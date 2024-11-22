10 Best Marketing Campaign Management Software & Tools

What did marketers do before they had campaign management software? Over the years, marketing teams have traded sticky notes, paper files, and massive spreadsheets in favor of dedicated campaign management tools.

Marketing campaign software has made the work of campaign measurement and tracking easier, more efficient, and more accurate.

Campaign software offers a central place to plan, organize, and track marketing campaigns. Teams can see where each campaign stands, what remains to be done, and how their efforts are paying off, all while keeping each other on the same page.

Here’s a closer look at the best campaign management tools for 2024 and how they can empower your marketing.

What Is Campaign Management Software?

We define campaign management software as the Swiss Army knife of marketing campaigns. With software campaign management, users can plan, execute, and analyze marketing campaigns in a single place. It makes marketing faster, easier, and more effective, plus it unites teams so everyone knows what to do next.

Some campaign management tools focus on a single area, such as email marketing or social media. Others offer complete campaign management platforms that handle multiple channels.

The end goal remains the same: to create better marketing campaigns that get results.

Marketers are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing marketing campaign management software. Here are our top picks for campaign management tools in 2024.

Meltwater

Meltwater offers a complete campaign management platform, powered by AI and rich in data. Our platform handles a wide range of data-driven marketing campaigns, including brand awareness, social media marketing, influencer marketing, and media outreach.

Regardless of campaign types or goals, Meltwater’s data offers insights into your audience, trending topics, reputation, and competitors, giving you a strong starting point from which to make campaign decisions.

Meltwater’s consumer intelligence capabilities make it a key part of any brand awareness campaign. Data about your target audience gives you a quick read on how people think and feel about your brand, your overall reputation, and potential gaps in the marketplace that you can fill. You’ll have a better idea of how to position your brand so that your target audience will take notice.

A social media management suite lets you create, schedule, and track social media posts on popular channels. You can also use social listening to learn what people are talking about online and how they’re talking about those topics, giving you an easy “in” into the conversation. It also includes influencer marketing management features and the biggest database of media contacts, journalists, bloggers, podcasters, and more to give your campaigns more reach.

Trello

Trello is free campaign management software that helps you organize your campaign content, ideas, and action steps. It uses a Kanban board system to visualize each campaign pipeline and what needs to be done. At a glance, you can see where each campaign step is at, tasks assigned to each team member, deadlines, and other details.

This tool is known for its user-friendliness, with nearly no learning curve. Users can create lists or cards with as much or as little detail as they need. As they complete tasks, they can drag the card to the next step, which can automatically update deadlines or task assignments.

Changes are updated in real time so everyone has the most up-to-date information. Trello is free to use, although they do offer paid plans with extra features.

CoSchedule

Made for marketing, CoSchedule offers an all-in-one campaign management platform that focuses on content calendars. It offers calendars for specific marketing areas, such as content or social media marketing, to give users a bird’s eye view of their marketing efforts. User can easily see what they need to do, what’s coming up, and potential gaps in scheduling that need to be filled.

The platform infuses AI to help with content creation, scheduling posts, and optimizing posting times and other campaign info. It can also draft copy and optimize it for conversions, streamlining the workflow for in-house teams.

ClickUp

ClickUp offers marketers a way to create workflows, calendars, task lists, and more in a way that works for them. It’s highly customizable and flexible, which makes it a helpful app across multiple use cases, like campaign management.

Users can create spaces for each type of campaign and each channel, then break down spaces into specific teams and tasks. Get a view of everything happening in a given space in seconds and see how campaigns are making progress.

ActiveCampaign

Catering to small and medium-sized businesses, ActiveCampaign empowers users with marketing automation. It offers features for omnichannel marketing, content creation, email marketing, audience management, and personalization. Users can build personalized content, landing pages, and forms within the platform, giving you ways to reach more audiences in ways they care about.

ActiveCampaign offers analytics and reporting across its campaign management features. This gives marketers a better idea of what’s working and what isn’t. It also integrates with other tools like Shopify, Slack, scheduling tools, and CRM solutions so you can gain a more complete picture of your marketing’s effectiveness.

Mailchimp

Once specializing only in email automation, Mailchimp lets you create and manage email campaigns, landing pages, social media, and websites from a single place. It’s filled with templates that you can customize for various use cases, saving you time. Mailchimp makes it easy for anyone to create attractive content, even if you don’t have design experience.

