most popular content in specific categories on YouTube Charts. Today you can explore charts for Trending Music Videos, Weekly Top Podcast Shows, and Trending Movie Trailers.”

Meta has produced an updated guide for marketers, detailing the benefits of using Reels ads, with plenty of tips to optimize performance. These include a deeper look into the benefits of working with creator partners to widen your audience and increase engagement.

Insights from Pinterest on Trends Among Male Users

Pinterest just released its first ever Men's Trend Report — men account for 36% of their global audience, which is roughly 205 million monthly active usershttps://t.co/CFmUxKoLTs — Lia Haberman (@liahaberman) July 8, 2025

This could be interesting. Pinterest has released a new trends report, this time focusing on its male users. The report offers unique insight into what resonates with this demographic, which can make it easier for brands to market effectively and optimize how they use Pinterest to attract customers. Of interest is an increased focus on parenting and self-care, especially amongst younger male Pinterest users.

Snapchat Partners with American Eagle

American Eagle is partnering with Snapchat to target back-to-school shoppers. The campaign uses Snap Map and AR lenses to drive in-store traffic. Read more! https://t.co/TQcMasznE7 — FashionUnited (@FashionUnited) July 14, 2025

Snapchat has partnered with apparel brand American Eagle for an initiative around back-to-school shopping. Through the partnership, American Eagle stores will be indicated on SnapMap so shoppers can explore the area and even do some virtual try-on experiences before purchasing.

TikTok Partners With Tomorrowland Music Festival

Electronic music artists have seen big engagement in the app https://t.co/TfCyjxnonu — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) July 3, 2025

In keeping with their strong music background, TikTok has partnered with the electronic music festival, Tomorrowland. The app will be hosting exclusive content throughout the festival. From TikTok: “...users worldwide will be able to explore the magic of the festival with LIVE streams of headline acts, creator-led content, and a dedicated #Tomorrowland in-app hub which will act as a one-stop experience for fans all over the world to experience the festival for themselves.”

Today, at our global Conversations conference in Miami, we’re introducing centralized marketing campaigns, enhanced AI support and calling options to help make @WhatsApp the go-to place for doing business. https://t.co/FijH6Xjpdv — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) July 1, 2025

Meta is introducing some new options to help marketers make the most of their messenger ads. These include: expanded access to business AIs, AI-powered personalized product recommendations, direct calling for businesses in WhatsApp, and a centralized hub for all your ad-creation across Meta platforms.

New Way to See What Topics are Trending on Threads

You can now chat with DMs directly in Threads (and spot what’s trending with the new Threads highlighter). https://t.co/E0WpNAuGWP — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) July 1, 2025

Threads is making it easier to quickly see what’s trending with highlighted “Perspectives” in the home feed. These features will serve to emphasize hot topics and the conversation drivers behind these trending topics.

Ad Optimization Tips from Reddit

New assistance notes for your Reddit ads https://t.co/N18jpdpTB3 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) July 2, 2025

Reddit has added some helpful recommendations for marketers looking to optimize their Reddit ad performance in a new Recommendation Center. These automated tips contribute to an “Optimization Score” (up to 100 points) from which marketers can understand how well their ad-account is set up — the Center will offer tweaks for better success if your score is below 80.

YouTube has some updated audience metrics that will help creators and brands grow their communities. New engagement insights include deeper data on new and returning visitors to your channel. This can help you understand which videos draw in new viewers, compared to those that are more popular with returning visitors.

Add a Video as an Article Header on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is rolling out the ability for users to use videos as header images for articles. It could be an interesting way to make articles more engaging and attract more readers. These will play in the main feed and as thumbnails when sent via email.

TikTok Introduces Countdown Bidding for Livestreams

Live auctions come to TikTok https://t.co/rl1gLBJKbh — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 27, 2025

This could be interesting. TikTok is introducing a “Countdown Bid” feature for seller livestreams. Items that are tagged as “auction-only” will be available only via a live auction during a specified time frame. It might be a useful way to increase product interest and drive sales.

WhatsApp is Implementing AI Overviews for Chats

42 unread messages about the new tennis court location, time change, recap of the last match...now you can catch up with message summaries pic.twitter.com/phr1ku0WPg — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 25, 2025

Group chats on WhatsApp will soon be seeing AI-powered overviews summarizing key points of their messages. Which could be useful, especially for chats that are very busy, with a lot of contributors. Message Summaries are visible only to individuals, and not to all participants in the chat.

YouTube Expands its AI Search Results

YouTube search gets its own version of Google’s AI Overviews https://t.co/AcXC8oEBXm — The Verge (@verge) June 26, 2025

YouTube is adding their own version of AI-powered search results on the platform. Currently limited to travel and shopping related queries, the feature would highlight a carousel of clips from related videos based on your search.

LinkedIn has a new AI-powered search tool for recruiters using the platform, designed simplify the candidate discovery process. From LinkedIn: “Advanced AI-Assisted Search offers a more intelligent, intuitive, and dynamic way to discover talent by enabling recruiters to use their own words to search, going beyond standard keywords and filters.”

New AI Ad Functionality on TikTok

At #CannesLions, we introduced the next evolution of TikTok Symphony, our suite of AI-powered tools to supercharge creativity. With new tools including Image to Video, Text to Video and Showcase Products, we're making it easier for marketers to create TikTok-first content. Learn… pic.twitter.com/4MQseJvAlo — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) June 16, 2025

TikTok has made some updates enhancing their AI Ad functionality for the brand creation platform, Symphony. New features include text-to-video, image-to-animation, and AI avatars for showcasing your products.

More Community Insights on Reddit

Sneak peek: We’re turning Reddit conversations into ad power moves with Conversation Summary Add-ons, powered by Reddit Community Intelligence™.



