Instagram continues to be a powerhouse in the social media scene, especially when it comes to influencer marketing. This isn’t news for brands that have been using IG for years. But with so many newcomers to the social media scene (looking at you, TikTok), it’s always a good idea to re-evaluate where you’re putting your time and budget.

In case you were wondering, Instagram isn’t resting on its initial success. It continues to add new features and functions so you can keep engaging your audiences in new and exciting ways.

In another blog, we have covered basic social media statistics already - let’s look at the top 66 Instagram statistics and fun facts for 2022 so you can start planning next year’s Instagram marketing strategy!

Table of Contents:

General Instagram Stats

Instagram boasts global popularity, so it’s no surprise the platform continues to enthrall marketers and users alike. Let’s start with some basic Instagram statistics you’ll want to know.

Instagram has been downloaded 3.8 billion times . (Neal Schaffer)

. (Neal Schaffer) Users share more than 95 million photos and videos on Instagram each day . (Neal Schaffer)

on Instagram each . (Neal Schaffer) Instagram has more than 1 billion users . (Neal Schaffer)

. (Neal Schaffer) Instagram was the second most downloaded app in 2021 , with more than 545 million downloads. (Business of Apps)

, with more than downloads. (Business of Apps) Instagram was the most popular app in the Google Play Store in 2021 . It was the second most popular app for iOS devices. (Business of Apps)

in the Google Play Store in . It was the second most popular app for iOS devices. (Business of Apps) Instagram has the fourth largest audience compared to other platforms. (Business of Apps)

Instagram Growth Statistics

Instagram has enjoyed steady growth since it emerged in 2010. Even with more than one billion users and more than 3.8 billion total downloads, it continues to captivate users and marketers in new ways.

Here’s a peek at some key Instagram growth statistics:

Audience growth remains high in 2022, jumping 6.1% between October 2021 and January 2022. However, growth has slowed since the beginning of 2022. (DataReportal)

remains high in 2022, jumping between October 2021 and January 2022. However, growth has slowed since the beginning of 2022. (DataReportal) Influencer marketing is contributing to Instagram’s growth, with more than 93% of marketers planning to use IG for influencer purposes. (Statista)

Instagram User Statistics

Instagram once represented a stomping ground for Millennials. But those days are over. The platform has since expanded to cater to a variety of users around the world.

These Instagram user statistics underscore just how diverse the platform's users have become.

47.2% of Instagram users around the world are female ; 52.8% are male . (DataReportal)

of Instagram users around the world are ; are . (DataReportal) Users in the 18-34 age group still make up Instagram’s core user base (about 65% ). (Neal Schaffer)

still make up Instagram’s core user base (about ). (Neal Schaffer) About 6% of Instagram users are between the ages of 13 and 17 . (Neal Schaffer)

of Instagram users are between the ages of . (Neal Schaffer) Over 17% of the world’s population uses Instagram. (SocialPilot)

of the world’s uses Instagram. (SocialPilot) India has the most active Instagram users , with about 201 million daily active users . (SocialPilot)

has the , with about . (SocialPilot) The United States has the second most Instagram monthly active users (about 157 million). (SocialPilot)

Teens say that Instagram is their third preferred social network, behind TikTok and Snapchat . (Statista)

and . (Statista) There are over 200 million Instagram business profiles. (EarthWeb)

Instagram Usage Statistics

Instagram usage is going strong in 2022, with the majority of its users visiting the platform daily.

Here are some Instagram usage statistics to give more context to its popularity.

About 60% of Instagram users are daily active users . (SocialPilot)

of Instagram users are . (SocialPilot) More than 2 in 10 active users log into the platform on a weekly basis. (SocialPilot)

active users log into the platform on a basis. (SocialPilot) The average Instagram user spends about 53 minutes per day on the platform. (Renolon)

on the platform. (Renolon) A single session on Instagram averages about 3.1 minutes , with 43% of users enjoying multiple sessions per day. (Renolon)

, with 43% of users enjoying multiple sessions per day. (Renolon) Nine out of 10 Instagram users watch videos on the platform. (Instagram)

Trying to leverage Instagram for your business? These resources will help you: Ultimate Guide to Social Media Video Sizes in 2022, 5 Quick Tips for Social Video Content, How Brands are Using IGTV, The Complete Guide to Instagram Stories, What is Instagram Reels? The Complete Guide

Instagram Followers Statistics

To succeed on Instagram, you need followers to view, share, and engage with your content.