Once you build your content and launch campaigns, you can track opens, clicks, and other engagements in real time. Attribute sales to specific campaigns, learn who’s most engaged with your brand, and visualize your data with multiple views, charts, and filters.

Hootsuite

Geared toward social media campaigns, Hootsuite schedules social media posts on your behalf so you can stay engaged with your audience around the clock. It helps you optimize posts for ideal times based on historical engagement data and audience intel. This gives you the best chance of your posts being seen by the right people.

Hootsuite also centralizes social media content creation. It combines social listening with AI so you can create content on topics your audience cares about and engage with them authentically. Upload your content, schedule, and post from the same interface, then watch the data to learn from your successes.

Airtable

Airtable has garnered attention from many industries and roles, including marketing. Ultimately, it’s a project management system that lets you visualize processes and keep team members up to date.

For marketing campaign management, Airtable lets you create custom workflows that keep your campaigns moving forward. The app makes information accessible to teammates, including budgets, tasks, campaign measurement data, and more. It displays information in a visually appealing way, making it easier to track campaigns.

Todoist

Not all campaign management software needs to be complicated or have tons of features. Todoist is an excellent example of “less is more.” This list app offers an easy way to manage to-do lists for marketing campaigns. Create tasks, assign them to others, and stay up-to-date on campaign objectives.

You can sort your to-do list however works best for you. See the big picture or only the day’s tasks. Color-code projects and tasks or take advantage of templates for common tasks to save you time. It’s flexible and doesn’t overcomplicate things, so you can do more with your time.

HubSpot

Known for its marketing automation and CRM, HubSpot also serves as a campaign management platform. It’s a bit more complicated to set up and use than other campaign management software, but it works well if you’re using HubSpot for other purposes, such as CRM and sales.

HubSpot offers users a central place to build, manage, and track campaigns. You can tailor each part of your campaign to the stages of the customer journey. Automate communications so customers receive relevant messages at critical times. Built-in tracking lets you see how customers respond to campaigns and automatically calculates revenue and other metrics.

Benefits of Campaign Management Software

Marketing campaign management software can handle a wide range of initiatives, including:

No matter the type of campaign you’re running, marketers can streamline their efforts and maximize returns. Many campaign management tools can automate tasks, create market segmentation and personas, and offer real-time analytics. Marketers save precious time and resources while generating better outcomes.

Data is the beating heart of campaign management software. By centralizing campaign activities, you gain data on what’s being created, how long it takes to launch campaigns, engagement rates, conversions, and more. Marketers can use this data to make better campaign decisions moving forward.

Features to Look For in Campaign Management Software

Features and functions can vary from one marketing campaign management tool to the next. To get the most from your investment, we suggest looking for the following key features:

Multi-channel support . Consider the channels you’re using for your marketing and make sure your campaign management software can support them.

. Consider the channels you’re using for your marketing and make sure your campaign management software can support them. Audience segmentation . Get help dividing your audience based on shared interests, demographics, or other criteria to make your marketing more personalized.

. Get help dividing your audience based on shared interests, demographics, or other criteria to make your marketing more personalized. A/B testing . Use built-in tools to test various elements of your campaign, ensuring you’re getting the best results possible.

. Use built-in tools to test various elements of your campaign, ensuring you’re getting the best results possible. Automation . Automation can save time and reduce the lift on your team, allowing you to do more in less time.

. Automation can save time and reduce the lift on your team, allowing you to do more in less time. Analytics and reporting . Know how and where you’re moving the needle by checking engagement rates, conversions, ROI, and other key metrics.

. Know how and where you’re moving the needle by checking engagement rates, conversions, ROI, and other key metrics. Collaboration capabilities . Assign tasks, send reminders, and keep communications in one place.

. Assign tasks, send reminders, and keep communications in one place. Campaign templates . Reduce the workload with the ability to create reusable templates for different campaign types.

. Reduce the workload with the ability to create reusable templates for different campaign types. User-friendly interface. Intuitive interfaces can shorten the learning curve and help your team get more value from your campaign management software.

These features will help you optimize every campaign and your internal resources while generating ideal outcomes.

Managing Your Campaign with Meltwater

When it comes to campaign management software and tools, Meltwater gives you the most features for the best value. Reliable data lets you understand your audience on a deeper level, including what they talk about, how they feel about your brand, and even other brands they buy from, allowing you to better position yourself in the market.

Access the widest media database, including journalists, bloggers, podcasts, and influencers, all of whom can help propel your message. Learn how to talk about topics authentically and give your customers what they want, when they want it.