• Real community proof

• Automated delivery

• Faster decisions, better performance



Jen Wong breaks it down with @Axios:… pic.twitter.com/HiQBaibCnO — Reddit for Business (@RedditforBiz) June 17, 2025

Reddit is introducing a “Community Intelligence” platform, providing deeper insights to help brands make more impactful marketing decisions on the app. Now brands will be able to get additional context around trending cultural moments, map purchase journeys through Reddit discussions, find additional relevant conversations through related keywords and much more.

More Opportunities for Creators to Connect With Brands on YouTube

At #CannesLions2025, we announced a new feature in the creator partnerships hub: open call 🗣️



Share your creative brief & creators in the YouTube Partner Program will submit videos.



Open call is currently in pilot. For more: https://t.co/ECF43CEiSa#GoogleBeach #YouTubeCannes — YouTube for Business (@YTforBusiness) June 17, 2025

This is an interesting one. YouTube is launching a new way for brands to find creators to work with. From YouTube: “Open call gives creators of all sizes the opportunity to pursue new relationships with brands. And brands can lean on the relevance and trust of YouTube creators to get more from their social strategy on YouTube.”

The latest AI ad creative tools from meta https://t.co/BYdosD1LFm — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 18, 2025

Meta is adding more AI tools for advertisers to take advantage of. These include converting multiple images into a video, AI bots to answer customer questions, custom branding, and AI-detected video highlights that viewers can skip to. These will all serve to make your content more engaging and relevant to users.

Snapchat Acquires Saturn

Snap is acquiring Saturn, a calendar app used at thousands of high schools https://t.co/fj2woqbKXh — Engadget (@engadget) June 20, 2025

Snapchat has acquired school scheduling app, Saturn. Saturn is calendar-based and largely used by high-school aged students as a way to stay on task and share events. It also has a social aspect and the connection with Snapchat will further facilitate ways for students to connect and communicate.

More Monetization Opportunities for Educational Content on YouTube

Another monetization pathway for YouTube creators https://t.co/53RozH4Den — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 16, 2025

YouTube is offering a new monetization opportunity for creators of educational content.“Player for Education” is an embedded video player for schools or teachers, and now when these education partners use creator content, creators can get rewarded. It’s an interesting model that could lead to more content being created specifically with the classroom in mind.

New Profile Customization and Sharing Features Coming to Instagram

Instagram Notes can now show the Spotify song you’re playing https://t.co/ViT4qVmZq2 — The Verge (@verge) June 12, 2025

Instagram is introducing some new customizations and features for your feed and Notes. These include the ability to customize the order of your grid photos and videos, which has been in testing for a while and is now pushing live. Users will also now be able to share music to their Notes directly from Spotify. Instagram is also adding a number of new ways that specifically music creators can test new material and welcome their audiences into the creative process.

Snap creators, we’ve got NEW tools for you 👇



🎬 Create Lens-powered vids from Memories

📈 New Insights: Returning Viewers, View Time, & more

📁 Auto-Save Stories to Profiles (coming soon!)

✂️ Timeline Editor (coming soon!)https://t.co/KClzhNEq1a pic.twitter.com/xjcVpK7YdX — Snapchat (@Snapchat) June 16, 2025

Snapchat users will soon have access to some additional analytics to track the performance of their content and more tools to boost engagement. A number of new metrics are now available, including Returning Viewers, Viewers by Traffic Source, and Top Content. Snap is also introducing the ability to compile a highlight reel from Memories so users can share that content in a repackaged way.

Your Reddit comments, leveled up. Now you can:



💬 Turn them into posts

📊 See what’s resonating

📌 Pick up drafts where you left off



Read the full update in r/reddit: https://t.co/S1NjGydnXA pic.twitter.com/PJhY9WQKLW — Reddit, Inc. (@Reddit) June 12, 2025

Going forward, Reddit users will be able to turn comments into posts, which could be a way to further conversations in the platform, and help insightful comments from getting buried in the thread. (Communities will have the option to turn this feature off if they wish). The platform is also offering more comments analytics, providing useful insight into what resonates and what doesn't. These metrics include: Upvote Ratio, Replies, and Shares.

Bloomberg Report Reveals Increase in Brands Using Influencers

As global ad budgets tighten, more brands are turning to influencers to get the public's attention. https://t.co/D95DlQz2Fc — Bloomberg (@business) June 14, 2025

A recent report from Bloomberg says that the number of brands using influencer marketing has increased steadily over the past 5 years, driven largely by big-name brands. From Bloomberg: “Globally, brands increased investment in influencer partnerships by 49% in 2024 and content creators topped social media marketing budgets, taking up a quarter of the total annual spending on average, according to Deloitte research.”

Another monetization pathway for YouTube creators https://t.co/53RozH4Den — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 16, 2025

Pinterest has announced a new update to their timeline. The update increases the number of inputs that Pinterest takes into account when serving search results and also seeks to better understand, predict, and cater to user preferences.

Instagram creators will now be able to get more information about how their posts are performing. New weekly and monthly recaps give a helpful snapshot of performance, with tips on how to improve, while “Celebrations” is a new motivating look at newly achieved milestones from your content and profile.

Google Tests AI Influencers

Instagram Notes can now show the Spotify song you’re playing https://t.co/ViT4qVmZq2 — The Verge (@verge) June 12, 2025

Google is currently experimenting with AI versions of famous influencers, with input from the influencers themselves. Called “Portraits” the system is designed to provide conversational advice and responses to questions, based on the influencer’s knowledge and area of expertise.

