PR as an industry has been evolving at a rapid rate with the advent of digital technologies and social media. To stay sharp, PR pros benefit when they learn from one another and understand how scope of public relations is changing in the modern era.

Ready to up your PR game? You’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of the best PR conferences to attend this year.

Psst: Looking for the best marketing conferences? Check out our list!

Read on!

List of 2023 PR Conferences

June 21-22 in New York, NY.

Meltwater invites you to attend Meltwater Summit, a special 2-day event in the heart of New York City!

The digital noise these days is deafening. For brands, this presents a particular challenge: how do you avoid getting drowned out, while not simply adding to the chatter?

You have to understand how to enrich the conversation and engage with impact.

By knowing when to talk and when to listen, you create meaningful connections with consumers that build greater trust and loyalty.

Hear inspiring speakers, industry experts, and top brands address this question head-on at Meltwater Summit.

Early Bird registration is now open! Book your tickets soon

March 15-17 in Orlando FL

The 2023 Social Media Conference, held by Ragan & PR Daily, will be held at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. It covers emerging trends in social media, and features a wide variety of high profile speakers in the communications field.

3. PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America hosts several events throughout the year. Here’s what’s coming up in 2023:

Employee Communications | May 1-3, Orlando FL

https://www.prsa.org/home/get-involved/professional-interest-sections/employee-communications-section/prsa-connect23-employee-communications-conference

The PRSA Employee Communications Connect23 Conference this year explores the growing demands for “Mixternal” communications.

Corporate Communications | May 1-3, Orlando FL

https://www.prsa.org/home/get-involved/professional-interest-sections/corporate-communications/prsa-impact23-corporate-communications-conference

The PRSA Corporate Communications Impact23 Conference will focus on maximizing the value and impact of your comms.

Counselors Academy | May 8-10, New Orleans LA

https://www.prsa.org/home/get-involved/professional-interest-sections/counselors-academy

The PRSA Counselors Academy connects senior PR counselors with each other in an open forum where they can exchange insights and forge relationships.

Public Affairs & Government | June 14-16, Minneapolis MN

https://www.prsa.org/home/get-involved/professional-interest-sections/public-affairs-and-government-section/2023-public-affairs-and-government-conference

The PRSA Public Affairs & Government Summit is designed specifically for those in the public sector, providing essential networking opportunities for those “at the nexus of public policy, community safety and protection, crisis communications, and environmental concerns.”

Travel & Tourism | June 20-23, Madison WI

https://www.prsa.org/home/get-involved/professional-interest-sections/travel-and-tourism-section#conference

The PRSA Travel & Tourism Conference this year will focus on professional development and the ever evolving media landscape.

PRSA Icon | October 15-17, Nashville TN

https://www.prsa.org/conferences-and-awards/icon-2023

Professional development and networking for PR & comms professionals.

October 11-12 in Chicago, IL

PR Decoded is the official yearly event put on PR Week. The theme this year is “Purpose Evolved”, focusing on how PR pros can remain purposeful in their messaging in the wake of increasing distrust from consumers.

June 4-7 in Toronto, CA

The theme for the IABC World Conference of 2023 is “Communication Can Deepen”. It will dive into the power of storytelling and how communication can “deepen relationships, impact, curiosity, and so much more.”

April 12 in Washington D.C

Put on by PRWeek, this PR conference is new in 2023 and drills down into the specific area of crisis comms, and how to master the skills required to execute crisis management effectively.

September 21-23 in Chennai, India

Every two years (normally) Global Alliance PR puts on the World Public Relations Conference. It is a global event with past conferences being held in Toronto, Oslo, Madrid and more.

The last event was in 2018, so this will be an exciting year to attend! This year the conference will be held in Chennai, India and the theme is “Building Goodwill for Greater Good”.

March 22-23 in Washington D.C.

Put on by the Institute for Public Relations, the Bridge Conference is a place where academics and senior level PR professionals come together to learn from and support each other. It’s also an opportunity for papers in PR scholarship to be peer-reviewed.

April 19-23 in Perugia, Italy

The International Journalism Conference is Europe's biggest annual media event, held every year in Perugia, Italy. Most sessions are held in English, or have translation available. The conference is open to journalists of all ages and skills levels.

May 4-5, Chicago, IL

Put on by co-sponsors Institute for Public Relations, PR Council, and Page Society, this event is “an intense two-day seminar for high-performing, mid-career communications managers at Global 1000 companies and public relations firms.”