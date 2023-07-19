Your PR strategy should have strong and robust analytics behind it in order to report on KPIs and understand what’s working and what needs improvement.

Download the interactive guide to see top PR & Analytics software solutions, and learn why Meltwater is the #1 solution, trusted by clients around the world.

Guide includes:

Customer testimonials

Features of top PR analytics software tools

Satisfaction and market presence scores

After reading the report, you'll have a better understanding of why Meltwater is ranked as the #1 PR analytics software.

About G2

G2 Crowd is the leading consumer opinion site for software and solutions. Consumers use their reviews to evaluate, compare and, ultimately, choose the software services they want to incorporate into their MarTech stack.