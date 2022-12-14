Customer Stories
The 20 Biggest Australian YouTubers

Sarah Mitchell, Typeset

    Dec 14, 2022

    Marketing
    3D Illustration of the Australian flag next to a YouTube icon
    3D Illustration of the Australian flag next to a YouTube icon

    Sarah Mitchell, Typeset

    Dec 14, 2022

    Have you ever dreamed of working with the top Australian YouTubers? This is your chance to find out who they are.

    YouTube is one of the most effective channels to focus your influencer marketing efforts on. Brands who partner with the right Australian YouTubers discover it can be a massive accelerator for their marketing activities. 

    But there’s also a downside. It can be time-consuming to assess the most popular Australian YouTubers and determine whether they’re right for your business. Having a good strategy for influencer marketing is easier than you might realise. If you’re ready to get started with YouTube marketing, we have you covered.

    Tip: If you are also looking to find influencers for your other channels, take a look at these lists: Top Australian (Instagram) Influencers, The Best Australian TikTokers

    Maximising your YouTube influencer marketing efforts in Australia

    First, make sure to set up a YouTube channel if you haven’t already done so.

    Australian YouTubers, female and male alike, will expect you to have a presence on the channel. If you’re struggling to get your Australian video channel off the ground, Meltwater’s ultimate guide to YouTube marketing is a good starting place to discover:

    Once you understand the basics, you’ll want to optimise your channel to attract new YouTube subscribers. Lastly, knowing how to optimize your videos for search ensures your organic SEO is doing some of the heavy lifting for you.

    Finding the right Australian YouTubers for your brand

    It's always hard to find the right influencers to partner with your brand. You can read all the YouTube statistics, scroll through the video playlists of famous Australian YouTubers with a million subscribers or more, and still get confused about which YouTube star you should work with.

    • Should you be looking at total views?
    • Are the most subscribed Australian YouTubers right for your brand?
    • Does popularity convert to marketing results?
    • Is the reach of a million subscribers (or more) greater than those YouTubers with thousands of subscribers?

    Decisions become more difficult once you’re past general questions about video marketing on an Australian YouTube channel. Diving into the nuances of your audience and trying to match it to a specific video creator can leave marketers with reams of notes and no clear way to determine which channel is going to deliver the best results.

    Consider these questions to see how complicated it can be to select the perfect Australian YouTubers

    • If you’re a health and beauty company, can Australian fitness YouTubers drive the engagement you need?
    • Do Australian beauty YouTubers need makeup tutorials to garner real influence?
    • Can a TikTok influencer with a big fan-base cross over to become a YouTube star? 
    • Can a Melbourne-based Fortnite vlogger like Loserfruit drive influencer ROI for your Adelaide brand?
    • Can Australian gaming YouTubers introduce new audiences with mentions of your products in their vlogs? 
    • Is a nine-year-old YouTube influencer going to be a good partner, no matter how many million subscribers they have?
    • Will a down-to-earth, straight-talking Ozzy Man Review video from Ethan Marrell offend your current audience or drive new interest to your business? Is his true reach worth taking the risk? 

    You get the idea. This is why savvy marketers use a social media influencer platform like Meltwater for data-driven insight. Without it, you’re using hunches to select Australian YouTubers for your brand partners.

    Who are the 20 Biggest Australian YouTubers?

    The right data can make all the difference in your search for the ideal influencer. We’ve used Klear, a Meltwater offering, to help identify the Australian YouTubers with the most subscribers. Check out this list of Australian content creators who use their video channel to wield influence.

