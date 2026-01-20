Influencer marketing is a powerful marketing channel for businesses, enabling them to reach wider audiences and find new customers. Working with influencers has become an integral part of a brand's marketing strategy, and if this list of influencer marketing statistics is any indication, it shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, an Influencer Marketing Hub survey found that a whopping 90% of marketers believe that influencer marketing is effective and 72% of marketers agree that influencer marketing provides higher quality customers.

These influencer marketing stats clearly showcase the value of influencer marketing — and how it can help you increase sales, customer retention, and social media following.

Learn more in our Ultimate Guide to Influencer Marketing.

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Influencer Marketing Statistics You Need to Know in 2026

Here are some top influencer marketing statistics to showcase the power they have in social media to influence purchases and other important KPIs for your team:

69% of consumers trust what influencers say and recommend (Shopify)

Today’s consumers are heavily influenced by reviews and recommendations from trusted friends, family members, peers, and influencers.

In fact, 49% of consumers depend on influencer recommendations, according to Digital Marketing Institute. Furthermore, 69% of consumers trust what influencers say and recommend.

Authenticity, transparency, and the ability to compare different products and opinions are vital for purchasers today, which is why finding trusted influencers to partner with as a brand is hugely important for influencing sales and customer retention.

AI is entering the influencer marketing chat

38% of marketers say they they use AI for influencer marketing on a limited basis, while 22% reportedly use it extensively. (Digital Marketing Institute)

Tip: Learn more about AI influencers and using AI in influencer marketing

Spending on influencer marketing is estimated to reach 13 Billion by 2027

Currently, 25% of brands already spend about 40% of their marketing budget on influencers (Shopify).

51% of marketers say influencer marketing helps them acquire better customers (Digital Marketing Institute)

When you use influencers to promote your products or services, you’re skipping several steps ahead of the hurdle that is proving the value to a cold customer. In other words, you’re reaching potential customers who are already predisposed to be interested.

Community building is a key goal of influencer partnerships for 46.9% of marketers (Influencer Marketing Hub)

This growing priority speaks to the unique power of finding relevant influencers with the intention of working with them over the long term. Long term partnerships facilitate greater audience trust, and build brand awareness in a holistic way, encouraging customer loyalty and longevity.

People who who follow influencers are less likely to be turned off by sponsored posts or videos when they know: 1) the influencer enjoys working with a particular brand and 2) that brand supporting the influencer allows them to continue making the content their subscribers and followers enjoy.

Measuring influencer ROI is getting easier, but it is still a challenge for 60% of marketers (Shopify)

The methods for measuring ROI from influencer marketing, as well as the ways influencer success is quantified are growing in sophistication, but demonstrating ROI remains a top challenge.

Tip: Influencer marketing platforms like Meltwater make it easy to pull metrics, and follow campaign performance in real time. Click here for a demo!

In 2023, the number of marketers using email sign-ups as a way to measure ROI from influencer marketing nearly doubled, from 16% in 2022 to 31% in 2023.

Relatability is key to influencer success

One of the reasons influencer marketing is so effective is their ability to be relatable to their audience. In fact 61% of consumers say those with relatable personalities are the most appealing to them. This further enforces that while celebrity voices can be important in the influencer ecosystem, you don't need to shoot for a celebrity endorsement anymore and finding an influencer your audience can actually relate will yield results.

34% of brands say they have difficulty finding influencers (Influencer Marketing Hub)

Part of this comes from the concern over fake influencers (67% of brands are concerned about influencer fraud). With AI-powered tools like Klear from Meltwater, it is getting easier for brands to quickly spot when an influencer is a good or bad fit.

Schedule a demo to see Klear in action!

You can also compare the best influencer management platforms on the market.

B2B companies say that Brand awareness is the top goal for 67% of B2B companies using influencer marketing (Sprout Social)

Other main priorities for B2B influencer programs include: increasing credibility, increasing customer loyalty, and boosting engagement.

Instagram is the preferred influencer marketing channel by most marketers

57.1% of brands prefer Instagram for influencer marketing, according to Influencer Marketing Hub. That's compared to 51.6% who prefer TikTok.

Instagram Reels are a huge purchase driver

79% of Instagram users (aged 18-24) have made a purchase after viewing a Reel. (Sprout Social)

Learn more about Instagram Reels

88% of TikTok's creator base are nano influencers

Brands should think twice about overlooking the power of nano and micro creators. They often have highly dedicated and engaged audiences, and are typically less expensive to work with than larger creators.

More stats about micro influencers:

1. Micro-influencers inspire up to 60% more engagement than other influencers.

2. Cost is a factor with 44% of marketers saying they prefer micro-influencers because they cost less.

3. Micro Instagram influencers boast an average engagement rate of 3.86%, while mega-influencers see only 1.21%.

Also see: more TikTok stats.

Gen Z discover products largely through influencers

A driving force when it comes to engaging with influencer content, Gen Z are more likely to make purchases based on influencer recommendations, and they express greater trust in influencers than older social media users. (Shopify)

Wondering how much influencer marketing costs? Learn more about influencer pricing. We also asked ourselves What Does ChatGPT Think About the Future of Influencer Marketing?

Social Platforms Are Empowering Content Creators

There is a strong incentive from top social media sites to keep creators making content for their platforms. Creator funds, certifications, and comprehensive dashboards displaying engagement and other success metrics are par for the course.

TikTok, Reddit, and Meta have creator funds set up to nurture content creators and influencers. Pinterest launched “Creator Code”, a fund designed to elevate underrepresented creator communities Snapchat has a certification program to help advertisers achieve success on their platform YouTube has a Media Kit feature in addition to their other creator tools, as well as consistently providing more ways to break down and showcase engagement metrics.

What does this mean for brands?

The influencer market will continue to become more competitive and brands should pay close attention to where their target audience for influencer campaigns lives. Because now, influencers on those platforms have more tools at their disposal to create even more engaging and high-quality content.

So there you have it! Will you be implementing an influencer marketing strategy in 2026 after reviewing these impressive influencer marketing stats? If the answer is yes, don't forget to contact a Meltwater representative to learn about our Meltwater influencer management solutions.

Tip: These are the best social influencer management platforms and social influencer marketing tools.

FAQs: Influencer Marketing Stats

Are brands shifting budgets toward smaller creators?

Yes, brands are increasingly shifting budgets toward micro and nano creators. Smaller creators are prized for authenticity and measurable engagement, which drives real results beyond impressions. This reflects a broader trend away from big-name influencers toward creators with genuine niche impact.

Do consumers trust influencers more than brands in 2026?

Yes, data shows that consumers are increasingly trusting influencers over traditional brand messaging. Influencers are typically seen as more relatable and authentic, especially when content feels real and personal.

Are virtual influencers gaining traction in 2026?

Yes, virtual influencers and AI influencers are growing, but they aren’t replacing human influencers. Instead, they’re becoming a complementary strategy for specific goals like round-the-clock content, novelty branding, and creative storytelling.