What Is Snapchat Discover and How Does it Work?

Instagram has Stories and Reels. TikTok has Reels, For You page, and original sounds. YouTube has Shorts. And Snapchat has — Snapchat Discover?

It’s not enough to be active on social media channels. To get the most out of your social media management strategy, you need to know all of the features available to you and how they help you reach your audience.

For Snapchat, you have more options than just posting content (and then watching it vanish in 24 hours). Snapchat’s Discover feature is a prime example of how social media platforms are evolving to help users find and engage with content they care about.

Here’s what the Snapchat Discover feature is and how you can use it to grow your social presence.

Contents:

What Is Snapchat Discover?

Snapchat Discover is a section of the Snapchat app that features content from big brands and publishers. It’s kind of like its own feed, but instead of seeing a mix of single posts from various creators, you see “collections” in story format.

Think about going to a newsstand filled with magazines. Each magazine comes from a certain publisher with a specific theme. Open it and you’ll find loads of content fitting that theme.

This is the idea behind Snapchat Discover. It’s a collection of stories from top creators ready for you to explore.

Types of Content that Perform Well on Snapchat Discover

On the Snapchat Discover page, you’ll find a few different types of creators and their content: your friends’ Snapchat stories, Our Stories, Publisher Stories, and Shows.

These creators share similarities in terms of the type of content they create. Whether from a major publisher like Vogue or ESPN or a rising influencer, you might notice several key themes across their Snaps.

Interactive polls

Snapchat’s emphasis on interactive content turns passive viewers into active participants. Engagement can help fuel the algorithm and potentially improve visibility on the Discover page.

Source: HubSpot

Mashable uses interactive polls and other visuals to engage its audience in different ways. In the above example, it discussed the Pixel Buds across a series of snaps, then asked users whether they’d make the switch from AirPods. It also added a fun maze at the end to keep things fresh.

Highlight reels

News stories, round-ups, and other detailed content can be repurposed into a series snaps for a “highlights” reel. This gives users the gist of an idea without having to read full articles or watch entire videos. The snaps each contain a specific fact or point, which form a complete narrative when combined.

Quick facts

If you have a lot to say about a topic, break it into a rundown of factoids. These are quick, punchy, and easy to read, helping to hold the viewer’s attention to the end.

Source: HubSpot

National Geographic is a prime example. The publication used fun, vibrant imagery to share quick facts on goldfish across a series of snaps, then ended with a call to action to swipe up to learn more.

How-to snaps

Learning how to do something is easier when you break it down, step by step. Snapchat is a prime candidate for this type of content, where you can show each step in its own snap and create a full series for the Discover page.

Behind the scenes snaps

Similar to how-tos and quick facts, you can highlight various behind-the-scenes aspects across multiple snaps to share with your audience. This could be event highlights, how something is made, or even a peek at your content creation process.

Before and after content

Capturing before and after photos inspire users and show them what could be. People are drawn to transformation photos, especially if they think they can get similar results for themselves. Brands in beauty, hair, home goods, DIY, fashion, or similar industries are optimal candidates for before and after photos.

Testimonials and trials

Testimonials are gold for showcasing the potential of a product or service. Typically thought of as quotes, case studies, or video reviews, Snapchat gives you another way to share testimonials – a series of photos or videos each focused on a specific piece of the story.

Source: HubSpot

In this example from Ritual Vitamins, the reviewer shares her progress using the vitamins and specific things she loves about them. Each snap is well-branded and walks the viewer through the experience.

Snapchat Discover vs. Instagram Stories & TikTok

There’s a bit of overlap between Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok, as they each focus on short-form experiences. The key differences lie in how they serve the content, who sees it, and the types of content that perform the best.

Let’s break it down: