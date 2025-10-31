Webinar
On Demand Webinar: The Future of Influence: AI, Insights & Impact
Influencer marketing has come a long way. It’s no longer just about sending free products and hoping for the best, it’s about building real relationships with creators who genuinely connect with your audience.
But where do you start? How do you find the right influencers, manage all the moving parts, and actually prove ROI?
Join Neil Brennan, VP Creator Marketing at Meltwater and Francesca Grieve, Global Partnership Lead at Wise for a practical, no-fluff session where we’ll break down everything you need to know, from setup to reporting, with real examples and tips.
What we will cover:
- Influencer Marketing 101: What’s working right now
- How to set up a campaign from A–Z
- Finding the right influencers
- Monitoring your campaign
- Reporting and proving ROI
