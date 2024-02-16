Skip to content
logo
Image of a laptop in front of a pink and colorful background

Brand Management

From your brand's logo to your website, your social media presence to your customer support—these elements combined are what constitutes a brand in the minds of customers. But, there are thousands of other businesses that have a logo, website, social media presence, and website. So, how can you position your business on the market and make it stand out from the competition? The key to success is branding & brand management!

Networks

An illustration showing a desktop computer on a surface with a pencil and coffee cup on either side. The computer screen has various symbols floating in front of it including a color chooser from a program like Photoshop, a curser, and other branding elements. Designing a new brand identity blog post.

Brand Management

Designing and Refining Your Brand Identity

Read Blog
Illustration showing a desktop computer screen with several icons including a word doc editor, html code symbol, magnifying glass, and pictures. Best Brand Management tools blog post.

Brand Management

The Best Brand Management Software, Platforms, and Tools

Read Blog
3D Illustration of icons around Klear Connect: The influencer management feature of Meltwater

Brand Management

The Ultimate Guide to Personal Branding: The Power of a Personal Brand

Read Blog
In illustration of a computer featuring a variety of graphs, representing reputation monitoring software.

Brand Management

Top 12 Online Reputation Monitoring Software, Tools & Services

Read Blog
An illustration of a woman's face surrounded by abstract imagery.

Brand Management

International Women’s Day: Equal Pay and Brands We Love

Read Blog
A yellow and blue door.

Brand Management

How Brands and Influencers are Responding to Ukraine

Read Blog

Empower your business with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence.

Discover our platform
An illustration of a lightbulb with a tape measure around it, representing brand perception measurement.

Brand Management

What Is Brand Perception And How To Measure It?

Read Blog
An illustration of a magnifying glass over a computer monitor displaying graphs and metrics, representing brand monitoring tools.

Brand Management

The 10 Best Brand Monitoring Tools

Read Blog
An illustration of a lightbulb looking into a mirror, meant to represent brand recognition.

Brand Management

What Is Brand Recognition? Definition, Examples, Measurement

Read Blog
3D illustration of brand safety icons

Brand Management

Why You Should Perform an Influencer Risk Assessment

Read Blog
A laptop with a pink colourful background

Brand Management

Why Branding & Brand Management Are a Must-Have for Your Business

Read Blog
Illustration showing a lightbulb in a purple microphone stand, next to a pair of pink headphones. Best branding podcasts blog post

Brand Management

The 11 Best Branding Podcasts to Listen to in 2024

Read Blog
Load More