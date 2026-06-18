Influencer Marketing Costs 2023: Influencer Rates per Channel

Influencer costs vary by platform and audience size and depend heavily on content type, engagement, campaign goals, and deliverables.

Long before it was dubbed “influencer marketing,” consumers looked to public figures for inspiration on what to buy, where to eat, and how to dress. Today, the practice is widely embraced by brands of all sizes, especially as it has become more affordable for smaller companies with smaller budgets. No longer limited to celebrities, influencer pricing spans a wide range depending on the channel, audience size, engagement rate, and other factors.

So, how much does influencer marketing cost in 2026? Let’s break it down by channel.

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Tip: Download our free influencer rate card and be aware of the influencer pay gap.

How Much Does Influencer Marketing Cost?

At a high level, most influencder campaigns fall into one of these ranges:

Nano influencers (500–10K followers): ~$20–$200 per post

~$20–$200 per post Micro influencers (10K–100K followers): ~$100–$5,000 per post

~$100–$5,000 per post Macro influencers (100K–500K followers): ~$5,000–$10,000+ per post

~$5,000–$10,000+ per post Mega/Celebrity influencers (500K+ followers): $10,000–$50,000+ per post

Influencer marketing costs vary widely depending on your goals, platform, and the type of creators you work with. A single sponsored post might cost under $100 with a nano influencer or exceed $20,000 with a macro or celebrity creator.

Brands should note that pricing isn’t just about follower count. Total campaign costs depend on:

Platform (YouTube and long-form video typically cost more)

Engagement rate and audience quality

Content format (video vs. static posts)

Usage rights and paid ad licensing

Exclusivity agreements

Number of deliverables

Agency or management fees

What does a full campaign typically cost?

Small influencer campaigns may start at $5,000–$15,000, while mid-sized brand campaigns often range from $20,000–$100,000+, depending on scale and scope. Enterprise-level programs and always-on influencer strategies can reach six figures annually.

The key takeaway: influencer marketing can be tailored to almost any budget. Brands can scale up with high-reach creators or build cost-efficient campaigns using multiple micro-influencers to drive targeted engagement.

What to Consider When Researching Influencer Rates

The type of influencer you’re working with will greatly impact the kinds of rates you see, but don't let this deter you. While celebrity influencers charge more than nano-influencers or micro-influencers, it’s actually the micro-influencers who are driving growth across the industry.

Another factor to consider is the type of content an influencer is producing for your brand. It takes significantly less work to post a photo on social media than it does to write a long-form blog post or create a product review video.

The type of content produced will be largely driven by the social media platform you choose. Take advantage of unique social media features on each platform, such as Instagram Reels, Instagram Stories, and the exclusivity of original sounds on TikTok.

To gain a better grasp of the cost of influencer marketing, it’s helpful to look at channel and influencer type simultaneously.

Instagram Influencer Pricing

Even with other platforms in the mix, Instagram remains a hotspot for brands aiming to get their products in front of engaged audiences. Out of more than 2 billion Instagram users, 90% of them follow at least one brand on the platform. It’s also a platform where ads are welcomed by users: 70% of users say they like or don’t mind viewing advertisements while engaging with Instagram content.

Tip: Learn How to Use Instagram Ads

As for Instagram influencer rates, a single post can cost anywhere from $20 (nano-influencers) to $10K+ (mega & celebrity influencers).

For Instagram Stories, expect to pay anywhere between $53 to $1,205.

Here’s a visual breakdown of Instagram influencer pricing based on feature and level of influence. (Source: Influencer Marketing Hub)

Instagram Post Nano 500-10K Followers $20-$100 Micro & mid tier 10K-100K Followers $100-$5,000 Macro 100K-500K Followers $5,000-$10,000 Mega & Celebrity 500K+ Followers $10,000+

According to our 2022 State of Influencer Marketing report, 53% of brands using Instagram run campaigns via the Instagram Story feature. Most campaigns also include one to four Instagram posts in the feed.

With this in mind, a low-end campaign budget using a nano-influencer averages about $313 for four in-feed posts and one Instagram Story. Using micro-influencers, expect to pay about $780 for the same amount of content.

For further pricing model details, Klear has an excellent Instagram influencer pricing calculator that calculates costs based on specific influencers.

YouTube Influencer Rates

About 32% of influencer campaigns include YouTube, according to the State of Influencer Marketing report. This is the platform where many influencers started their journey.

Although Shorts on YouTube are gaining steam, this platform remains ideal for long-form content. Many brands post on more than one platform, and YouTube’s video-only approach makes it a viable choice for multimedia engagement. However, because of the time and resources it takes a YouTuber to create video content, brands should note that YouTube is one of the more expensive influencer marketing channels.

Based on YouTube audience size, brands can expect to pay an average of...

YouTube Videos Nano500-10K Followers $20-$200 Micro & mid-tier 10K-100K Followers $200-$10,000 Macro 100K-500K Followers $10,000-$20,000 Mega & Celebrity 500K+ Followers $20,000+

(Source: Influencer Marketing Hub)

Tip: Take a look at The 20 Biggest Australian YouTubers

TikTok Influencer Pricing

TikTok has surpassed YouTube when it comes to video influencer content. About 13% of brands use the short-form video platform as part of their influencer marketing campaign. TikTok has seemingly infinite niche audiences to tap into, allowing brands and influencers plenty of creative freedom for content creation.

The app is gaining steam. In 2022, TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide, earning 672 million new downloads. The app has given rise to a new era of influencer marketing, particularly in terms of content that can’t be recreated on any other platform.