More Video Ad Options on LinkedIn

Snap creators, we’ve got NEW tools for you 👇



🎬 Create Lens-powered vids from Memories

📈 New Insights: Returning Viewers, View Time, & more

📁 Auto-Save Stories to Profiles (coming soon!)

✂️ Timeline Editor (coming soon!)https://t.co/KClzhNEq1a pic.twitter.com/xjcVpK7YdX — Snapchat (@Snapchat) June 16, 2025

LinkedIn users are getting some new ways to optimize their video ads. These include more CTV (Connected TV) capabilities, such as increased exposure through tags to ensure your videos are displayed correctly wherever they’re viewed, and “First Impression Ads” which brings your ad to viewers ahead of other ads.

New Lens App from Snapchat

Your Reddit comments, leveled up. Now you can:



💬 Turn them into posts

📊 See what’s resonating

📌 Pick up drafts where you left off



Read the full update in r/reddit: https://t.co/S1NjGydnXA pic.twitter.com/PJhY9WQKLW — Reddit, Inc. (@Reddit) June 12, 2025

Snapchat has launched a new stand-alone app, to encourage people to create their own AR lenses. From Snap: “Make your own Snapchat Lenses from your phone and in minutes. No code. No installs. Create AI effects, add your Bitmoji, design natural makeup looks, and more.”

YouTube Tests Gamification Element for Livestreams

As global ad budgets tighten, more brands are turning to influencers to get the public's attention. https://t.co/D95DlQz2Fc — Bloomberg (@business) June 14, 2025

YouTube is testing a new gamification feature for Livestreams, which would highlight an engagement leaderboard. The leaderboard will showcase top viewers who earn points by sharing stickers, gifts, and comments — thus encouraging more interaction from other viewers.

Use Google Lens to Search YouTube Shorts

YouTube will let you search for things you see in Shorts https://t.co/I2LVRMP3dX — The Verge (@verge) May 29, 2025

Also happening over at YouTube, users can now use Google Lens to search products, scan for language to translate, landmarks and more within Shorts. It’s an interesting engagement and promotion opportunity for local businesses or brands wanting to get more out of Short video content.

More Status Features on WhatsApp

Make each @whatsapp Status feel more like YOU with new features like layout editing tools, song sharing, photo stickers and more.https://t.co/5h0x4om07G pic.twitter.com/hhWBbfruFD — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) May 29, 2025

WhatsApp is introducing a few new features for Status, their version of stories. Updates include more music-sharing functionality, a new collage option for photos, and photo stickers. Although fairly basic, these updates indicate an important trend as WhatsApp continues to add more ways for people to connect and communicate within the app.

Additional Analytics to Help Your LinkedIn Content Strategy

LinkedIn is introducing some more ways to analyze post performance, making it easier to improve your content strategy. From LinkedIn: “Starting today, we’re rolling out new post analytics to help you efficiently connect your content to meaningful outcomes. You’ll now see when a post drives profile viewers and new followers (available to all members), and clicks to your Premium custom button (like your website or newsletter) if you’re a subscriber.”

More DM Features on Instagram

Instagram is continuing to build out features for direct messaging. The platform has extended the length of voice messages from 1 to 5 minutes, and users also now have the option to transcribe voice messages into text — useful for when you don’t have headphones handy.

AI-driven Optimization for TikTok Shop

Pinterest's relevance system has had a big upgrade https://t.co/FKUNI1xQ60 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 9, 2025

TikTok has added an AI assistant to help sellers optimize their TikTok Shops. From TikTok: “Designed as an intelligent, self-solving tool, it provides real-time guidance, tailored recommendations, and interactive support that enables sellers to complete time-sensitive tasks with ease.”

SoundCloud Integration on TikTok

More ways to grab attention with your LinkedIn video promotions https://t.co/Nn2epXO3vC — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 5, 2025

TikTok has integrated with SoundCloud, giving users more options to discover and save new music. The integration allows TikTok users to seamlessly add tracks they like to their “liked” playlist on SoundCloud, facilitating an easier way to keep track of emerging artists and tracks.

Bluesky Expands Verification Badge Rollout

Game on 🎮 Lens Studio 5.10 is here and built to play.



This update brings dynamic game assets that amp up game development, the new Bitmoji Suite for creative customization, and much more.



Download the latest version now and learn more: https://t.co/BBpDPIy1gg pic.twitter.com/dotM08qlkK — Lens Studio (@LensStudioDev) June 3, 2025

Bluesky is expanding their rollout of verified badges to “notable users”. Notable in this case is defined by a few key parameters that demonstrate expertise in a particular field: via peer review, media coverage, or a presence on other credible reference platforms.

Insights From Reddit on the Power of Communities

Lure gamers to engage more by making it a game. Genius. https://t.co/xMsOzNnC0b — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 2, 2025

Reddit has produced a new report that could be very helpful for brands trying to get more out of their apps. The report, in partnership with Sensor Tower and Adjust, looks at how Reddit communities interact with each other and the ways they can influence purchase decisions.

Add More Than One Link to Your Threads Profile

Threads has now pushed live a feature that will allow users to include multiple links in their profile. Going forward, Threads users can include up to five links in their bio, creating many more opportunities for brands and creators to promote other profiles or webpages.

More Accessibility Features Added to TikTok

Today we are launching a new experiment that lets you interact with AI representatives of trusted experts called Portraits! To debut this, we partnered with @kimballscott author of Radical Candor to bring her insights to life in a new way.



Try it today: https://t.co/8nWPwVX09B pic.twitter.com/OL9IORSnWL — Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) June 5, 2025

In celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, TikTok announced some key updates to further promote accessibility in the app. These include: alt-text on photos, the option to increase color contrast, and the ability to see all text in bold (if you have this setting turned on). These features enhance inclusivity and make it easier for all users to enjoy the app to the fullest.

