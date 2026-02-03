Skip to content
Webinar

On-Demand Webinar: Marketing Trends to Watch in APAC

Build a winning strategy for 2026 - powered by informed insights

As you start the new year, you are no doubt assessing how to stay ahead of your ever-changing media, social, and search world.

From AEO/GEO to LLMs to agentic AI to the rise of Reddit and influencer marketing, the informed marketing and communications professionals who can harness the power of media, search, and social insights will be the game changers in 2026.

Join Meltwater’s APAC Marketing Managers, Sue Howe and Bronwyn Cook, as they unpack the current state of social media and marketing trends to watch in 2026.

Learn how to:

  • Use AI & LLMs in new ways, navigate the changing social media landscape, and keep up with influencer trends.
  • Integrate top trends into your 2026 marketing strategy.
  • Think creatively, assess your current strategies, and find new ways to attract and keep customers.

More Resources

An office worker operating a laptop computer.
Guide

Marketing Trends to Watch in 2026

Read Resource
illustration of a robot holding a tablet device representing ai in social media marketing

AI in Social Media Marketing

Read Resource
Report

Digital 2026: Global Overview Report

Read Resource

