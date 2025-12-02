Skip to content
On-Demand Webinar: Digital 2026: What’s Changed, What Hasn’t, and What Matters Most

In 2026, marketers need to recalibrate their strategies — not rebuild them. Step back from the data noise with this on-webinar focused on the must-know shifts and the enduring fundamentals.

Join Meltwater and Simon Kemp, founder of Kepios and the author of the Digital 2026: Global Overview Report, for a discussion that will cure marketing trend hype overload, not add to it.  

We’ll explore:

  • The biggest shifts in digital behavior, like the 1 billion people now using standalone generative AI tools every month
  • The lasting macrotrends, like search’s dominance, with 32% of internet users aged 16 and older using it to discover new brands, products, and services 
  • A recalibration framework, with suggestions for rebalancing, rethinking, and remeasuring strategies 

Tune in and take notes.

