The 20 Biggest Australian YouTubers

Have you ever dreamed of working with the top Australian YouTubers? This is your chance to find out who they are.

YouTube is one of the most effective channels to focus your influencer marketing efforts on. Brands who partner with the right Australian YouTubers discover it can be a massive accelerator for their marketing activities.

But there’s also a downside. It can be time-consuming to assess the most popular Australian YouTubers and determine whether they’re right for your business. Having a good strategy for influencer marketing is easier than you might realise. If you’re ready to get started with YouTube marketing, we have you covered.

Maximising your YouTube influencer marketing efforts in Australia

First, make sure to set up a YouTube channel if you haven’t already done so.

Australian YouTubers, female and male alike, will expect you to have a presence on the channel. If you’re struggling to get your Australian video channel off the ground, Meltwater’s ultimate guide to YouTube marketing is a good starting place to discover:

Once you understand the basics, you’ll want to optimise your channel to attract new YouTube subscribers. Lastly, knowing how to optimize your videos for search ensures your organic SEO is doing some of the heavy lifting for you.

Finding the right Australian YouTubers for your brand

It's always hard to find the right influencers to partner with your brand. You can read all the YouTube statistics, scroll through the video playlists of famous Australian YouTubers with a million subscribers or more, and still get confused about which YouTube star you should work with.

Should you be looking at total views ?

? Are the most subscribed Australian YouTubers right for your brand?

Australian YouTubers right for your brand? Does popularity convert to marketing results?

convert to marketing results? Is the reach of a million subscribers (or more) greater than those YouTubers with thousands of subscribers?

Decisions become more difficult once you’re past general questions about video marketing on an Australian YouTube channel. Diving into the nuances of your audience and trying to match it to a specific video creator can leave marketers with reams of notes and no clear way to determine which channel is going to deliver the best results.

Consider these questions to see how complicated it can be to select the perfect Australian YouTubers

If you’re a health and beauty company, can Australian fitness YouTubers drive the engagement you need?

Do Australian beauty YouTubers need makeup tutorials to garner real influence?

Can a TikTok influencer with a big fan-base cross over to become a YouTube star?

Can a Melbourne-based Fortnite vlogger like Loserfruit drive influencer ROI for your Adelaide brand?

Can Australian gaming YouTubers introduce new audiences with mentions of your products in their vlogs?

Is a nine-year-old YouTube influencer going to be a good partner, no matter how many million subscribers they have?

Will a down-to-earth, straight-talking Ozzy Man Review video from Ethan Marrell offend your current audience or drive new interest to your business? Is his true reach worth taking the risk?

You get the idea. This is why savvy marketers use a social media influencer platform like Meltwater for data-driven insight. Without it, you’re using hunches to select Australian YouTubers for your brand partners.

Who are the 20 Biggest Australian YouTubers?

The right data can make all the difference in your search for the ideal influencer. We’ve used Klear, a Meltwater offering, to help identify the Australian YouTubers with the most subscribers. Check out this list of Australian content creators who use their video channel to wield influence.

#1 Chloe Ting (@ChloeTing)

Chloe Ting YouTube Stats

24.3 M Subscribers

47 K Likes

2.5 M True Reach

Chloe Ting Info

YouTube Handle: @ChloeTing

Location: Australia

Skills: Lifestyle, Fashion

Top Category: Lifestyle

#2 LazarBeam - Lannan Neville Eacott (@LazarBeam)

LazarBeam YouTube Stats

20.2 M Subscribers

219.4 K Likes

1.9 M True Reach

LazarBeam Info

YouTube Handle: @LazarBeam

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

Skills: Channel Creator

Top Category: Entertainment

47% of his audience is from the United States

21% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

#3 CKN - Calvin and Kaison (@CKNToys)

CKN YouTube Stats

18.5 M Subscribers

8.1 K Likes

541 True Reach

CKN Info

YouTube Handle: @CKNToys

Location: Australia

Skills: Toys

Top Category: Toys

55% of his audience is from the United States

16% of her audience is from Australia

#4 HowToBasic (@HowToBasic)

HowToBasic YouTube Stats

17.1 M Subscribers

102.3 K Likes

11.9 M True Reach

HowToBasic Info

YouTube Handle: @HowToBasic

Location: Australia

Top Category: Recipes

48% of their audience is from the United States

11% of their audience is from the United Kingdom

#5 Lachlan (@lachlan)

Lachlan YouTube Stats

14.8 M Subscribers

40.1 K Likes

2.2 M True Reach

Lachlan Info

YouTube Handle: @lachlan

Location: Queensland

Skills: Business

Top Category: Finance

48% of his audience is from the United States

24% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

#6 How Ridiculous (@howridiculous)

