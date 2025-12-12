Skip to content
Webinar

On-demand Webinar: Social Insights Unlocked: Mastering Reporting & Analytics

In this 60-minute session, you’ll hear directly from Shiseido’s EMEA Digital Education team about how they approach social reporting, measure performance, and use data to guide their campaigns.

Key topics include:

  • Common challenges in social media reporting
  • How Shiseido measures performance and uses insights to guide campaigns
  • Live demonstration of Meltwater’s analytics and reporting tools
  • Shiseido’s best practices for turning social insights into strategy
  • Interactive Q&A with the speakers

