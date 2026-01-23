31 YouTube Statistics Marketers Need to Know in 2022

YouTube has dramatically evolved from its early days as a simple video-sharing platform. In 2026, it has transitioned into a powerhouse for social media marketing.

YouTube offers a way for brands to get in front of large audiences at scale, either through their own channels or by partnering with influencers and creators. Not only is the platform now one of the largest search engines in the world, but the company also generates billions in annual revenue.

What does all of this mean for your YouTube marketing and social listening strategy? Let’s look at some key YouTube statistics and how you can use them to grow your YouTube channel, revenue, and brand image.

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General YouTube Statistics

Let’s start with an overview of YouTube. This video-first platform emerged in 2005 as a tiny startup with the goal of making anyone and everyone the star of their own show. Founded by two engineers and a designer who met while working at PayPal, the platform has completely transformed content marketing as we know it.

Here’s a closer look at some of the most impressive YouTube stats:

How many YouTube channels are there?

YouTubers have created over 113 million active YouTube channels (Global Media Insight) and over 20 billion videos have been uploaded since the sites founding in 2005 (YouTube).

That said, there’s still plenty of room for brands to make a splash.

Learn more in our blog post on how to create and manage a YouTube channel!

How many people use YouTube?

YouTube is the top social platform by active user index. (Global Digital Report)

There are an estimated 211 million daily active YouTube users , and over 2.7 billion MAU (monthly active users)

, and (monthly active users) YouTube boasts the largest ad audience, ahead of Facebook and TikTok. (Global Digital Report)

How much content is uploaded to YouTube every day?

Over 720,000 hours of content are uploaded to YouTube daily. (Global Media Insight)

How much YouTube do people watch each day?

YouTube's logged-in users rack up more than one billion hours of video watch time each day, (Oberlo) and spend an average of 49 minutes on the platform daily (Global Media Insight).

YouTube Shorts average roughly 70 billion daily views (YouTube)

Based on average daily time per user, YouTube falls just behind TikTok, at 1 hour, 25 minutes (Global Media Insight)

YouTube Demographics

Who is using YouTube, and how are they using it? How much time do they spend there? What do they like and engage with the most? Read on for more YouTube stats marketers can use.

Men occupy the largest ad-read potential of YouTube users at 42.1% (men between the ages 25-34 is the largest group). 37.1% of YouTube advertising reach users are women. (Global Digital Report)

(men between the ages 25-34 is the largest group). 37.1% of YouTube advertising reach users are women. (Global Digital Report) 39.6% of internet users worldwide use YouTube. With a lot of competition out there, just under half of all internet users log into YouTube regularly. (Global Digital Report)

With a lot of competition out there, just under half of all internet users log into YouTube regularly. (Global Digital Report) YouTube is popular with younger audiences, but it boasts a healthy user base spanning all ages. For instance, in the 45-54 age group, 46% of users are women and 52% are men. In the 65+ range, women account for 31% and men 37%. (Global Digital Report)

(Global Digital Report) YouTube is available in over 100 countries and offers content in 80 different languages. It’s one of the largest global social media platforms, which helps to make it more attractive to more people. (YouTube)

YouTube user statistics

YouTube is the fourth most used social media platform in the world by MAU . The first most used social media platform is Facebook. (Statista)

. The first most used social media platform is Facebook. (Statista) 77% of YouTube active users also use Instagram regularly (Global Digital Report)

63% of watch time on YouTube happens on a mobile device . (Social Shepherd)

. (Social Shepherd) The country with the largest YouTube ad reach is Singapore. (Global Digital Report)

YouTube target audience statistics

Gaming-related content is immensely popular, as is sports content. Live sports digital viewership is expected to reach 90 million viewers by 2025. Meanwhile, 74% of sports fans visit YouTube several times each week. (Think With Google)

(Think With Google) YouTube content for kids is also booming. 80% of parents with kids ages 11 or younger say they let their children watch YouTube. There is also tons of kid-friendly content, including Cocomelon, which is the third most subscribed channel.

There is also tons of kid-friendly content, including Cocomelon, which is the third most subscribed channel. The term “asmr” is the top search query on YouTube

on YouTube Baby Shark Dance is the most viewed video on YouTube. (Global Digital Report)

YouTube Creator Stats

YouTube encourages users subscribe to channels so they never miss new content from their favorite creators. Subscriptions also help the YouTube algorithm serve users relevant recommendations.

Looking at individual YouTubers, Mr. Beast takes the lead with 430 million subscribers. Mr. Beast, also known as James Stephen Donaldson, is famous for high production value videos that frequently feature giveaways. (Wikipedia)

If you’re looking at the brand channel with the most subscribers, that designation goes to T-Series, an Indian music label and film production company. T-Series has 302 million subscribers. (Global Digital Report)

Learn how to grow your channel with our tips on growing subscribers on YouTube.

YouTube Earnings Stats

YouTube launched its monetization strategy in 2006, just shortly over a year after the platform emerged. By 2009, it offered seven ad formats to help users monetize their channels. Here’s a closer look at what YouTubers are earning these days and other YouTube money stats.

What were YouTube's profits last year?

In Q3 of 2025, YouTube made $10.2 million in ad revenue. (Statista)

How much is YouTube worth?

YouTube brand value rose to an estimated $550 billion in 2025. (Variety)

What is the top YouTuber's income?

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is the highest-paid earner on YouTube, having generated an estimated $82 million in revenue. (CBS)

Video Statistics YouTube

From gaming walk-throughs to music videos, product reviews to beauty tutorials, YouTube is a bevy of content for everyone. But what are people actually watching, liking, subscribing to, and (perhaps most importantly) buying? These YouTube usage stats can help add some clarity.

What is the most-viewed song on YouTube?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most-viewed song on YouTube is the "Baby Shark Dance." It has earned more than 10 billion views. (Statista)

What are the most popular videos on YouTube?

Though not all YouTube content is based on music, its most popular videos seem to be. The "Baby Shark Dance" is the most-watched video, followed by "Despacito" with 8.9 billion views. (Wikipedia)

YouTube’s size and scope hold a lot of potential for brands to provide value to their video-hungry audience. Meltwater supports your YouTube marketing strategy with data-driven insights into the content your customers love.

From topics of interest to who is leading the conversation, Meltwater empowers your content ideation to help you form better connections with your viewers.

Learn more when you schedule a demo by filling out the form below!

FAQ: YouTube Stats

What are YouTube stats and why do they matter?

YouTube stats are user behavior, top channels, and performance metrics that show how people interact with the platform They include data like active users, watch time, and demographics. These stats help creators and marketers understand what type of content resonates with their audience.

Where can you find YouTube stats?

Many different sites offer YouTube stats, including the official YouTube blog. It's important to cross reference and understand the context of each stat, because depending on the way the information was gathered and analyzed, certain results can differ.

How often should you check YouTube stats?

The ideal frequency depends on your goals. Many creators review YouTube stats weekly to spot trends without overreacting to daily fluctuations. For campaigns, launches, or fast-growing channels, more frequent monitoring can help catch momentum early. Long-term metrics like watch time and audience retention are often more meaningful when reviewed over longer periods.