    #1 Chloe Ting (@ChloeTing)

    Cloe Ting Australian YouTube channel stats

    Chloe Ting YouTube Stats

    • 24.3 M Subscribers
    • 47 K Likes
    • 2.5 M True Reach

    Chloe Ting Info

    • YouTube Handle: @ChloeTing
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Lifestyle, Fashion
    • Top Category: Lifestyle

    #2 LazarBeam - Lannan Neville Eacott (@LazarBeam)

    LazarBeam Australian YouTube channel stats

    LazarBeam YouTube Stats

    • 20.2 M Subscribers
    • 219.4 K Likes
    • 1.9 M True Reach

    LazarBeam Info

    • YouTube Handle: @LazarBeam
    • Location: Sydney, New South Wales
    • Skills: Channel Creator
    • Top Category: Entertainment
    • 47% of his audience is from the United States
    • 21% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

    #3 CKN - Calvin and Kaison (@CKNToys)

    CKN Australian YouTube channel stats

    CKN YouTube Stats

    • 18.5 M Subscribers
    • 8.1 K Likes
    • 541 True Reach

    CKN Info

    • YouTube Handle: @CKNToys
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Toys
    • Top Category: Toys
    • 55% of his audience is from the United States
    • 16% of her audience is from Australia

    #4 HowToBasic (@HowToBasic)

    HowToBasic Australian YouTube channel stats

    HowToBasic YouTube Stats

    • 17.1 M Subscribers
    • 102.3 K Likes
    • 11.9 M True Reach

    HowToBasic Info

    • YouTube Handle: @HowToBasic
    • Location: Australia
    • Top Category: Recipes
    • 48% of their audience is from the United States
    • 11% of their audience is from the United Kingdom

    #5 Lachlan (@lachlan)

    Lachlan Australian YouTube channel stats

    Lachlan YouTube Stats

    • 14.8 M Subscribers
    • 40.1 K Likes
    • 2.2 M True Reach

    Lachlan Info

    • YouTube Handle: @lachlan
    • Location: Queensland
    • Skills: Business
    • Top Category: Finance
    • 48% of his audience is from the United States
    • 24% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

    #6 How Ridiculous (@howridiculous)

    How Ridiculous Australian YouTube channel stats

    How Ridiculous YouTube Stats

    • 14.3 M Subscribers
    • 2.2 M Likes
    • 44.6 M True Reach

    How Ridiculous Info

    • YouTube Handle: @howridiculous
    • Location: Perth, Western Australia
    • Skills: Management, Sports
    • Top Category: Business
    • 48% of their audience is from the United States
    • 14% of their audience is from Australia

    #7 Primitive Technology (@primitivetechnology9550)

    Primitive Technology Australian YouTube channel stats

    Primitive Technology YouTube Stats

    • 10.7 M Subscribers
    • 162 K Likes
    • 23 K True Reach

    Primitive Technology Info

    #8 JoshDub (@joshdub)

    JoshDub Australian YouTube channel stats

    JoshDub YouTube Stats

    • 9.71 M Subscribers
    • 68.8 K Likes
    • 2.3 M True Reach

    JoshDub Info

    • YouTube Handle: @joshdub
    • Location: Adelaide, South Australia
    • Skills: Creator, Business
    • Top Category: Business
    • 51% of his audience is from the United States
    • 17% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

    #9 Muselk (@MrMuselk)

    Muselk Australian YouTube channel stats

    Muselk Youtube Stats

    • 9.27 M Subscribers
    • 15.1 K Likes
    • 1 M True Reach

    Muselk Info

    • YouTube Handle: @MrMuselk
    • Location: Sydney, New South Wales
    • Skills: Memes, Xbox
    • Top Category: Entertainment
    • 45% of his audience is from the United States
    • 15% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

    #10 Fresh (@fresh)

    Fresh Australian YouTube channel stats

    Fresh YouTube Stats

    • 7.71 M Subscribers
    • 34.3 K Likes
    • 2.3 M True Reach

    Fresh Info

    • YouTube Handle: @fresh
    • Location: Sydney, New South Wales
    • Skills: Business, Creator
    • Top Category: Finance
    • 47% of his audience is from the United States
    • 8% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

    #11 The Rybka Twins (@TheRybkaTwins)

    The Rybka Twins Australian YouTube channel stats

    The Rybka Twins YouTube Stats

    • 7.65 M Subscribers
    • 20 K Likes
    • 69 K True Reach

    The Rybka Twins Info

    • YouTube Handle: @TheRybkaTwins
    • Location: Perth, Western Australia
    • Skills: Finalist, Dance
    • Top Category: Entertainment
    • 39% of their audience is from the United States
    • 16% of their audience is from Australia

