PR as an industry has been evolving at a rapid rate with the advent of digital technologies and social media. To stay sharp, PR pros benefit when they learn from one another and understand how scope of public relations is changing in the modern era.

Ready to up your PR game? You’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of the best PR conferences to attend this year.

Psst: Looking for the best marketing conferences? Check out our list!

Read on!

List of 2026 PR Conferences

1. Meltwater Summit 2026

May 5-6 in New York, NY. Register here!

Meltwater invites you to attend Meltwater Summit, a special 2-day event in the heart of New York City!

Meltwater Summit is where creativity and innovation intersect for enriching professional growth and networking experiences. Elevate your expertise, be inspired and empowered as you chart the course for success in the ever-evolving landscape of PR, marketing, and communications.

What to expect

Thought leadership sessions : Gain a deeper understanding of emerging trends and future opportunities in inspiring talks led by industry visionaries.

: Gain a deeper understanding of emerging trends and future opportunities in inspiring talks led by industry visionaries. Future-proof your approach : Stay ahead in the fast-moving digital world with talks on AI, adapting to changing consumer behavior, industry-shaping trends, building effective influencer partnerships, and much more.

: Stay ahead in the fast-moving digital world with talks on AI, adapting to changing consumer behavior, industry-shaping trends, building effective influencer partnerships, and much more. Strategic insights : Uncover unique strategic insights from PR, marketing, & communications leaders at top brands and agencies, providing a roadmap to level up your martech stack.

: Uncover unique strategic insights from PR, marketing, & communications leaders at top brands and agencies, providing a roadmap to level up your martech stack. Hands-on workshops : Participate in expert-led product workshops and earn onsite certifications in important digital marketing skill sets.

: Participate in expert-led product workshops and earn onsite certifications in important digital marketing skill sets. Make meaningful business connections: Engage in impactful networking breakouts and happy hours with seasoned executives and rising stars.

Tickets are available now!

March 9-11 in Orlando, FL

The 2026 Social Media Conference, held by Ragan & PR Daily, will take place at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. It covers emerging trends in social media, and features a wide variety of high profile speakers in the communications field.

3. PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America hosts several events throughout the year. Here’s what’s coming up:

Counselors to Higher Education Senior Summit | March 9-11, Atlanta GA

This Summit brings together communications, PR, and marketing leaders from college campuses across the U.S. to share insights, research, and best practices.

Counselors Academy | April 13-15, Carlsbad CA

The PRSA Counselors Academy connects senior PR counselors with each other in an open forum where they can exchange insights and forge relationships.

Travel & Tourism | June 7–10, Albuquerque NM

The PRSA Travel & Tourism Conference this year will focus on professional development and the ever evolving media landscape.

June 14-16 in Toronto

The theme of IABC World Conference 2026 focuses on the communicator’s evolving role in a rapidly changing world, how we stay agile, lead responsibly, and drive innovation.

April 16 in Washington D.C.

Put on by PRWeek, this PR conference drills down into the specific area of crisis comms, and how to master the skills required to execute crisis management effectively.

November 15-21 in Abuja, Nigeria

Every two years (normally) Global Alliance PR puts on the World Public Relations Conference. It is a global event with past conferences being held in locations such as Toronto, Oslo, and Madrid.

March 18-19 in Chapel Hill NC

Put on by the Institute for Public Relations, the Bridge Conference is a place where academics and senior-level PR professionals come together to learn from and support each other. It’s also an opportunity for papers in PR scholarship to be peer-reviewed.

April 15-18 in Perugia, Italy

The International Journalism Conference is Europe's biggest annual media event, held every year in Perugia, Italy. Most sessions are held in English, or have translation available. The conference is open to journalists of all ages and skill levels.

FAQ: PR Conferences

These are some of the frequently asked questions about PR conferences. Have specific questions about Meltwater Summit? Check out our Summit FAQ here.

1. How do I choose the right PR conference for my role?

To choose the best PR conference for you specific role and needs, look at who the conference is designed for (in-house vs. agency, junior vs. senior), the types of sessions offered, and whether the speakers are practitioners, journalists, thought-leaders, or vendors. The best PR conference will be one that aligns with your day-to-day responsibilities and career goals.

2. Are PR conferences worth the cost?

PR conferences can definitely be worth the investment if they offer actionable insights, meaningful networking, and access to industry experts you wouldn’t otherwise meet. Many attendees justify ROI through new skills, strategic ideas, media contacts, or tools they bring back to their teams.

3. What topics are PR conferences focusing on in 2026?

This year’s top PR conferences are emphasizing how AI can be leveraged for communications and PR strategy, measurement and ROI, crisis preparedness, cultivating brand trust, establishing thought leadership, and the evolving relationship between PR and marketing teams.

4. Do PR conferences offer opportunities to meet journalists?

Some PR conferences include journalist panels, media meet-and-greets, or roundtables, while others focus more on peer networking. If journalist access is important to you, check the agenda and attendee mix before registering.