These Instagram follower stats show just how important it is to build a good following.

Instagram accounts that post at least 7 times per week have the highest follower growth rates. (Tailwind)

have the rates. (Tailwind) 30% of business accounts post less than once per week. (Tailwind)

post per week. (Tailwind) Business accounts with fewer than 10,000 followers have an average engagement rate of 1.11% . (SocialPilot)

have an average . (SocialPilot) Business accounts with 10,000-100,000 followers have an average engagement rate of 0.93% . (SocialPilot)

have an average . (SocialPilot) The average monthly follower growth for business accounts is about 1.46% . (SocialPilot)

for business accounts is about . (SocialPilot) The most followed brand account on Instagram is – Instagram. The account has more than 558 million followers. (The Artist Evolution)

Tip: Learn about the best times to post on social media and read our guides about how to get more Instagram followers and how to post on Instagram.

The second most followed brand is National Geographic with more than 242 million followers. (eDigital)

most followed brand is with more than 242 million followers. (eDigital) Accounts with under 5000 followers have the highest engagement rates — as much as 8.01% ! (socialinsider)

have the — as much as ! (socialinsider) 90% of IG users follow at least one business. (Hootsuite)

Live Instagram Statistics

Instagram Live allows users to livestream themselves to their audience. Users can access Instagram Live next to Stories in the app, just above their regular feed.

How popular is this feature? These Instagram Live statistics reveal more.

More than 100 million social media users watch or launch Instagram live videos each day . (SocialPilot)

social media users watch or launch . (SocialPilot) 80% of IG users would rather watch a Live video than read a blog post. (EarthWeb)

of IG users would watch a than read a post. (EarthWeb) More than 1 in 4 Gen Z and Millennial user watches Instagram Live. (EarthWeb)

Gen Z and Millennial user watches Instagram Live. (EarthWeb) 13% of marketers use live video. (EarthWeb)

Instagram Reels Statistics

Instagram Reels are short-form videos that brands can use to create immersive experiences. You can add text, effects, stickers, and music to the videos to draw in more viewers and increase your brand’s presence. Here’s a closer look at Instagram Reels stats and how this feature is growing.

The introduction of the Instagram Reels feature is credited with making Instagram more popular . (Business of Apps)

. (Business of Apps) Reels has transformed Instagram into a video-sharing platform , and as a result, engagement rates are at an all-time high. (SocialPilot)

, and as a result, engagement rates are at an all-time high. (SocialPilot) 58% of marketers plan to leverage Instagram Reels in 2022. (SocialPilot)

of marketers plan to leverage Instagram Reels in 2022. (SocialPilot) 36% of marketers who are using Instagram for their influencer marketing strategy say they plan to do so through Reels. (Statista)

Tip: Read our full guide about what Instagram Reels is all about.

Instagram Stories Statistics

Another popular feature, Instagram Stories allows marketers to connect with followers beyond the feed. These Instagram Stories stats underscore just how essential this feature has become.

An impressive 500 million+ Instagrammers use Stories every day. (Startup Bonsai)

use Stories every day. (Startup Bonsai) 83% of marketers who are using Instagram for influencer marketing say they plan to do so through Stories. (Statista)

of marketers who are using Instagram for say they plan to do so through Stories. (Statista) Brands publish an average of 10 Instagram Stories per month . (Rival IQ)

. (Rival IQ) The more Story frames, the lower the retention rate. (Rival IQ)

Story frames, the the rate. (Rival IQ) Posting 3 Stories per day gives you about a 76% retention rate ; posting 5 Stories per day gives you a 70% retention rate . (Rival IQ)

gives you about a ; posting gives you a . (Rival IQ) Instagram Stories now has a language translation feature , helping brands to reach more people across borders.

, helping brands to reach more people across borders. The top 25% of brands see an average tap-back rate of about 6.5%. (Rival IQ)

Tip: Read our complete guide to Instagram Stories.

Instagram Influencer Statistics

Instagram is the OG of influencer marketing and continues to help brands broaden their reach via Internet-famous stars.

These Instagram influencer statistics show why if you’re not already working with Instagram influencers, you’ve missed the boat.