TikTok Nano500-10K Followers $5-$50 Micro & mid-tier 10K-100K Followers $25-$1,250 Macro100K-500K Followers $1,250-$2,500 Mega & Celebrity 500K+ Followers $2,500+

Nano influencers on TikTok charge between $5-$25

on TikTok charge between $5-$25 The price for micro influencers on TikTok is between $25-$125, while influencers with larger followings (but not quite Mega) are between $125-$1.2K

on TikTok is between $25-$125, while influencers with larger followings (but not quite Mega) are between $125-$1.2K Macro influencers have a price of $1.2K-$2.5K

Mega influencers on TikTok charge 2.5K or more

Source: Influencer Marketing Hub

In terms of TikTok influencer pricing, similar rules apply based on audience size. Data shared by Business of Apps estimates that nano-influencers earn between $5 and $50 per post, while micro-influencers charge $50 to $1,250 per post. Mega-influencers are charging upwards of $2,500 per post.

Facebook Influencer Marketing Rates

The average cost of a Facebook post from a nano-influencer : $25-$250

from a : The average cost of a Facebook post from a micro-influencer : $250-$1,250

from a : The average cost of a Facebook post from a mega-influencer: $25,000

(Source: Influencer Marketing Hub)

Category also affects the cost of influencer marketing on Facebook. Lifestyle and food posts tend to be the most expensive.

Tip: Take a look at the best global food influencers to inspire you.

Snapchat Influencer Marketing Rates

Snapchat continues to play a role in influencer marketing despite its slowdown in growth. It wasn’t until recently that follower count on Snapchat was made public. Before that, marketers used reach and views as a means of influencer marketing measurement.

Using views is still a preferred way to pay for Snapchat influencer marketing. Here’s a breakdown of view-based pricing from Business of Apps:

View-Based Snapchat Influencer Pricing

Views Price 1,000-5,000 $500 5,000-10,000 $1,000-$3,000 10,000-20,000 $3,000-5,000 30,000-50,000 $5,000-10,000 50,000-100,000 $10,000-30,000

Now that follower count is available, marketing professionals can use the following breakdown from Buffer to estimate marketing costs:

Snapchat Macro Influencer Pricing

Macro Influencers Following Cost Cost Per Follower Cost Per 1,000 Followers 3 Million $75,000 $0.025 $25 7 Million $75,000 $0.011 $11

Snapchat Micro Influencer Pricing

Micro Influencers Following Cost Cost Per Follower Cost Per 1,000 Followers 50,000 $1,000 $0.020 $20 500,000 $1,000 $0.002 $2

Broken down by followers, brands are paying an average of $2 to get in front of 1,000 followers when working with micro-influencers.

Twitter Influencer Rates

Twitter doesn’t claim the same amount of excitement when it comes to marketing with influencers, and that remained the same in 2023 after rebranding it as "X". However, it is still an option for the right brand working with the right influencer.

The audience here has historically been highly engaged, but brands should be aware of the shifting audience demographics and stay up-to-date on Twitter stats since the platform's rebrand.

According to WebFX data (link above), brands typically pay $2 per Tweet from an influencer with ~1,000 followers or as much as $2,000 per Tweet from influencers with a million followers.

Payment Options for Influencers

Payment terms may impact influencer rates. Some influencers work for a fee, while others are happy to post content in exchange for free products. There are multiple payment options based on your campaign type, such as:

Pay-per-click

Pay-per-post

Pay-per-acquisition

Performance-based payment (such as affiliate marketing coupon codes, clicks, or redemptions)

Pay per new subscriber

The industry also influences cost. Posts related to travel tend to command the highest price, as production costs tend to be higher. Of course, all brands should approach the true cost of influencer marketing on a case-by-case basis and take into account their unique needs and variables.

Choosing the Right Influencers for Your Strategy

Clearly, there is no single influencer marketing cost that brands can rely on without doing a bit of research. Influencer pricing is subject to change based on follower count, subscriber growth, type of deliverable, target demographic, and myriad other factors. There are also additional costs involved should you choose to use an influencer marketing agency to find influencer partnerships.

Using an Influencer rates calculator is a great way to go into influencer negotiations with an informed mindset. However, consider these estimates as starting points as you explore the value an influencer can bring to your brand.

Influencer Pricing FAQ

How much do influencers charge per post?

It depends on platform, audience size, engagement rate, niche, and deliverables. Nano influencers may charge under $100 per post, while macro and celebrity influencers can charge $10,000 or more.

Is influencer pricing based only on follower count?

No, not entirely. Follower count matters, but engagement rate, audience demographics, content quality, exclusivity, and usage rights often impact influencer pricing just as much.

Do influencers charge more for video content?

Yes. Video content from influencers (especially YouTube or long-form content) typically costs more due to higher production time and stronger performance potential.

How do I determine my influencer budget?

To figure out what you're comfortable spending on influencer marketing, it's important to have clear goals for what you want to get out of the partnership. A celebrity-led campaign will cost more than working with a micro-influencer.

Macro influencers may have a bigger audience, but you sacrifice forging a deeper relationship with consumers where relevancy is already baked in to the audience.

These considerations should influence how you set a budget for influencer marketing.

Are influencer rates negotiable?

Often, yes. Influencer rates may be flexible depending on campaign length, number of deliverables, brand fit, and potential for long-term partnerships.

Do micro-influencers offer better value?

In many cases, yes, micro-influencers offer better value to brands through higher engagement rates and lower fees, making them cost-effective for targeted campaigns.

What should I have ready before reaching out to a potential influencer partner?

Before contacting an influencer, it's recommended to have an influencer brief prepared that details the campaign goals, why you are interested in working with them, and specific KPIs. This will set you up for a productive discussion from the get-go on the appropriate budget.

Meltwater’s influencer management tool helps you manage the influencer marketing process from end to end. From searching and vetting to setting up contracts and facilitating payments to tracking campaign metrics. Get a free influencer marketing product tour, or learn more in a free demo by filling out the form below!