A Range of New Advertising Options on YouTube

More ways to grab attention with your LinkedIn video promotions https://t.co/Nn2epXO3vC — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 5, 2025

YouTube is adding some interesting new ad options for marketers, unveiled at their recent Brandcast event. Among these are AI-powered “target moments” that will indicate the most optimal moments to promote products in videos based on viewer attention, and “Cultural Moments” sponsorships that incorporate sponsored content around pivotal events (such as award shows).

AI-Driven Career Discovery on LinkedIn

Game on 🎮 Lens Studio 5.10 is here and built to play.



This update brings dynamic game assets that amp up game development, the new Bitmoji Suite for creative customization, and much more.



Download the latest version now and learn more: https://t.co/BBpDPIy1gg pic.twitter.com/dotM08qlkK — Lens Studio (@LensStudioDev) June 3, 2025

LinkedIn has added an interesting new feature to help job seekers find new opportunities. The new update allows users to describe the kind of role or career they’re looking for and receive AI-driven results catered to them. It’s a great option for those switching careers or young job-seekers new to the scene.

New Ad Features on Snapchat

Snapchat is continuing to expand the ad options for brands utilizing the platform. These include AI-powered bidding to further optimize how your ads perform, “Smart Budgets” for automatic spend allocation, and some more ways to send Sponsored Snaps including through their ads auction.

🧵Threads is testing on iOS a new “Mark Spoiler” feature. pic.twitter.com/h4n42cSSAz — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) May 8, 2025

Threads is looking to add the ability to show redacted text, making your feed more spoiler free. It makes for a more user-friendly scrolling experience, especially in instances of real-time events such as a television premiere. Threads is also showing some users the option to say if they are interested in certain posts, allowing them to further customize their algorithm.

More Ways to Generate Leads from TikTok Lives

Improved lead gen from TikTok live-streams https://t.co/vH61MxYEnN — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) May 12, 2025

TikTok is introducing some new ways that creators can generate leads from TikTok lives. Going forward creators will have the ability to activate DMs, which creates a contact CTA during the Live. It could be a powerful new way to encourage audience expansion and interest in brands or products.

YouTube Celebrates 20 Years

Pinterest's relevance system has had a big upgrade https://t.co/FKUNI1xQ60 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 9, 2025

In celebration of their 20 year anniversary, YouTube is introducing a few new features that their users can enjoy. These include: creating a personalized radio station with help from AI, multi-view screens, and an expanded rollout of video responses to comments.

Your LinkedIn Verified Status Can Now Be Displayed on Other Apps

YouTube will let you search for things you see in Shorts https://t.co/I2LVRMP3dX — The Verge (@verge) May 29, 2025

Third party platforms may now display LinkedIn Verified information, helping creators and thought-leaders further demonstrate their authenticity. The update means that creators don’t have to re-verify and have an additional safeguard against fake profiles.

New Snapchat Affiliate Program Launches

Make each @whatsapp Status feel more like YOU with new features like layout editing tools, song sharing, photo stickers and more.https://t.co/5h0x4om07G pic.twitter.com/hhWBbfruFD — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) May 29, 2025

A new affiliate program has launched on Snapchat, enabling creators to earn commission “for each new advertiser you sign up on Snapchat ads.” (Snap) It could be an effective way for Snap to develop more ad business from brands previously not taking advantage of this channel.

Pinterest Tests Notifications to Discourage App Usage During School

New teen safety measures from Pinterest https://t.co/zibokBP9NV — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 23, 2025

This is an interesting one. Pinterest is experimenting with ways to reduce screen-time for younger users, specifically during school hours. Currently some users, ages of 13-17, will see a prompt to close the app if it’s opened between the hours of 8AM and 3PM, Monday through Friday. Pinterest is also partnering with the International Society for Technology in Education for a pilot program working to promote healthier technology usage among teens.

Blended Reels Feature Launches on Instagram

IG's new Reels sharing option is now live https://t.co/Pjzic9nNF7 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 18, 2025

This could be interesting. Instagram has officially launched their new “Blended Reels” feature, which will allow users to essentially create a curated DM feed of Reels recommended for and by specific friends. It is another step in Instagram’s concerted efforts to make the private-sharing world (which users today tend to prefer) more engaging.

New Pinterest Badge for Marketers

Pinterest has introduced a new achievement badge for marketers to showcase their know-how of “Pinterest Performance Essentials”. From Pinterest: “To earn this badge, complete a series of ten performance-focused courses where you’ll learn how to maximize your lower-funnel campaign results, increase conversions and achieve success…” (Pinterest).

Community Notes in Testing on TikTok

TikTok shopping is gaining more momentum https://t.co/EHXd6VyYtJ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) May 22, 2025

TikTok is officially testing their own Community Notes feature in an effort to crowdsource fact-checking and prevent the spread of misinformation. The new feature is called “Footnotes” and depends on user-submitted notes that add context to posts that may be misleading or unreliable.

Meta has released some key tips for optimizing direct marketing ads, which have seen growth in popularity among users. Tips include basic advice such as making links to your other profiles and website easy to find, as well as more advanced ways to optimize your campaigns such as synching your catalog from other partner sites.

LinkedIn Posting Tips from New Mini-site

We're integrating @SoundCloud into our music discovery feature, Add to Music App. 🎵 Fans can save the music they discover on TikTok directly to their Liked Tracks playlist on SoundCloud so casual listeners can become lifelong superfans. Learn more: https://t.co/8QGTlDfMlZ pic.twitter.com/42STa673Hw — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) May 22, 2025

LinkedIn has introduced a new mini-site with posting tips for creators looking to maximize engagement, establish credibility, and improve your presence on the platform. The site provides comprehensive tips and examples for producing LinkedIn content, including sections specifically focused on video and interpreting LinkedIn analytics.

