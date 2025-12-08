Webinar
On Demand Webinar: Mastering AI Prompts to Scale Earned Media in Digital PR
In today’s fast-moving media landscape, the intersection of AI and Digital PR is redefining how brands earn attention. Join Meltwater and Fractl for a webinar designed to equip PR teams with the AI prompts and strategies they need to dominate in the age of machine learning.
What You’ll Learn:
- AI Rankings & Digital PR’s Critical Role: Explore fresh research into which publishers power AI training data—and why top-tier media coverage is more valuable than ever for brand authority.
- Prompting Techniques That Work: Access proven prompt libraries for subject lines, pitches, and journalist engagement that drive earned media at scale.
- AI-Assisted Newsjacking: Harness AI to rapidly analyze trending news, spot opportunities, and craft compelling, data-backed angles in real time.
- Case Studies from Global Brands: See how leading organizations are already leveraging AI-augmented PR to secure coverage in Reuters, CNBC, Go Banking Rates, Seeking Alpha, and more
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...
Let's build your Meltwater suite
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.