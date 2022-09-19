Report
The State of Social 2023
How is Social Media evolving and how is it relevant for you?
In this survey we ask social, marketing & PR professionals from around the world to participate in a survey to understand the trends, challenges and future investments in social media. By filling out this survey you will ensure that the findings are as robust as possible.
We will dive into the following topics:
- What are the most used social media channels?
- What is the most important social media channel that companies are using?
- What social media metrics are companies measuring?
- How will social media budget and ROI develop in 2023?
The survey is open now. Don't miss your chance to take part below!