New Video Series for Marketers on Reddit

Bluesky will begin verifying 'notable' users | TechCrunch https://t.co/VETMkM8JeY — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) May 22, 2025

Reddit has launched a new video series to help advertisers get better, high-converting results from their ad content. The series focuses on how to execute successful bottom-of-funnel campaigns on Reddit, from the planning stage through to launch, optimization, and reporting.

Snapchat rolls out Sponsored AI Lenses for brands https://t.co/vn14v7dLii — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) April 8, 2025

Snapchat has launched a new way for brands to make use of the platform with Sponsored Lenses. Per Snap, the new ad format “generates personalized, AI-driven images that put Snapchatters at the center of unique brand moments” (Snapchat). It could be a great way for brands to diversify their campaigns and reach new audiences.

Threads is currently testing an option that would allow users to add more than one link to their Threads profile. It’s a small update, but could be significant especially for brands and content creators trying to promote multiple campaigns or sites, such as a blog.

LinkedIn Ventures Further into Video

More Editing Features for YouTube Shorts

Add Alt Text to TikTok Still Image Posts

More DM Options for Brands on WhatsApp

LinkedIn Ventures Further into Video

Today we are launching a new experiment that lets you interact with AI representatives of trusted experts called Portraits! To debut this, we partnered with @kimballscott author of Radical Candor to bring her insights to life in a new way.



Try it today: https://t.co/8nWPwVX09B pic.twitter.com/OL9IORSnWL — Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) June 5, 2025

LinkedIn is making moves to try and keep up with short-form video creation, with a new video response feature encouraging users to chime in on trending topics. The videos will have a topic tag, making it easy to see at-a-glance what they are referring to. App users will also start seeing a CTA button to “Add to this trend” which opens your camera app when clicked.

More Editing Features for YouTube Shorts

More ways to grab attention with your LinkedIn video promotions https://t.co/Nn2epXO3vC — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 5, 2025

YouTube is introducing some new editing features for Shorts. These include a refreshed UI that makes it easier to add music and other elements as well as rearrange clips. There is also a new option to automatically synch your video to a selected soundtrack.These plus a new AI sticker generator could go a long way toward making your Shorts more engaging!

Add Alt Text to TikTok Still-Image Posts

Game on 🎮 Lens Studio 5.10 is here and built to play.



This update brings dynamic game assets that amp up game development, the new Bitmoji Suite for creative customization, and much more.



Download the latest version now and learn more: https://t.co/BBpDPIy1gg pic.twitter.com/dotM08qlkK — Lens Studio (@LensStudioDev) June 3, 2025

This is an interesting one. TikTok is introducing the ability to add alt text to still-image posts, which, while still not as popular as video, have seen steady usage in the app. Adding alt text will make these posts much more accessible, which could up your engagement and get your non-video content in front of a wider audience.

More DM Options for Brands on WhatsApp

A new remarketing option on WhatsApp https://t.co/6ZkRQlhebI — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 4, 2025

WhatsApp is adding some more options for brands utilizing DM marketing in the app. Going forward, businesses will have the ability to send promotions to anyone who has interacted with their content in the past. Users are then able to opt out if desired, but may re-engage at any time. Meta is also limiting the number of messages brands can send.

React With a Video on X

Lure gamers to engage more by making it a game. Genius. https://t.co/xMsOzNnC0b — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) June 2, 2025

X has introduced the ability for users to create video responses to updates. It presents a new way to engage on the platform, more aligned to how TikTok users interact with each other. When you react with a video, the post will display as an overlay making it more streamlined and easier to follow the conversation.

LinkedIn is adding some updates to their Campaign Manager, making it easier for marketers to gather key insights for improving their campaigns. New features include a Media Planner, which provides projected performance results to help you plan future campaigns, as well as an easier way to duplicate ads across different accounts.

Watch Instagram Reels at 2X Speed

YouTube will let you search for things you see in Shorts https://t.co/I2LVRMP3dX — The Verge (@verge) May 29, 2025

A small but highly requested update coming to Instagram. The app will now make it possible to view Reels in 2X speed, which is already a very popular feature on TikTok. By providing this functionality, Instagram users will be able to fast forward through longer Reels, allowing them to further customize their scrolling experience.

Reddit Expands Conversation Ads Features

Make each @whatsapp Status feel more like YOU with new features like layout editing tools, song sharing, photo stickers and more.https://t.co/5h0x4om07G pic.twitter.com/hhWBbfruFD — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) May 29, 2025

Some new options are now available for marketers on Reddit. The platform has enhanced its Conversational Ads, providing expanded placement options. From Reddit: “With placements now available deeper into the comments page, advertisers can expand their campaign reach, connecting with additional audiences at scale.”

Changes to How Shorts Views are Measured on YouTube

YouTube is changing how YouTube Shorts views are counted https://t.co/mTOoP89Ufn — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) March 26, 2025

YouTube is making some changes to the way views are counted for Shorts videos. Going forward, YouTube has stated that any time a Short starts to play or replays, it will count as a view. It’s an interesting move as it could throw off any previous insights creators had gathered about their Shorts performance, but it is part of a concerted effort by YouTube to provide more clarity on Shorts engagement numbers.

Music Sharing on WhatsApp

LinkedIn’s new AI search tool lets you describe your ideal job https://t.co/kmo1Hn2kh0 — The Verge (@verge) May 7, 2025

WhatsApp is planning to integrate with Spotify for a more engaging song-sharing feature in their Status feature (similar to Stories). The new layout when you share a song will look very similar to Instagram, displaying album art and the artist's name.

