On-Demand Webinar: Meltwater Agent for Microsoft: A New Era of AI-Powered Media Intelligence
As the first and only media intelligence assistant built directly inside Microsoft 365, the Meltwater agent for Microsoft brings the full power of Meltwater’s media and social data into Microsoft Teams. Meltwater agent brings speed and clarity to every decision by streamlining workflows and surfacing insights instantly in just a single prompt in Teams.
Now, your team can respond faster, cut through the noise, and turn data into knowledge that drives real impact.
What you’ll learn:
- How to save hours on PR briefings, trend tracking, and campaign reporting
- Access insights through simple prompts, no dashboards or Boolean logic
- Gain confidence in AI built for comms and marketing
- See how Meltwater Agent for Microsoft maps directly to your workflows