67% of marketers are using Instagram for influencer marketing. (Neal Schaffer)

of marketers are using Instagram for influencer marketing. (Neal Schaffer) In 2020, marketers spent a collective $8 billion on influencers alone. (Neal Schaffer)

a collective on influencers alone. (Neal Schaffer) More than half of influencers prefer to use Instagram for their branded partnerships . (Neal Schaffer)

of influencers to use Instagram for their branded . (Neal Schaffer) Influencer marketing accounts for more than half of marketing budgets for 17% of marketers. (EarthWeb)

for of marketers. (EarthWeb) There are more than half a million active Influencers on Instagram. (EarthWeb)

on Instagram. (EarthWeb) Of the brands that use influencer marketing, 79% prefer Instagram . (EarthWeb)

. (EarthWeb) 54% of Instagram influencers are considered nano-influencers , which means they have fewer than 10,000 followers. (SocialPilot)

of Instagram influencers are considered , which means they have fewer than 10,000 followers. (SocialPilot) Influencers tend to have higher engagement rates per post than branded accounts. The median across all industries is 0.98%, but influencers see an engagement rate of 1.42%. (Rival IQ)

Tip: Learn more about influencer marketing statistics.

Instagram Marketing Stats

Considering using Instagram in your social media marketing? There’s plenty of incentive to do so. Check out these Instagram marketing stats that will make using Instagram an easy choice.

Revenue for Instagram ads is expected to total $33 billion in 2022 . (Oberlo)

for Instagram ads is expected to total . (Oberlo) Multi-photo posts have the highest engagement rates on the Instagram app. (Neal Schaffer)

have the on the Instagram app. (Neal Schaffer) 80% of Instagram users rely on the platform when making buying decisions . (Facebook)

of Instagram users rely on the platform when making . (Facebook) 83% of Instagrammers rely on Instagram for new product discovery . (Facebook)

of Instagrammers rely on Instagram for . (Facebook) 54% of Millennials say they have bought a product after seeing it on Instagram. (Neal Schaffer)

of Millennials say they have on Instagram. (Neal Schaffer) Instagram has an estimated advertising reach of 928 million users . (Omnicore)

. (Omnicore) The cost-per-click for Instagram ads is anywhere from $0.20 to $2 . (Influencer Marketing Hub)

for Instagram ads is anywhere from . (Influencer Marketing Hub) The average click-through rate on Instagram ads is 0.58% . (AdBraze)

on Instagram ads is . (AdBraze) Advertising options in Instagram include Stories Ads, Image Ads, Video Ads, Carousel Ads, Collection Ads, Explore Ads, IGTV Ads, and Shopping Ads.

These resources will help you step up your Instagram marketing game: How To Be Successful With Instagram Marketing, How to Use Instagram Ads for Marketers, How to Use Instagram for Business, The Ultimate Instagram Analytics & Insights Guide, What is Social Commerce? Definition, Examples, Tips, A Comprehensive Guide to Social Commerce (Download)

Instagram and Mental Health Statistics

Many experts have shared that Instagram may have a negative impact on users’ mental health. Some studies have linked the platform to depression, body negativity, low self-esteem, and social anxiety. Brands using Instagram for marketing should be mindful of how the platform may affect their target audience.

These Instagram and mental health statistics shed some light on the subject:

Depression among adolescents has increased by 52% within the last 12 months. (American Psychology Association)

among adolescents has within the last 12 months. (American Psychology Association) 27% of teens who use social media for 3+ hours per day face psychological issues , including an increase in suicidal thoughts. (American Psychology Association)

of teens who use social media for , including an increase in suicidal thoughts. (American Psychology Association) Kids and teens spent 17% longer on media platforms in 2019-2020 compared to previous years. (Common Sense Media)

in 2019-2020 compared to previous years. (Common Sense Media) One in three women say they edit their photos to change their height, weight, or shape before posting to Instagram. (American Psychology Association)

Final Thoughts

These Instagram stats show that IG is growing, both in terms of platform usage and in the expansion of features and services. It continues to play a role in social media marketing, especially when it comes to using influencers. Whether you’re creating a single Instagram post or a whole series of Reels, learning more about what makes this platform tick will help you improve your approach.

No matter which social media platform you’re on, Meltwater can help you maximize your Instagram content marketing investment. Our AI-driven social listening and our consumer intelligence technology helps you learn more about your audience so you can create content that resonates. See who’s driving the conversation, learn how they feel about your brand, manage your social reputation, and meet users wherever they are with content that matters.

To learn more, schedule a free demo!