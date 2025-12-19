Skip to content
logo
Guide

State of PR 2026

A lady in a suit with her arms crossed and images of charts around her

2026 State of PR: 1,100+ Communicators Surveyed

Public relations is evolving faster than ever. Between generative AI, misinformation, and shrinking budgets, PR pros are being asked to do more—and prove more—with less.

Created in partnership with leading agency, We. Communications, Meltwater’s 2026 State of PR report reveals how over 1,100 global communications professionals are responding to these challenges and redefining what success looks like.

Here’s a glimpse of what we uncovered:

  • AI is officially mainstream: Over 90% PR teams have already integrated generative AI into their workflows for tasks like drafting press releases, optimizing content, and brainstorming.
  • Measurement is evolving: PR pros are under growing pressure to link comms outcomes to business KPIs, but over 40% are still measuring activity instead of outcomes
  • Budgets are tight, but expectations are higher: More than half of respondents expect little or no change in PR investment for 2026, despite increased demand for strategic impact.
  • Leadership buy-in is key: Communicators who can connect storytelling with data are earning their seat at the decision-making table.

Get more insights, benchmarks, and practical takeaways to strengthen your strategy and secure your seat at the leadership table.

Download the 2026 State of PR report to stay ahead of what’s next for PR. 

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...

More Resources

a pr professional scans a screen with different modules representing AI in PR and Communications
Guide

The Simple Guide to AI in PR and Communications

Read Resource
Image of a PR professional sitting at his desk in front of a large monitor and laptop. The computers show various charts and tools for PR professionals. PR Toolkit download
Guide

Data-Driven PR Plan Template & Toolkit

Read Resource

Let's build your Meltwater suite

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.
Request DemoRequest Pricing
A man is using the Meltwater Suite on his laptop and phone to improve his business strategy with media, social & consumer intelligence