How Ridiculous YouTube Stats

14.3 M Subscribers

2.2 M Likes

44.6 M True Reach

How Ridiculous Info

YouTube Handle: @howridiculous

Location: Perth, Western Australia

Skills: Management, Sports

Top Category: Business

48% of their audience is from the United States

14% of their audience is from Australia

#7 Primitive Technology (@primitivetechnology9550)

Primitive Technology YouTube Stats

10.7 M Subscribers

162 K Likes

23 K True Reach

Primitive Technology Info

YouTube Handle: @primitivetechnology9550

Location: Far North Queensland, Australia

Top Category: Music

#8 JoshDub (@joshdub)

JoshDub YouTube Stats

9.71 M Subscribers

68.8 K Likes

2.3 M True Reach

JoshDub Info

YouTube Handle: @joshdub

Location: Adelaide, South Australia

Skills: Creator, Business

Top Category: Business

51% of his audience is from the United States

17% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

#9 Muselk (@MrMuselk)

Muselk Youtube Stats

9.27 M Subscribers

15.1 K Likes

1 M True Reach

Muselk Info

YouTube Handle: @MrMuselk

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

Skills: Memes, Xbox

Top Category: Entertainment

45% of his audience is from the United States

15% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

#10 Fresh (@fresh)

Fresh YouTube Stats

7.71 M Subscribers

34.3 K Likes

2.3 M True Reach

Fresh Info

YouTube Handle: @fresh

Location: Sydney, New South Wales

Skills: Business, Creator

Top Category: Finance

47% of his audience is from the United States

8% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

#11 The Rybka Twins (@TheRybkaTwins)

The Rybka Twins YouTube Stats

7.65 M Subscribers

20 K Likes

69 K True Reach

The Rybka Twins Info

YouTube Handle: @TheRybkaTwins

Location: Perth, Western Australia

Skills: Finalist, Dance

Top Category: Entertainment

39% of their audience is from the United States

16% of their audience is from Australia

#12 XtremeGamez (@XtremeGamez)

XtremeGamez YouTube Stats

7.21 M Subscribers

23.1 K Likes

553 K True Reach

XtremeGamez Info

YouTube Handle: @XtremeGamez

Location: Australia

Skills: Business, Christianity

Top Category: Culture

#13 RackaRacka (@Therackaracka)

RackaRacka YouTube Stats

6.7 M Subscribers

213 K True Reach

RackaRacka Info

YouTube Handle: @Therackaracka

Location: Australia

Skills: Film, Management

Top Category: Entertainment

#14 SMG4 (@SMG4)

SMG4 YouTube Stats

6.34 M Subscribers

111.9 K Likes

232 K True Reach

SMG4 Info

YouTube Handle: @SMG4

Location: Australia

Skills: SMASH, Video Games

Top Category: Geek

54% of his audience is from the United States

7% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

#15 The Norris Nuts (@norrisnuts)

The Norris Nuts YouTube Stats

6.21 M Subscribers

71.8 K Likes

1.9 M True Reach

The Norris Nuts Info

YouTube Handle: @norrisnuts

Location: Australia

Top Category: Parenting

38% of their audience is from Australia

27% of their audience is from the United States

#16 The Mik Maks (@TheMikMaks)

The Mik Maks YouTube Stats

5.94 M Subscribers

26 K Likes

186 K True Reach

The Mik Maks Info

YouTube Handle: @TheMikMaks

Location: Australia

Skills: Australian, Children

Top Category: Parenting

#17 Tones and I (@tonesandi)

Tones and I YouTube Stats

5.27 M Subscribers

2.2 K Likes

252 K True Reach

Tones and I Info

YouTube Handle: @tonesandi

Location: Australia

Skills: Management, Music

Top Category: Business

#18 How To Cook That - Ann Reardon (@HowToCookThat)

How To Cook That YouTube Stats

4.91 M Subscribers

65.5 K Likes

77 K True Reach

How To Cook That Info

YouTube Handle: @HowToCookThat

Location: Australia

Skills: Food, Chef

Top Category: Food

#19 Jalals (@JalalsYT)

Jalals YouTube Stats

4.63 M Subscribers

70.7 K Likes

2.96 M True Reach

Jalals Info

YouTube Handle: @JalalsYT

Location: Melbourne, Victoria

Skills: Management, Founder

Top Category: Business

30% of their audience is from the United States

10% of their audience is from Indonesia

#20 Hillsong UNITED (@hillsongunited)

Hillsong UNITED YouTube Stats

4.53 M Subscribers

2.9 K Likes

338 K True Reach

Hillsong UNITED Info

YouTube Handle: @hillsongunited

Location: Australia

How to find the biggest and best Australian YouTubers

Finding the most effective YouTuber for your brand can be a time-consuming undertaking.

Using a social media influencer platform like Meltwater, saves untold hours. It eliminates the need to review hundreds of vlogs and vloggers. The beauty of making data-driven decisions is you can quickly find the best brand advocates for your marketing efforts. Reviewing a short video channel list of Australian YouTubers is a more strategic way to work.