You may have noticed these new in-feed modules on Pinterest https://t.co/OvPM8CECSQ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) March 25, 2025

Pinterest is unveiling a new feed layout that provides more ways to interact and engage with Pins. The updated layout adds two types of modules: a carousel module and a landing page module. Carousels will show a group of Pins while the landing page type takes users to a specific page of similar Pins.

New Features on Threads

Threads adds new features to highlight topics and limit replies https://t.co/A6puzrDrRz — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) March 20, 2025

Threads is adding more features! New updates include Topic Tags, which allows users to share their interests on their profile, near the bio. Clicking on a topic tag will show conversations associated with it. More control over who can see certain posts is also coming, along with further customization options for your feed.

LinkedIn Integrates with Calendly

This is an interesting one. LinkedIn has added a Calendly integration, which Premium users can take advantage of for a much easier workflow for facilitating meetings and generating leads. The integration offers a new “Book an Appointment" CTA that can be added to a Premium profile.

🧵Threads is testing on iOS a new “Mark Spoiler” feature. pic.twitter.com/h4n42cSSAz — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) May 8, 2025

Meta is once again adding to their advertising options with an array of AI-focused updates. These include an expansion of the Advantage + Catalog ads to include influencer partner content, and AI-driven modeling for clothing items so purchasers can get a clearer picture of how pieces fit on different body types.

Improved lead gen from TikTok live-streams https://t.co/vH61MxYEnN — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) May 12, 2025

Snapchat has announced some exciting new features for the upcoming iteration of their AR Spectacles. The new lenses will include GPS capabilities, games, and community challenges to encourage engagement.

New Bluesky Features

Version 1.99 now available:



• 3 minute videos!

• A separate request inbox for DMs from unknown users

• Mute accounts more quickly pic.twitter.com/r3ysgIVwSV — Bluesky (@bluesky) March 11, 2025

Bluesky is introducing a few new features as it tries to maintain a strong position in the social media landscape. These include 3-minute videos, a separate folder for DMs you receive from people you’re not connected with, and the ability to mute certain accounts.

Reddit Adds the Ability to Block Ads

Reddit will let you hide ads https://t.co/XLh6u996uc — The Verge (@verge) March 14, 2025

Reddit users will now have the ability to block ads, further customizing their Reddit experience. The act of hiding an ad will also prevent future ads from that company from being shown. While this is a nice bonus, users should note that Reddit will be limiting the number of advertisers you can block.

YouTube Report Highlights the Benefits of Shorts for Brands

We teamed up with @EMARKETER to explore the untapped potential for brands on YouTube.



The findings? Brands investing in Shorts are experiencing significant success, unlocking new opportunities to engage with audiences and drive impactful results 🚀 https://t.co/JSvRMQhkjx — YouTube for Business (@YTforBusiness) March 17, 2025

In their continued effort to push Shorts production on the platform, YouTube has released a report, specifically geared towards brands, that highlights the benefits and potential of Shorts content. The report includes several compelling stats that YouTube hopes will encourage more brands to dip into Shorts on their channels.

Pinterest Will Start Implementing AI Labels

it’s YouTube’s bday but you’re getting the gifts! 😉 viewers can now send you limited-time 20th birthday themed gifts on your vertical live streams. available for U.S. creators and viewers! https://t.co/W4h1lg1C0S pic.twitter.com/XEL0j1NV6w — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) April 23, 2025

A long awaited update is coming to Pinterest. The platform has announced that they will start tagging AI-generated or AI-modified posts with a label, making it easier to identify these results in your feed. The tags do not currently apply to paid ads on Pinterest.

Tips to Make TikTok Photo Post More Engaging

TikTok has released some tips on using its photo feature for brands. Taking advantage of static photo carousels could be a great way to diversify your content and appeal to a wider audience. Descriptive captions, memes, tutorials, and roundups are some of the key insider tips offered.

New Posting Features on Reddit

LinkedIn will let your verified identity show up on other platforms https://t.co/9NlA9kwq6R — The Verge (@verge) April 24, 2025

Reddit is introducing some new tools to help facilitate a more straightforward posting process. Now, when adding a post to a subreddit that is not accepted due to community guidelines, users will see more detail as to why the post was in violation and offer suggestions for other subreddits to try.

More AI Shopping Features Added to Google

Another way for Snap to maximize its ad business https://t.co/1lgmrtQXPm — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 25, 2025

Google is adding some new AI shopping features to make it easier for users to make purchase decisions. Updates include the ability to virtually try on makeup and clothing as well as a “find similar” feature to locate products from a text or image prompt. Both could be very useful additions to the customer discovery and purchase flow when it comes to online shopping.

AI-powered Ad Creation on X

New teen safety measures from Pinterest https://t.co/zibokBP9NV — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 23, 2025

X is introducing an automated ad process to make it easier for marketers to scale and streamline their advertising campaigns on the platform, with the help of AI. Using the X AI tool “Grok”, you’ll be able to generate CTAs, imagery, and copy from just a URL.

Text-Only Testimonial Option for Instagram Creators

This is an interesting one. Instagram is adding a new form of sponsored post in partnership ads, allowing creators to leave a text-only testimonial for certain products. These endorsements are short (under 125 characters) and quick, making them an easy addition to existing partnership agreements.

New Metrics for LinkedIn Newsletters

LinkedIn is adding a few new metrics to help users get a deeper understanding of how their Newsletters are performing. The new metrics show two important aspects of email engagement: Sends and Open Rate, so you can see if you are reaching subscribers effectively through email.

New Features for Instagram DMs

Instagram continues to lean into features for DMs, which continue to show very strong engagement among users. The newest features include the ability to schedule messages, pinned messages, and an improved translation model for greater accuracy.

