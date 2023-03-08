Agencies face a unique set of challenges compared to that of other organizations, and technology is continuing to become more of a constant companion for agency teams in optimizing internal workflows, driving ROI and improving client work. This is why Meltwater commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the potential ROI for PR and advertising agencies deploying Meltwater solutions. The purpose was to provide an agency-specific framework to evaluate the potential financial impact of investing in this type of technology.

In this 20-page report, Forrester provides a detailed breakdown and ROI model for the quantifiable and unquantifiable benefits interviewed agencies experienced using Meltwater's social listening, media monitoring, consumer insights and influencer marketing solutions.

Download the report to learn how Meltwater can potentially help your agency: