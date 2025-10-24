On Demand Webinar: 2025 Year-End Release Webinar: Empowering Modern Brand-Builders

2025 Year-End Release: Empowering Modern Brand-Builders

One 90-minute webinar. All sessions included.

This year, the challenges brands face have evolved faster than ever. So have we. Join us for this multi-session webinar showing you how to put Meltwater’s latest features to work. We’ll cover our latest innovations along with product sessions featuring demos and use cases drawn from real-world customer challenges.

What you’ll learn:

How to unlock Mira’s most relevant and strategic insights and recommendations

How to leverage LLM monitoring and predictive analytics to stay ahead of the conversation

How to build unified dashboards for a 360-degree view of paid, earned, and owned efforts

How to use Influencer Marketing and Media Relations updates for advanced campaign insights and vetting

Tune in to discover new features to help you end Q4 strong and start Q1 stronger.

Event schedule: We’ll guide you through each session in order during this single event. No separate sign-ups required.