YouTube Introduces Promoted Shorts for Greater Reach

YouTube Shorts creators will soon have the ability to promote their videos for greater visibility and reach. It’s a small but useful update, especially as creators look to diversify their audiences. YouTube has been trying to keep Shorts production and viewership up to compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels, so this could go a long way towards increasing their popularity.

IG's new Reels sharing option is now live https://t.co/Pjzic9nNF7 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 18, 2025

Instagram is currently testing a “downvote” feature to allow users to tag comments they deem negative or potentially harmful. The number of downvotes a comment receives is not public though Instagram chief, Adam Mosseri, notes that "...eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down.”

🎥 Our state-of-the-art video generation model Veo 2 is now available in @YouTube Shorts.



With the Dream Screen feature, creators can:

✨ Produce new clips that fit seamlessly into their storytelling with a quick text prompt

✨ Use it to make backgrounds for their videos.… pic.twitter.com/62r6PQlIat — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) February 13, 2025

YouTube is integrating with Veo 2, a video generation model from Google DeepMind, expanding the AI possibilities for Shorts creators. The integration allows for realistic and high quality videos from text-prompts, and unique specifications for AI-generated video content such as lens type and cinematic effect.

“Most Loved” Tag in TikTok Shop

TikTok will allocate the tags based on buyer feedback https://t.co/bO6t90ItLv — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 14, 2025

This could be useful. TikTok Shop is adding a “Most Loved” tag to indicate products that users have responded to favorably. It’s a useful indication that a product lived up to expectations quality wise, was delivered on time, and matched its description.

WhatsApp Adds Customizing Features to Chats

chat themes are here!



choose a theme or create your own — select bubble colors and mix with fun backgrounds (only you can see it 👀 so choose what you want) pic.twitter.com/BXGKNuo2Y8 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 13, 2025

WhatsApp users are getting some new chat themes that can be helpful for customizing the look and feel of their personal WhatsApp experience. The new features include options like creating your own wallpapers for backgrounds and changing the chat bubble colors. Currently these customizations only show to the user making them, however, so your chat buddies won’t see your wallpapers or color choices.

New Integrations for Google Campaign Manager

🚀 Big news for advertisers! Campaign Manager 360 is expanding partnerships and introducing new integrations with @GoogleAds , as well as @Adobe, @typefaceai, @TheTradeDesk, and @netflix Ads.



Here’s what you can expect:

❇️ Streamlined workflows

❇️ Simplified campaign activation… pic.twitter.com/mKPNvxYOJs — Google Marketing Platform (@GMktgPlatform) February 7, 2025

Google Campaign Manager has integrated with Adobe and Typeface to facilitate more streamlined creation. From Google “Now, you’ll be able to automatically send creative assets directly from Adobe to Campaign Manager 360.” Through the Typeface integration teams can now get custom AI-generated content to include in their campaigns.

New Snapchat+ Features

New year, new Snapchat features! We’re introducing new features to help Snapchatters stay connected to friends and family, learn about the world around them, and express their own personal style. Learn more: https://t.co/BQBKsUrZzb pic.twitter.com/Z72sybueRe — Snap Inc. (@Snap) February 7, 2025

Snapchat has announced some new features for their Snapchat+ users. These include: AI-generated stickers, more style options for Bitmojis, and more customizable Snap communication options like self-destructing Snaps and non-replayable Snaps.

Repost to YouTube from TikTok

getting started on Shorts has never been easier — you can even reuse your existing content ♻️



we're partnering with https://t.co/sTUonWxhRM to give you 3 months FREE, because your creativity deserves to be seen everywhere. sign in to redeem your offer: https://t.co/DUS9ztWKXa — YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) February 6, 2025

YouTube has partnered with Repurpose.io to facilitate easier cross-posting of short-form video content between various platforms. It provides a great way to push your content out to more audiences, and could be particularly useful for current TikTokers who may be trying to build up their followings on other channels.

More YouTube Users Can Now Access the Communities Feature

More YouTube channels can now access its 'Communities' feature https://t.co/lQuj74kAGl — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) February 6, 2025

YouTube has expanded access to their Communities feature to more users. Communities is a valuable feature that allows your followers to participate in discussion boards, interacting with each other in a forum other than video comment sections.

Snapchat+ Introduces Platinum Subscription

Snapchat+ has added a new Platinum subscription to its three existing levels (Monthly, Annual, and Friends & Family), bringing the total of subscription options to four. Platinum is an ad-free option, allowing you to use Snap with no sponsored posts cluttering up your feed or Stories.

New Threads Features

Threads has added a few new features for users to take advantage of. Firstly, it introduced a “Media” tab on user profiles, which allows people to scroll through videos and photos that you’ve shared. Secondly, a “Markup” feature has been added that allows users to highlight certain parts of a post that they find interesting or pertinent when sharing.

Instagram Expands the “Views” Metric

This is an interesting one. Instagram has introduced some additional “Views” metrics that creators can use to get more context on the content their audience responds to. These include: View Rate and Views Over Time, each providing in-depth activity numbers to aid your content creation strategy.

Rearrange Your Instagram Grid in Testing

Instagram has begun initial testing of its new feature allowing users to rearrange and customize their Instagram profile grid. This could be an important option for some brands and content creators going forward, as Instagram also recently announced that the grid would be transitioning from square images to rectangular.

New Mini-site From Pinterest Highlights Ad Features

Pinterest has launched a new mini-site for advertisers that details some key stats and best practices for marketers. Many social marketers are wondering where to put their focus when it comes to paid social, so Pinterest is trying their best to attract new ad business!