    #12 XtremeGamez (@XtremeGamez)

    XtremeGamez Australian YouTube channel stats

    XtremeGamez YouTube Stats

    • 7.21 M Subscribers
    • 23.1 K Likes
    • 553 K True Reach

    XtremeGamez Info

    • YouTube Handle: @XtremeGamez
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Business, Christianity
    • Top Category: Culture

    #13 RackaRacka (@Therackaracka)

    RackaRacka Australian YouTube channel stats

    RackaRacka YouTube Stats

    • 6.7 M Subscribers
    • 213 K True Reach

    RackaRacka Info

    • YouTube Handle: @Therackaracka
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Film, Management
    • Top Category: Entertainment

    #14 SMG4 (@SMG4)

    SMG4 Australian YouTube channel stats

    SMG4 YouTube Stats

    • 6.34 M Subscribers
    • 111.9 K Likes
    • 232 K True Reach

    SMG4 Info

    • YouTube Handle: @SMG4
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: SMASH, Video Games
    • Top Category: Geek
    • 54% of his audience is from the United States
    • 7% of his audience is from the United Kingdom

    #15 The Norris Nuts (@norrisnuts)

    The Norris Nuts Australian YouTube channel stats

    The Norris Nuts YouTube Stats

    • 6.21 M Subscribers
    • 71.8 K Likes
    • 1.9 M True Reach

    The Norris Nuts Info

    • YouTube Handle: @norrisnuts
    • Location: Australia
    • Top Category: Parenting
    • 38% of their audience is from Australia
    • 27% of their audience is from the United States

    #16 The Mik Maks (@TheMikMaks)

    The Mik Maks Australian YouTube channel stats

    The Mik Maks YouTube Stats

    • 5.94 M Subscribers
    • 26 K Likes
    • 186 K True Reach

    The Mik Maks Info

    • YouTube Handle: @TheMikMaks
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Australian, Children
    • Top Category: Parenting

    #17 Tones and I (@tonesandi)

    Tones And I Australian YouTube channel stats

    Tones and I YouTube Stats

    • 5.27 M Subscribers
    • 2.2 K Likes
    • 252 K True Reach

    Tones and I Info

    • YouTube Handle: @tonesandi
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Management, Music
    • Top Category: Business

    #18 How To Cook That - Ann Reardon (@HowToCookThat)

    How To Cook That Australian YouTube channel stats

    How To Cook That YouTube Stats

    • 4.91 M Subscribers
    • 65.5 K Likes
    • 77 K True Reach

    How To Cook That Info

    • YouTube Handle: @HowToCookThat
    • Location: Australia
    • Skills: Food, Chef
    • Top Category: Food

    #19 Jalals (@JalalsYT)

    Jalals Australian YouTube channel stats

    Jalals YouTube Stats

    • 4.63 M Subscribers
    • 70.7 K Likes
    • 2.96 M True Reach

    Jalals Info

    • YouTube Handle: @JalalsYT
    • Location: Melbourne, Victoria
    • Skills: Management, Founder
    • Top Category: Business
    • 30% of their audience is from the United States
    • 10% of their audience is from Indonesia

    #20 Hillsong UNITED (@hillsongunited)

    Hillsong UNITED Australian YouTube channel stats

    Hillsong UNITED YouTube Stats

    • 4.53 M Subscribers
    • 2.9 K Likes
    • 338 K True Reach

    Hillsong UNITED Info

    How to find the biggest and best Australian YouTubers 

    Finding the most effective YouTuber for your brand can be a time-consuming undertaking.

    Using a social media influencer platform like Meltwater, saves untold hours. It eliminates the need to review hundreds of vlogs and vloggers. The beauty of making data-driven decisions is you can quickly find the best brand advocates for your marketing efforts. Reviewing a short video channel list of Australian YouTubers is a more strategic way to work. 

    The Meltwater Social Influencer Marketing Platform helps you find the right YouTubers in Australia to drive engagement, add efficiencies to your marketing efforts, and deliver a great ROI. Get in touch with Meltwater Australia via the following form to learn more. 

