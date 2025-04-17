AI-Generated Content Examples: Unlocking Creative Potential

AI-generated content examples are everywhere these days, and they’re becoming more frequent. They’re in the blog posts you read, the social media captions that make you “stop the scroll,” and the emails in your inbox. In short, brands are getting comfortable using AI tools to create copy, images, and video.

And why wouldn’t they? AI speeds up the content creation process and lowers the cost. And outputs can be surprisingly human-like.

The best way to see how to use generative AI content creation tools is to look at examples from other companies using them. Use these AI-generated content examples to spark your next campaign idea.

What Is AI-Generated Content?

We define AI-generated content as any content that generative artificial intelligence models create.

AI models have been trained on huge volumes of data. They’ve seen artwork, articles, photos, books, television shows, encyclopedias, essays, how-to videos, technical guides, web pages, and countless other examples.

AI tools recognize patterns and connections in the content so it can reproduce something similar when asked.

While AI in marketing is no replacement for human creativity, it can sometimes get your project from 85% or 90% of the way to completion so you only need to edit and refine. And it can do it in a consistent, efficient, and scalable manner.

TIP: With so many AI tools now available, it can be hard to keep track. Don't miss our articles on AI Social Media Management Tools, AI Tools for PR, and AI Copywriting Tools!

Types of AI-Generated Content

AI content creation can take multiple forms, supporting brands across the entire content marketing spectrum.

Examples include:

Text : Written copy, such as articles, social media posts, emails, web page copy, product descriptions, or content summaries.

: Written copy, such as articles, social media posts, emails, web page copy, product descriptions, or content summaries. Images : Static visuals resulting from a text-based prompt (e.g., Create a flower in the style of Monet).

: Static visuals resulting from a text-based prompt (e.g., Create a flower in the style of Monet). Videos : Multi-frame video content, such as explainer videos, doodle-style videos, webinars, or animations, often based on text-based prompts.

: Multi-frame video content, such as explainer videos, doodle-style videos, webinars, or animations, often based on text-based prompts. Audio: Text-to-speech recordings that can be applied to videos as voiceovers or used as standalone audio.

Each of these can apply across a wide range of use cases in marketing, like giving an AI tool a blog post and telling it to create posts for Facebook and X. Or giving it a customer persona and having it write a personalized email.

And in many cases, you might combine more than one type of AI-generated content for complete campaigns or assets.

TIP: Download our free Ultimate Guide to AI for Social Media Management to see how AI-generated content can transform your social media strategy!

Benefits of Using AI-Generated Content

Brands are choosing AI tools to augment their human teams and do more with fewer resources. AI acts like another set of eyes and hands that can offload tasks from your team and work around the clock.

As a result, companies are seeing several obvious advantages.

Produce more content at a faster pace

AI can create images, ads, videos, audio, or whole articles in seconds. For comparison, the average human creator takes anywhere from one to six hours to create a single piece of content.

AI outputs almost always need editing, especially to make the content look and sound human and avoid potential plagiarism. But it can still save significant time compared to creating content from scratch, allowing marketers to devote more time to strategy.

Create content on demand

When you’re ready to move forward with your content ideas, AI tools are always ready to help. You can produce large volumes of content across multiple platforms without overwhelming human teams.

Meltwater's AI-powered PR Assistant can generate press releases for your team in an instant. See how our solutions can optimize your workflows when you click here to request a demo!

Master the art of personalization

Personalizing content takes time, and the process isn’t easy to scale. AI changes the game by helping you find ways to appeal to niche audiences and make your content more relevant and engaging.

You can share personas and data insights with AI tools, then let AI do its best work in crafting messages and content that reflects your audience segments. It’s faster compared to manual personalization and removes much of the guesswork.

Improve SEO

AI tools are trained on patterns and may spot opportunities to improve your content’s SEO. It can analyze top-performing content and find common denominators (e.g., keywords, number of headings, content structure) that you can apply to your content.

Improving your search rankings can help you earn more organic traffic and, ideally, become less dependent on paid ads. It also ensures you appear in front of people who are actively searching for what you offer, giving you more quality traffic that could turn into paying business.

Adapt content for multiple channels

AI tools can create content in multiple formats for various channels with very little effort. For example, once it writes a blog post, it can also craft social media captions, email newsletters, and summaries for LinkedIn to help promote the article. Or, if you’re using generative AI in advertising, it can create short-form ads based on longer landing pages.

AI tools typically understand the requirements of different channels, such as keeping X posts under 280 characters or adding hashtags to IG posts. Marketers can create assets for entire campaigns using a single tool while maintaining consistency across each channel.

