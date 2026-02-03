Build a winning strategy for 2026 - powered by informed insights

As you start the new year, you are no doubt assessing how to stay ahead of your ever-changing media, social, and search world.

From AEO/GEO to LLMs to agentic AI to the rise of Reddit and influencer marketing, the informed marketing and communications professionals who can harness the power of media, search, and social insights will be the game changers in 2026.

Join Meltwater’s APAC Marketing Managers, Sue Howe and Bronwyn Cook, as they unpack the current state of social media and marketing trends to watch in 2026.

Learn how to: