Recapping Meltwater Summit 2023!

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 900+ Meltwater Summit attendees and speakers began arriving at the beautiful Glasshouse venue in the heart of NYC.

The air was abuzz with anticipation as guests checked in, collected badges, grabbed a coffee and milled about, meeting colleagues, peers, and making new connections before the festivities kicked off.

And kick off they did!

Meltwater Summit, Day 1: June 21, 2023

The day began with a fantastic keynote chat with the founder and CEO of Skinnygirl, Bethenny Frankel who shared some secrets to spotting entrepreneurial opportunities, staying ahead, and the role of social media in maintaining a personal brand.

The following sessions covered a wide range of topics from entertaining and engaging brand speakers at the top of their game.

The energy throughout the day was infectious!

In the afternoon guests headed to the breakout tracks: Connect, Influence & Understand for more insightful programming. The day culminated with our closing keynote speaker, comedian and bestselling author, Trevor Noah!

Meltwater Summit, Day 2: June 22, 2023

The second and final day of the Summit focused on product demos and more amazing speakers addressing big questions and topics, including:

The intricacies of working with influencers 🤝

Navigating misinformation ⚠️

Operationalizing a social listening strategy 📈

Taking calculated risks on social media 😎

After all THAT excitement there was even more to discover. Guests had the opportunity to earn digital marketing certifications from mAcademy, and hear about the future of AI for Meltwater and beyond.

We couldn’t have put on Summit without the support of our amazing sponsors. Thank you so much for helping make this an incredible and unforgettable event!

You all helped make this event possible and we can't thank you enough!

Did you miss Meltwater summit this year? Don’t fret, main-stage sessions from Day 1 will soon be available to see, on-demand, and we’re already planning for 2024, so keep an eye on your inbox!