Reach more people by translating and localizing content

AI can adapt content for audiences in different countries and cultures, allowing you a greater reach and more opportunities to connect. AI translation tools are growing rapidly and take nuance and context into consideration.

TIP: To really take full advantage of the efficiencies that AI can offer, you need a great prompt. Check out our free guide 80+ AI Prompts for Social Media to start repurposing your content today!

Real-World AI-Generated Content Examples

Coca-Cola’s bold move of an AI-generated Christmas commercial ruffled some feathers. Love it or loathe it, the commercial serves as a powerful example of what AI-generated content can do.

Let’s look at some other examples of AI-generated content from real brands:

Mattel’s AI-designed Hot Wheels cars

Toy company Mattel thrives on eye-catching, colorful toys, especially with classics like Hot Wheels. To help the brand create more unique designs, it turned to DALL-E 2, a generative AI tool. Using simple language prompts, Mattel designers can craft multiple iterations of cars before choosing a select few to turn into prototypes — and later, real Hot Wheels cars that customers can buy.

Mattel acknowledges that quality over quantity is always a top priority. But AI’s ability to generate tons of designs in a fraction of the time compared to human designers allows the brand to scale its efforts.

Users can start with a basic language prompt, then flesh it out in multiple ways until they’re satisfied with the outcome. According to Mattel, “sometimes quantity can help you find the quality.”

ClickUp’s 150+ articles and 85% organic traffic increase

ClickUp achieved remarkable organic growth using Surfer SEO, an AI-driven content optimization tool. Surfer removes much of the guesswork of optimizing content based on keywords, headings, word count, number of images to include, and other fine details.

The approach allowed ClickUp to publish over 150 articles and improve the quality and quantity of its content. As a result, the company saw an 85% increase in non-branded organic traffic in just 12 months.

Cyber Inc.’s multilingual video courses

IT company Cyber Inc. used Sythnesia AI, a video software, to create videos for its online courses. The AI element allowed the company to produce multiple videos in various languages in a short timeframe.

An AI avatar took the place of a human actor, which helped to save on video production costs and streamline the process. The approach also allowed the company to experiment with different elements and video variations without risking a lot of time or money.

Farfetch’s personalized emails for better open rates

Farfetch, a luxury online marketplace, used AI to improve its email marketing campaigns. It used a tool called Phrasee, which generates and analyzes language in real time to help brands optimize their marketing copy.

The company used AI to optimize email subject lines for abandoned cart messages and wishlist notifications. They saw a 7% increase in open rates for promotional emails and a 31% increase in opens for event-triggered emails. These higher open rates also led to more clicks and traffic.

Best Practices for Using AI-Generated Content in Business

As you explore ways to use these and other AI-generated content examples in your marketing, you’ll quickly find there’s a learning curve to it. AI models aren’t perfect and may not give you the results you expect right away.

Not to worry, though — all you need is the right set of tools, a little practice, and some patience. These best practices can also help.

Maintain human oversight

AI won’t pick up on your brand voice perfectly the first time, nor will it always be factually correct. Plan to have your team review and refine AI-generated content to align it with your brand messaging, values, ethics, and quality standards.

Balance AI-generated content with human creativity

AI excels at generating ideas, drafts, and assets. But on its own, it’s not enough to power your marketing department. Rely on humans to inject emotion, storytelling, and brand personality into the final product.

Train AI on your brand guidelines

Feed your AI tools with brand voice, tone, and style guidelines so it can produce consistent, quality assets. Keep in mind that most AI tools are improving rapidly.

Track your AI content’s performance

Just as you’d A/B test your human-made content and track metrics like clicks and conversions, you should give the same attention to your AI-generated content. Don’t assume it’s better just because a robot created it based on data or optimized it for search.

Check for plagiarism and factuality

AI often pulls from existing sources without properly attributing its outputs. It might also create inaccuracies or biases, both of which may harm your brand if you publish your AI-generated content as is.

It’s a good practice to run your content through an AI plagiarism checker tool to protect your brand. Make sure you’re also verifying citations and sources, and fact-checking information before publishing.

Work Smarter and Faster with AI

AI isn’t just useful in generating new content; it also helps you decide what to create.

Meltwater’s AI-driven social intelligence suite keeps you in touch with what people are talking about online. Stay on top of trends, learn the context behind conversations, and discover the content people are already engaging with — including what they can’t get enough of.

Using AI to inform your content strategy has never been easier. And once you have your findings in hand, you can use AI to bring them to life and ready to share with your audience.

Request a demo below to learn more the AI-powered capabilities in the Meltwater Suite.