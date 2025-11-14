Skip to content
On-Demand Webinar: The New Customer Journey in the Age of AI

The customer journey has changed — has your strategy?

For years, marketers focused on social and search to make sure customers could discover their brands. But the landscape is shifting — fast.

According to The Economic Times, Google’s search share has dropped below 90% for the first time in a decade. Why? With the rise of AI-powered assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini, people are discovering, comparing, and making decisions through these channels. If your brand isn’t showing up in LLMs, you’re on the losing edge.

Join us for our upcoming webinar, “The New Customer Journey in the Age of AI,” where we’ll explore how large language models (LLMs) are reshaping discovery, engagement, and retention — and what brands can do to stay visible and relevant.

It’s time to rethink the traditional funnel of Awareness → Consideration → Decision → Advocacy → Retention and adapt it for the AI era.

