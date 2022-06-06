Track Brand Mentions

Monitor for mentions of your brand, executive team, campaigns, and associated hashtags in real-time across news and social media using the keywords that relate to your brand.

Receive Real-Time Alerts

In moments of crisis, stay on top of breaking news related to your brand, competitors, or industry trends to have the context you need to make an informed decision.

Understand Consumer Sentiment

Don’t let negative sentiment have a negative impact on your business. Monitor and analyze media coverage and online conversations to determine how people feel about your brand.

React Instantly

Manual monitoring is time-consuming, but our AI-powered platform does the heavy lifting for you. And, the faster you know what’s being said, the faster you can respond to a situation.