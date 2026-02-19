AI is changing discovery fast. Customers are no longer just searching, they’re asking and large language models (LLM) are increasingly the place where audiences get recommendations, summaries, and “what should I do?”. For comms and marketing teams, that creates a new challenge and opportunity: how your brand appears in AI-generated answers, who gets mentioned, what gets said, and which sources shape the story. In this webinar, you’ll learn how leaders are defining visibility in an LLM-driven world and how to start measuring and improving it, without guessing.

Agenda:

How to build a 2026 GEO game plan for an LLM-first world, including how discovery is shifting and what marketing and communications teams should prioritize. - Allie Konchar, Omniscient Turning AI Visibility into Action: Real-world examples from a leading brand on how teams combine AI visibility with social insights and complementary research methods to uncover whitespace opportunities, close insight gaps, and strengthen consumer trust. - Danny Gardner, Haleon

Real-world examples from a leading brand on how teams combine AI visibility with social insights and complementary research methods to uncover whitespace opportunities, close insight gaps, and strengthen consumer trust. - Danny Gardner, Haleon Measuring AI Visibility with Gen AI Lens: Understand how Meltwater’s Gen AI Lens can compare how brands and competitors appear in LLM-generated answers, identify visibility gaps and the sources shaping model responses. - Courtney Law, Meltwater

Watch on-demand now to explore the trends shaping 2026 and walk away with practical guidance you can apply immediately to your strategy.