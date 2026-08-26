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Guide

Compare the Top PR Analytics Software

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G2 Fall 2026 PR Analytics Leader

Your PR strategy should have strong and robust analytics behind it in order to report on KPIs and understand what’s working and what needs improvement. 

Download the interactive guide to see top PR & Analytics software solutions, and learn why Meltwater is the #1 solution, trusted by clients around the world.

Guide includes:

  • Customer testimonials
  • Features of top PR analytics software tools
  • Satisfaction and market presence scores 

After reading the report, you'll have a better understanding of why Meltwater is ranked as the #1 PR analytics software.

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See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.

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Compare the Top PR Analytics Software

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