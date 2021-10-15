With over 4 billion social media users worldwide, every minute 350,000 tweets are sent, 4,100 clicks on sponsored Instagram posts, 21 million snaps created and 694,000 videos viewed on TikTok. This makes social media a goldmine, full of data that can be turned into intelligence to inform growth decision-making. It’s transforming the way organisations operate, especially when it comes to communication and how they go about gathering consumer and competitive insights.
Produced in partnership with The Social Intelligence Lab, in this playbook we explore how you can optimise, grow and manage your brand on social to ultimately drive growth.
If you're struggling to understand how to utilise social media to fuel company growth this playbook is a must-read. Download your copy now and start leveraging social to impact bottom line business KPIs.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...