YouTube Tests New Features

TikTok shopping is gaining more momentum https://t.co/EHXd6VyYtJ — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) May 22, 2025

Some premium users on YouTube will have seen a few new experimental features in testing on the platform. Current tests include: audio enhancements for better quality, AI-driven radio stations in YouTube music, and picture-in-picture for Shorts on mobile.

Changes to LinkedIn “Top Voice” Badges

This is an interesting one. LinkedIn has announced some changes to who receives their “Top Voice” badge. Going forward, badges will be assessed every 6 months basis, to ensure only active users who fulfill certain criteria remain verified as “Top Voices”. Criteria includes: high quality and original content contributions, consistent posting, and topical insights.

Ads on Threads

Threads is offically getting ads https://t.co/xCcTib8rfD — The Verge (@verge) January 24, 2025

In a not-so-surprising move, Threads is currently testing in-feed ads. Similarly to many social media sites, Threads ads have a “sponsored” label and appear as images in your regular feed. For marketers, it provides an opportunity to get your existing Instagram or Facebook ads in front of new eyes, which could prove useful.

New Video Tab on Bluesky User Profiles

Bluesky users will start noticing a new video tab showing up on their individual profiles. The platform already added a Video feed on the home page, so this is a natural extension of that. Now it will be easier to view video-specific content on a users profile, providing a more streamlined experience.

We're integrating @SoundCloud into our music discovery feature, Add to Music App. 🎵 Fans can save the music they discover on TikTok directly to their Liked Tracks playlist on SoundCloud so casual listeners can become lifelong superfans. Learn more: https://t.co/8QGTlDfMlZ pic.twitter.com/42STa673Hw — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) May 22, 2025

Instagram has announced some changes to profile formatting. Thumbnails will now appear as vertical rectangles as opposed to the original square grid layout. This update could cause a headache for some users and brands, but Instagram says it’s also working on ways to make editing your grid easier.

New “Edits” App From Instagram

Instagram has launched their own video editing app called “Edits”, a clear bid to try and compete with popular ByteDance-owned editing app, CapCut. The app offers many features including: edit up to 10 minute videos, the ability to share drafts, and an inspiration tab with trending audio and styles.

Pinterest Releases Color Trends for 2025

Bluesky will begin verifying 'notable' users | TechCrunch https://t.co/VETMkM8JeY — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) May 22, 2025

This could be an interesting one for brands! Pinterest has just released their color trends report for 2025. Called the “Pinterest Palette" this year's top 5 colors include: cherry red, butter yellow, aura indigo (essentially lilac), dill green, and alpine oat. Use these to inform your marketing in the coming year!

Snapchat rolls out Sponsored AI Lenses for brands https://t.co/vn14v7dLii — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) April 8, 2025

LinkedIn is introducing a new AI-driven “job-match tool” to help users strengthen their prospects. From LinkedIn: “For job seekers, this unlocks the ability to target the right job opportunities by knowing where you stand…”. They are also introducing a recruitment AI designed to help small businesses with their hiring needs.

Improved video editing tools from TikTok https://t.co/SWsAzARIFY — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) January 14, 2025

TikTok has made some updates to their in-app editing, providing a more user-friendly dashboard from which to manage your videos. Avatars, voiceover translations, and auto-captions are now all available from one place. The new Video Editor now also includes templates based on well-performing videos to help you create more engaging content.

3 Minute Shorts Available to All YouTube Users

🚨 Creators! We’ve entered Phase 4! You can now use the Shorts creation tools to make up to 3-minute Shorts!



📷 Launch the Shorts camera from the main YouTube app



⏱️ Tap the timer top right so it switches to 3m, and



✨ Get with the contenting! https://t.co/1LoxRWxpIH — YouTube Creator Insider (@YouTubeInsider) January 9, 2025

YouTube has announced that now any video of 3 minutes or less will count as a Short, and be included in the Shorts feed. This is great news for creators who are looking to increase their Shorts presence and expand their audience.

Additional Features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is adding some new features to make your messages more engaging. These include new filters and overlays and easier ways to create stickers from selfies. They’re also introducing a quicker react functionality that allows you to choose from your most-used reactions.

Google Introduces More AI Features for Retailers

We're in the big 🍎 for retail's biggest show, #NRF2025!



Find out how our #AI tech is helping shape the future of retail at @NRFBigShow ↓ https://t.co/HpVZxExyVl — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) January 12, 2025

Google is implementing some new AI features specifically for retailers. These include making it easier to use AI agents for communicating with customers in more personalized ways and offering product recommendations. Additionally they are announcing new AI partners, such as Shopify, to help retailers integrate AI functionality.

Threads Tests New Features

Threads is experimenting with a few new features for users to enjoy as we kick off 2025. The first is a cover photo for your profile. Not groundbreaking by any means, but a standard feature on most social platforms. The second is a custom display name, which would allow users to differentiate from their Instagram handle.

Bluesky Reaches 25M+ Users

With 25M users, Bluesky gets a $1M fund to take on social media and AI https://t.co/UfDHz0avaW — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) December 18, 2024

X competitor Bluesky has achieved a new milestone in time for the new year. The platform has now exceeded 25M users. Bluesky has been rapidly adding features, such as trending topics, as they seek to maintain a strong foothold in the expanding social landscape.

Infographic: What Features Are Users Actually Interested in Paying for?

A look at hat people are actually willing to pay for in apps https://t.co/hmCqaaYJGl — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) January 6, 2025

This could be useful information for marketers planning campaigns this year. A new infographic outlines the kinds of apps and app features users don’t mind paying for. Perhaps unsurprisingly, entertainment (such as streaming services) shows up first. It’s followed by dating apps, where a premium subscription can dramatically help improve results.