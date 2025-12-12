Webinar
On-demand Webinar: Social Insights Unlocked: Mastering Reporting & Analytics
In this 60-minute session, you’ll hear directly from Shiseido’s EMEA Digital Education team about how they approach social reporting, measure performance, and use data to guide their campaigns.
Key topics include:
- Common challenges in social media reporting
- How Shiseido measures performance and uses insights to guide campaigns
- Live demonstration of Meltwater’s analytics and reporting tools
- Shiseido’s best practices for turning social insights into strategy
- Interactive Q&A with the speakers
Gain access to this webinar via the form!
