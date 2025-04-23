Bluesky vs. Threads: What’s the Difference?

Social media never sleeps — and neither do marketers trying to keep up with the latest social media management trends. This time, it’s a showdown between Bluesky vs. Threads, two semi-new social networks that are a far cry from stalwarts like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

It’s a familiar concept: Everyone has a profile. People can follow accounts of their choosing. You can post text, images, links, and even videos, which your followers will see.

Bluesky and Threads look and feel a lot like X (formerly Twitter). The biggest difference between Bluesky and Threads is their overall audience, vibe, and the potential social media marketing opportunities.

So, which is better: Bluesky or Threads? More importantly, should you dive in and build a presence on one or the other (or both?), or is this just another case of trendy tech that won’t last?

Contents:

What Is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a decentralized microblogging platform similar to Twitter/X. Unlike giants like Facebook and YouTube, where the companies own the data and control the ecosystem, decentralized sites like Bluesky don't have a single entity “in charge.”

This is a huge draw for social media users who care about transparency, autonomy, and a more open internet.

On the surface, Bluesky looks a lot like Twitter/X. Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder, was originally an incubator of the site.

What Is Threads?

Threads is Meta’s answer to Twitter/X. It’s a near clone to the original microblogging platform, but it has close ties with Instagram. Users can sign up via their Instagram profiles, bring their followers with them, and start sharing short-form posts.

It’s like Twitter and Instagram had a baby — a clean, quiet, no-frills baby. The main focus is sparking conversations and making valuable connections with followers.

Key Differences Between Bluesky and Threads

Bluesky Threads Ownership Open Source Meta Structure Decentralized Centralized Audience Smaller niche audience, mostly tech enthusiasts and privacy advocates

33 million users Fast-growing user base across multiple niches

200 million users Tone & Culture Community focused Mainstream and mass appeal Ad Capabilities None None yet, but potential monetization opportunities in the future Content Styles Mostly text-driven

Limited multimedia features

User-curated experiences

300-character limit Multimedia posts

Growth in text-based content

Personalized content feeds

User control over posts

500-character limit Type of Account Standalone account

Open to anyone (no more invite-only) Linked to Instagram

Open to all IG users Brand Growth Slower growth, but feels more authentic Easier since brands can tap into existing Instagram followers

When choosing between Meta Threads and Bluesky, think about which experience your audience is most likely to favor.

Niche topics or mass appeal?

Transparency and privacy or mainstream chatter?

Control or discovery?

The goal is to meet them where they already are (or likely to be in the near future) so you can focus on content and connection, not just growth.

Privacy, Security, and Data Control

Privacy and control are among the biggest differentiators between Bluesky social vs. Threads. Namely, Bluesky gives its users more control over what they see and how their data is used.

Control comes standard with decentralized tech. It’s no longer about having one entity holding all the cards. With Bluesky, users can customize their home feeds, subscribe to content, mute people or accounts, or even block specific keywords. They can avoid certain content that doesn’t fit their values without unsubscribing from accounts altogether.

For Threads, users should have similar expectations of privacy, security, and data as they do on Facebook or Instagram. And yes, that includes Meta’s track record of illegally collecting and handling data.

But unlike Facebook and Instagram, Threads is now part of the fediverse, a system of social networking sites on the same open protocol. This network also includes Mastodon and WordPress, and users can like, share, and comment on content from across all of these platforms.

Which Platform is Better for Brands and Marketers?

You might wonder, is Threads or Bluesky better? is Threads or Bluesky better? That’s like asking if you should use YouTube or TikTok, or Facebook or Instagram.

The answer: It depends.

Let’s compare the two from a marketing perspective.

Threads vs. Bluesky users

Threads launched to massive fanfare as an alternative to X. It’s still building out its features, but the platform allows for easy scaling and quick engagement.

Simply put, you can sign up for Threads and start posting in minutes.

Typical Threads users are also on Instagram, so there’s mass appeal across multiple niches and topics.

Users can also tap into their existing Instagram audience, which makes it a great option for campaigns that need traction fast. You also have cross reach with other platforms in the fediverse, like Mastodon and Friendica.

The same can’t be said for Bluesky.

First, you’ll need to build an audience from scratch, as its open source protocol doesn’t have any other social media networks (yet). It’s also a much more niche community, kind of like a frontier town in the wild west. Growth is slower, but it’s also more nuanced and centric to each account.

This niche approach could be advantageous to brands who want to grow loyal audiences. There are also far fewer brands on Bluesky, which gives early adopters a shot at leadership in specific verticals or communities.

Types of content

For Bluesky vs. Threads users, both platforms offer content versatility, though Bluesky tends to be more text-driven, while Threads sees more variety.

On Threads, posts can include text, images, and video, which is ideal for accounts that rely on storytelling and visual branding.

Bluesky prioritizes conversation and reputation. You can share text, images, videos, and GIFs here, each of which comes with its own specifications.

Also noteworthy: Threads uses an algorithm to choose the content users see; Bluesky does not. This is a big opportunity for lesser known creators and brands to make a space for themselves — your brand voice and consistency are your growth engine.

Advertising opportunities

Right now, neither Bluesky nor Threads has invested in monetization. As in, they’re not ad-driven platforms.

Meta is likely to roll out monetization tools in the future, similar to Instagram and Facebook. Bluesky has no immediate plans for traditional ads.

Pros and Cons of Threads vs. Bluesky

In the Threads vs. Bluesky battle, there’s no clear winner. Each platform has something unique to bring to your marketing strategy, but not without a price.

Here’s how their pros and cons might affect you:

Bluesky Threads Pros More control over data and brand identity

Less competition

Niche, highly engaged communities

No algorithm interference

Open-source protocol to allow for third-party integrations and customization Massive user base

Quick follower onboarding and familiar interface

Backed by Meta’s infrastructure

Algorithmic feed to boost high-performing content Cons Smaller user base

No ad tools

No built-in analytics

Slow growth

Development is ongoing No ad platform

Limited analytics

Still evolving

May carry Meta’s data privacy concerns

Heavily moderated, which may limit content

Future Potential & Platform Longevity

Bluesky and Threads are still very new in the social media sphere. Neither are fully baked.

Threads has the backing of its parent company, Meta, a well-established player in social media. The company has plenty of resources to put toward its new platform, not to mention a loyal user base with Instagram.

With Threads being an extension of Instagram, there’s built-in longevity to win marketers’ trust. It’s more mainstream, and as growth continues, its place in social marketing is likely to grow, too.

The same can’t be said for Bluesky, but the platform brings its own level of potential. It’s built on an open source protocol. Although it’s the only platform using that protocol, there’s opportunity for others to build interoperable networks to augment Bluesky’s reach and power.

