On Demand Webinar: GEO in 2026 | How to Win in the LLM Visibility Era
AI is changing discovery fast. Customers are no longer just searching, they’re asking and large language models (LLM) are increasingly the place where audiences get recommendations, summaries, and “what should I do?”. For comms and marketing teams, that creates a new challenge and opportunity: how your brand appears in AI-generated answers, who gets mentioned, what gets said, and which sources shape the story. In this webinar, you’ll learn how leaders are defining visibility in an LLM-driven world and how to start measuring and improving it, without guessing.
Agenda:
- Winning in an LLM-First World: How to build a 2026 GEO game plan for an LLM-first world, including how discovery is shifting and what marketing and communications teams should prioritize. - Allie Konchar, Omniscient
- Turning AI Visibility into Action: Real-world examples from a leading brand on how teams combine AI visibility with social insights and complementary research methods to uncover whitespace opportunities, close insight gaps, and strengthen consumer trust. - Danny Gardner, Haleon
- Measuring AI Visibility with Gen AI Lens: Understand how Meltwater’s Gen AI Lens can compare how brands and competitors appear in LLM-generated answers, identify visibility gaps and the sources shaping model responses. - Courtney Law, Meltwater
Watch on-demand now to explore the trends shaping 2026 and walk away with practical guidance you can apply immediately to your strategy.
